In Pakistan, 33 million people have been displaced in floods
Since mid-June, the worst floods in living memory have impacted more than 33 million people in Pakistan — now one-third underwater. As the country deals with the aftermath of the devastation and links with global warming become clearer, a demand for climate reparations from the world's top emitting countries is gaining momentum ahead of the annual global climate talks, COP27.
Flag raisings and burnings in Taiwan as some mark China's national day
TAINAN/TAIWAN STRAIT, Taiwan, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Two small Taiwanese groups at far ends of the debate over relations with Beijing marked China's national day on Saturday with flag raisings and flag burnings, very opposite responses at a time of rising tension over the Taiwan Strait.
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian forces close in on Lyman; head of nuclear plant reported abducted – live
Luhansk governor says Russian troops trapped in Lyman asked commanders if they could retreat but request was turned down
Ukraine official: Russia shells civilian convoy, kills 20
A regional official in Ukraine says Russian forces have shelled a civilian evacuation convoy in the country's northeast, killing 20 people
