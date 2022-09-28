ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Survey shows majority of Pullman residents concerned about effects of climate change

By Emily Pearce, Daily News staff writer
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 3 days ago

The Palouse Citizens Climate Lobby revealed that the majority of Pullman residents who participated in a recent climate change survey are concerned about climate change and the effect it will have on their community.

The lobby presented its results as a discussion item at the council’s regular Tuesday meeting — no official action was taken on the results.

Kynan Witters Hicks, a member of the lobby, said the organization created the survey to better understand public awareness and knowledge of climate change, gauge concern for potential local and global impacts of climate change, and to better understand willingness to support local action. The survey was completed in the fall of 2021 and included around 415 respondents. Judy Meuth, a member of the climate lobby, said around 75% of people who responded were from Pullman and 25% were from outside the area. She added that the latter portion were most likely Washington State University students and the organization decided not to separate the data collected from this group.

Moscow Pullman Daily News

