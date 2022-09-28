Read full article on original website
If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new places to explore, I got you, so keep on reading because this article if for you, and I'm saying that because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a fun, exciting, and affordable weekend getaway in Montana that are suitable for people of all ages. On top of that, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in any of these because because they have something for everybody. So if you have never been to any of these places mention in this article, make sure you add them to your list and you visit them next time you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favourite place made it on the list? Here are three affordable weekend getaways ideas in Montana:
Robert “Mark” Meek
Robert “Mark” Meek, age 69, of Whitefish passed away unexpectedly on the evening of Sept. 13, 2022, at his cabin in Star Meadows. Born on Oct. 15, 1952, to the late Dr. Sydney and Kim Meek, Mark was raised in southern California with his older brother John. In his younger years, Mark studied Kenpo Karate with Grand Master David German, something he was very proud of. He sought adventure and wide-open spaces and left California after high school. His journey took him to the family’s property in Star Meadows in 1973. Mark built a cabin in the meadow, next to...
Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake
It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
Harry A. Burnell
Harry A. Burnell, 91 of Kalispell, passed away Sept. 14, 2022 at Logan Health. A celebration of Harry’s wonderful life will be held at a later date. Austin Funeral & Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Harry’s family.
U.S. House candidates for western district debate in Whitefish
Two of the three Montana western district congressional candidates participated in a debate Friday evening at Whitefish City Hall. Democrat Monica Tranel and Libertarian John Lamb met for the eighth time to discuss the issues and meet the public, while Republican Ryan Zinke chose to not take part in the event held in his hometown. Approximately 30 citizens attended the event which was organized by Whitefish City Councilor Rebecca Norton. Zinke has skipped seven debates in a row and, reportedly, refused to respond to multiple requests to attend another debate that was scheduled for Monday, Sept. 26 in Philipsburg. John Lamb...
Flathead, Yellowstone counties confirm cases of influenza
Flathead County confirmed a case of influenza this week with RiverStone Health (Yellowstone County) confirming the second case of influenza this season in a Yellowstone County adult. The individual did not require hospitalization. “Historically, we begin seeing flu cases in December and this early confirmed case is a reminder not to delay getting a flu […] The post Flathead, Yellowstone counties confirm cases of influenza appeared first on Daily Montanan.
WARNING: This article contains graphic photos depicting the death of an animal. Viewer discretion is advised. Hunting is one of the most popular activities in Montana. There are nearly 225,000 registered hunters in the state, and while most are competent, some hunters make you wonder why they have the right to hunt in the first place. A shocking event over the weekend in Northwest Montana has taken social media by storm when a hunter shot and killed one of Montana's premier predators. Except, it wasn't the predator they thought it was.
Montana authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the shooting of a 6-month-old dog by a woman who skinned the animal and posted pictures of herself with the pelt, believing she had killed a young wolf. The post Hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation appeared first on Local News 8.
Looking Back for September 28
A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler 50 Years Ago September 28, 1972 A special reward was being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the parties who heaved heavy stones through picture windows at the homes of two Whitefish educators. Principal John Morris was aroused from his bed by a heavy thump from the upper part of his house and found a baseball-sized rock had come through the window in his living room. 40 Years Ago September 30, 1982 The Whitefish City Council discussed a proposal to institute a Transient Occupancy Fee and raise business licenses drastically. The plan...
Robert James Frank
Robert James Frank, 80 of Columbia Falls, passed away Sept. 21, 2022 at Hidden Meadow Assisted Living. Robert is survived by his children Robin Harris, Tyler Frank and Martin Frank. No services are scheduled. Austin Funeral and Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Robert’s family.
NBCMontana
Flathead Co. Animal Shelter faces challenge of taking in 17 abandoned dogs
KALISPELL, MONT. — The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of Flathead County Animal Control and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, located and rescued 17 abandoned dogs in the Doris Creek area. All of the abandoned dogs were taken to the county animal shelter where they are...
Alan ‘Ed’ Ferrington
Alan ‘Ed’ Ferrington passed away on Sept. 10 at age 97. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on Feb. 21, 1925, and lived with his parents and six siblings in Mooreville, Michigan during the Great Depression after his mother, Gertrude Ferrington had immigrated from England during the early 1900s. After graduating high school, Alan enlisted in the Navy in 1943 and served on the U.S.S. West Virginia before departing with honors and medals in 1946. Shortly after, he met and married Joyce Ferrington (deceased June 2019) and they moved to California where he attended USC studying bacteriology while Joyce was...
Local cops to participate in fundraiser for Special Olympics
In an effort to raise awareness and support for Special Olympics Montana, law enforcement statewide will participate in Tip-A-Cop at MacKenzie River Pizza. Locally, the event will be on Sept. 27 at the Whitefish MacKenzie River Pizza as well as both Kalispell locations. The public is invited to attend and support the local Special Olympics Montana athletes as well as local law enforcement. Law Enforcement will work as celebrity servers and their tips will benefit Special Olympics Montana in their local communities and across the state. Special Olympics is a nonprofit organization that provides year-round sports training and athletic competition...
Police determine Whitefish High School threat as non-credible
Whitefish School District on Thursday said in a letter that went out to district families that Whitefish High School administration received information regarding a possible threat toward the school via social media. According to the letter, the threat was quickly determined as non-credible by the Whitefish Police Department. The threat came from an individual that does not reside in Whitefish and lives on the east coast. The letter says the Whitefish Police Department contacted authorities in North Carolina and the subject was identified, questioned and is being charged. The letter, signed by Whitefish Superintendent Dave Means, WHS Principal Kerry Drown and Whitefish...
Flathead Beacon
Arraignment Hearing Vacated for Flathead Man Accused in Fatal Stabbing
The arraignment hearing for Zain Alexander Ray Glass, the 23-year-old Flathead County man accused of fatally stabbing his sister’s boyfriend in Columbia Falls last week, has been vacated to allow the defendant to obtain a fitness evaluation before entering a plea. Glass’ attorney, Dianne Rice, filed the unopposed motion...
FEC raffle supports local food banks
Representatives from the Kalispell, Columbia Falls, Whitefish, West Shore, Libby, and Veterans food banks gathered at Flathead Electric Cooperative on Friday, Sept. 9, to celebrate the results of this year’s Ribeye Raffle. Organized by the co-op to support local food banks, the 2022 Ribeye Raffle raised $22,725 in cash and approximately 1,000 pounds of meat for donation to the seven food banks. As part of its commitment to the community members who own the cooperative, Flathead Electric purchases beef, lamb, and hogs each year during the 4-H and FFA (Future Farmers of America) Market Sale at the Northwest Montana Fair. Most of...
Janice Maddux
Janice Maddux passed quietly away on Sept. 2, 2022, at the age of 83. Janice was born in Whitefish on Nov. 21, 1939. She lived her entire life in Whitefish the town she loved. Jan as she was known by most was a talented artist who shined in many mediums. She painted, sewed, made beautiful cakes, and was a florist for years. Jan had a talent with living things. For years she cared for a beautiful garden. She often planted flowers or made special places that drew in hummingbirds, and bees. Jan had a special love of hummingbirds. Jan was a...
City Council preview for Oct. 3
Whitefish City Council meets on Monday, Oct. 3, beginning at 7:10 p.m. at City Hall. Council meetings are also available for participation remotely through Webex. For more information, visit the city’s website at www.cityofwhitefish.org or call 863-2400. Individuals are encouraged to provide written public comment to the City Clerk, Michelle Howke at mhowke@cityofwhitefish.org or deliver by 4 p.m. on Oct. 3, at City Hall in the Utility Drop Box. Items on the agenda, subject to change: -Consideration to adopt the 2022 Whitefish Transportation Plan. -Consideration of a resolution amending the Legacy Homes Program Administrative Procedures. -Other matters that may arise between Sept. 28 and Oct. 3.
