The Clever Way This Montana Town Slows Down Speeding Traffic
This idea is genius and should probably be used more by small towns. If you have been to Lakeside, Montana, you might have noticed a well-positioned police vehicle on Highway 93 as you are entering town. This cop car works to slow vehicles down as they enter the town and make them aware of their surroundings.
Harry A. Burnell
Harry A. Burnell, 91 of Kalispell, passed away Sept. 14, 2022 at Logan Health. A celebration of Harry’s wonderful life will be held at a later date. Austin Funeral & Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Harry’s family.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new places to explore, I got you, so keep on reading because this article if for you, and I'm saying that because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a fun, exciting, and affordable weekend getaway in Montana that are suitable for people of all ages. On top of that, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in any of these because because they have something for everybody. So if you have never been to any of these places mention in this article, make sure you add them to your list and you visit them next time you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favourite place made it on the list? Here are three affordable weekend getaways ideas in Montana:
Montanans anxiously watching Ian's destruction
She booked the trip six months ago, never imagining she would end up vacationing in a really bad hurricane.
Cheryl A Hyland
Cheryl Ann Hyland, 78, died peacefully on Sept. 21, 2022, at The Springs in Whitefish accompanied by two of her close friends. Cheryl was born in Bismarck, North Dakota, on Dec. 10, 1942, the daughter of Rose Schmidt Hyland and James A Hyland. She grew up in Bismarck attending both primary and secondary schools, graduating from Bismarck High School in 1961. Music was a large part of her life as she played the clarinet in both the high school orchestra and band as well as majorette for the high school marching band, the American Legion Drum and Bugle Corps, and the...
Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake
It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
Flathead Beacon
Investigation Underway in Husky Shooting Near Doris Creek
The Flathead County Sheriff’s office is investigating two separate incidents revolving around an apparent abandonment of 19 huskies and shepherd mixes that were found in the Doris Creek region near Hungry Horse, where officials say one of the dogs was shot by a hunter who thought it was a wolf.
Robert James Frank
Robert James Frank, 80 of Columbia Falls, passed away Sept. 21, 2022 at Hidden Meadow Assisted Living. Robert is survived by his children Robin Harris, Tyler Frank and Martin Frank. No services are scheduled. Austin Funeral and Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Robert’s family.
Janice Maddux
Janice Maddux passed quietly away on Sept. 2, 2022, at the age of 83. Janice was born in Whitefish on Nov. 21, 1939. She lived her entire life in Whitefish the town she loved. Jan as she was known by most was a talented artist who shined in many mediums. She painted, sewed, made beautiful cakes, and was a florist for years. Jan had a talent with living things. For years she cared for a beautiful garden. She often planted flowers or made special places that drew in hummingbirds, and bees. Jan had a special love of hummingbirds. Jan was a...
Photos: The Great Northwest Oktoberfest locals night
Attendees of the Great Northwest Oktoberfest had a rollicking good time during its first weekend and the party will continue Sept. 29 - Oct. 1 in Depot Park. The Oktoberfest features German food, drink, music and dancing, crazy contests and food trucks. ...
Flathead, Yellowstone counties confirm cases of influenza
Flathead County confirmed a case of influenza this week with RiverStone Health (Yellowstone County) confirming the second case of influenza this season in a Yellowstone County adult. The individual did not require hospitalization. “Historically, we begin seeing flu cases in December and this early confirmed case is a reminder not to delay getting a flu […] The post Flathead, Yellowstone counties confirm cases of influenza appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Looking Back for September 28
A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler 50 Years Ago September 28, 1972 A special reward was being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the parties who heaved heavy stones through picture windows at the homes of two Whitefish educators. Principal John Morris was aroused from his bed by a heavy thump from the upper part of his house and found a baseball-sized rock had come through the window in his living room. 40 Years Ago September 30, 1982 The Whitefish City Council discussed a proposal to institute a Transient Occupancy Fee and raise business licenses drastically. The plan...
Robert “Mark” Meek
Robert “Mark” Meek, age 69, of Whitefish passed away unexpectedly on the evening of Sept. 13, 2022, at his cabin in Star Meadows. Born on Oct. 15, 1952, to the late Dr. Sydney and Kim Meek, Mark was raised in southern California with his older brother John. In his younger years, Mark studied Kenpo Karate with Grand Master David German, something he was very proud of. He sought adventure and wide-open spaces and left California after high school. His journey took him to the family’s property in Star Meadows in 1973. Mark built a cabin in the meadow, next to...
Local cops to participate in fundraiser for Special Olympics
In an effort to raise awareness and support for Special Olympics Montana, law enforcement statewide will participate in Tip-A-Cop at MacKenzie River Pizza. Locally, the event will be on Sept. 27 at the Whitefish MacKenzie River Pizza as well as both Kalispell locations. The public is invited to attend and support the local Special Olympics Montana athletes as well as local law enforcement. Law Enforcement will work as celebrity servers and their tips will benefit Special Olympics Montana in their local communities and across the state. Special Olympics is a nonprofit organization that provides year-round sports training and athletic competition...
Community members to participate in Soles of the Flathead fundraiser
Local law enforcement and legal professionals will be kept on their toes at the inaugural Soles of the Flathead Dancing with the Stars gala and competition on Sept. 23 to benefit the Flathead Warming Center. The night’s stars include Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino, Kalispell Police Chief Doug Overman, Public Defender Nick Aemisegger, Flathead County Attorney Travis Ahner, and David Boye of Black Diamond Mortgage in Whitefish. Flathead Warming Center Executive Tonya Horn said law enforcement and legal professionals were the first group of people to come to mind when selecting participants for the fundraiser. “We work so closely with them,” Horn said,...
Police determine Whitefish High School threat as non-credible
Whitefish School District on Thursday said in a letter that went out to district families that Whitefish High School administration received information regarding a possible threat toward the school via social media. According to the letter, the threat was quickly determined as non-credible by the Whitefish Police Department. The threat came from an individual that does not reside in Whitefish and lives on the east coast. The letter says the Whitefish Police Department contacted authorities in North Carolina and the subject was identified, questioned and is being charged. The letter, signed by Whitefish Superintendent Dave Means, WHS Principal Kerry Drown and Whitefish...
Alan ‘Ed’ Ferrington
Alan ‘Ed’ Ferrington passed away on Sept. 10 at age 97. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on Feb. 21, 1925, and lived with his parents and six siblings in Mooreville, Michigan during the Great Depression after his mother, Gertrude Ferrington had immigrated from England during the early 1900s. After graduating high school, Alan enlisted in the Navy in 1943 and served on the U.S.S. West Virginia before departing with honors and medals in 1946. Shortly after, he met and married Joyce Ferrington (deceased June 2019) and they moved to California where he attended USC studying bacteriology while Joyce was...
Flathead Beacon
Arraignment Hearing Vacated for Flathead Man Accused in Fatal Stabbing
The arraignment hearing for Zain Alexander Ray Glass, the 23-year-old Flathead County man accused of fatally stabbing his sister’s boyfriend in Columbia Falls last week, has been vacated to allow the defendant to obtain a fitness evaluation before entering a plea. Glass’ attorney, Dianne Rice, filed the unopposed motion...
U.S. House candidates for western district debate in Whitefish
Two of the three Montana western district congressional candidates participated in a debate Friday evening at Whitefish City Hall. Democrat Monica Tranel and Libertarian John Lamb met for the eighth time to discuss the issues and meet the public, while Republican Ryan Zinke chose to not take part in the event held in his hometown. Approximately 30 citizens attended the event which was organized by Whitefish City Councilor Rebecca Norton. Zinke has skipped seven debates in a row and, reportedly, refused to respond to multiple requests to attend another debate that was scheduled for Monday, Sept. 26 in Philipsburg. John Lamb...
Julie Thompson Norby
Julie Norby, 74, passed away peacefully on Sept. 6 at home with her children by her side. Julie was born in 1948 in Kalispell, Montana to Walt and Mae Thompson, joining siblings Don and Karen. Julie was raised in Whitefish and spent her entire life there. Julie and Gary Norby married, and together they had two children Matt and Jill. Julie lived in the family home for 49 years where she raised her children after Gary passed away. Julie had an open door for all her children’s friends. A hot meal and a place to hang out made for many large...
