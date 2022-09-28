Read full article on original website
Roll Call: Here's how WNC's members of Congress voted the week of Sept. 23-29
WASHINGTON - Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week. Along with the week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed, by voice vote, a resolution (S. Res. 753) urging the government of Brazil to ensure that the October 2022 elections are conducted in a free, fair, credible, transparent, and peaceful manner; and the Technological Hazards Preparedness and Training Act (S. 4166), to authorize preparedness programs to support communities containing technological...
Op/Ed: Treatment of patient at Indiana nursing home at center of U.S. Supreme Court case
I am a disability rights leader in Indiana, and I am extremely concerned about the future of critical social services in our state and country. On Nov. 8, Health and Hospital Corporation (HHC) v. Talevski will be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court. A ruling in this case is likely to strip away the legal rights and protections of vulnerable citizens, including people with disabilities who rely on these programs to live full and active lives. These...
Veronique de Rugy: Most Americans value immigration, politicians don't
At a time when the American economy could use more people, restrictions on immigration continue to trap a lot of unused talent in low-productivity countries. To unleash it, the United States could simply let these immigrants in and let them work. They'd become a productive part of the system that makes this country so wealthy. But politicians are getting in the way. ...
