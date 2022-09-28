When I was growing up, I was raised to not hate anyone, no matter who they were or what they believed in. Neither of my parents spoke a hateful word about any individual of any other political, religious or cultural affiliation of their own. And if they did have any such issues with any such opposing individuals, personal or otherwise, I never saw it. Or better said, they never displayed any such behavior or opinions in front of me because they tried to raise me by example.

25 DAYS AGO