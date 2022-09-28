Read full article on original website
Opinion: The Differing Types Of Female Narcissists
I primarily write about Narcissism referring to men. That was my only personal experience but I have been doing research about what Narcissism looks like when it is in the form of a woman.
Opinion: Narcissists Prone To Abuse Significant Other
Years ago I was in a serious relationship with a narcissist. Over the duration of my time with him, he ended up being both physical and emotionally abusive. I have spent the following years researching narcissism. One topic that I’ve been researching lately is whether or not narcissists are more likely to be abusive.
Opinion: Does A Toxic Narcissist Ever Love Their Victims?
The roller coaster has come to a stop and you have stepped off of the ride because you couldn’t do it anymore. You are through with the abuse, the manipulation, and the pain that you have endured for far too long.
Opinion: Arguing With a Narcissist Will Result In Heartache
Mid-argument the pressing question at the top of your mind is going to be wondering how you ever ended up in this fight. Perhaps all you asked was for your partner to unload the dishwasher or help you make dinner. Suddenly you’re in the middle of an argument going in circles without knowing how you ended up there.
Opinion: Four Signs A Victim Is Healing From Narcissistic Abuse
From the outside looking in, someone who has never gone through narcissistic abuse would assume that leaving is the most challenging part. The truth is that the hardest part comes after you leave the narcissist. Staying away for good is one battle in itself. The other is accepting what happened while simultaneously dealing with the trauma that can surface days, weeks, or years later.
Opinion: Believing Narcissism Is Not A Personality Disorder Invalidates Victims
Lately, I have gotten many comments on my posts about various topics surrounding narcissism about how it is not a real disorder and shouldn’t be labeled as such. These comments range from saying that narcissism is blown up by our society, that I should feel sorry for someone who can’t feel empathy, and I am a narcissist myself for throwing out these“labels”.
Opinion: Narcissists Have A Twisted Interpretation Of The Love Languages
The five love languages are Quality time, words of affirmation, physical touch, gifts, and acts of service. Love languages refer to when it comes to understanding how our partners receive and interpret love.
Opinion: Narcissists Often Perceived as "Perfect" By Outsiders
There is a girl I know that is getting divorced from her narcissistic husband. They seemed perfectly happy together on the outside. It turned out he was abusive, controlling, and manipulative. It wasn’t until they moved to a new city that she could begin to make new friends that weren’t his and plan an escape.
Opinion: I Was Raised To Not Hate Anyone
When I was growing up, I was raised to not hate anyone, no matter who they were or what they believed in. Neither of my parents spoke a hateful word about any individual of any other political, religious or cultural affiliation of their own. And if they did have any such issues with any such opposing individuals, personal or otherwise, I never saw it. Or better said, they never displayed any such behavior or opinions in front of me because they tried to raise me by example.
Opinion: Defensiveness In Relationship Linked To Divorce
The feeling was familiar. It crept through my body and caused every other sense to disappear. What I was experiencing was myself becoming defensive. My partner was trying to communicate and provide feedback, but instead of listening, it felt like my entire body was shutting down, and I felt anger coursing through my veins.
Opinion: Lying Could Be The Demise Of Your Relationship
Everyone tells little white lies in their relationships…. right?. White lies have become acceptable for some people. Still, I know from personal experience that any relationship I have had in the past that included lying always ended swiftly because we couldn’t rebuild the trust.
Opinion: People Keep Settling For Sub-Par Relationships
Trouble seems to be brewing in the relationship department. A couple I know just broke up after five years of dating. Several clients I coach are facing constant conflict in interactions with their partners and struggling to figure out why they cannot make their relationship work.
Opinion: After The Narcissist Discard Victims Need To Acknowledge The Reality Of How They Were Treated
A breakup with a narcissist usually involves the victim being discarded because they no longer have enough value and life to take away in the narcissist's eyes. I recently talked to a survivor of narcissistic abuse, who told me that she felt extremely frustrated that she hadn’t been the one to cut things off first and felt incredibly embarrassed that she had been dumped by someone who had mistreated her.
Opinion: The Power of Words
I've always thought it important to speak with positive words and think positive thoughts. Of course, we all have our "bad" days, and nobody's perfect. But I always try to be mindful of what I think and say and do in an imperfect world.
Opinion: The Toxic Experience Of Dealing With A Narcissistic Boss
Recently a friend asked me how to tell the difference between a boss that is a bit full of themselves, and one that is a full-on narcissist. Her question triggered a flurry of memories. I have had my share of “bad” or “toxic” bosses that were full of themselves. In my experience, they cause work to be a constant grey cloud of stress and made their employees' lives more difficult.
