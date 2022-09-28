Read full article on original website
This idea is genius and should probably be used more by small towns. If you have been to Lakeside, Montana, you might have noticed a well-positioned police vehicle on Highway 93 as you are entering town. This cop car works to slow vehicles down as they enter the town and make them aware of their surroundings.
New Land to Hand building officially open in Columbia Falls
The Land to Hand program's goal is to nourish people and cultivate community, and that got a little easier in Columbia Falls with the new building officially opening at Wildcat Garden.
Looking Back for September 28
A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler 50 Years Ago September 28, 1972 A special reward was being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the parties who heaved heavy stones through picture windows at the homes of two Whitefish educators. Principal John Morris was aroused from his bed by a heavy thump from the upper part of his house and found a baseball-sized rock had come through the window in his living room. 40 Years Ago September 30, 1982 The Whitefish City Council discussed a proposal to institute a Transient Occupancy Fee and raise business licenses drastically. The plan...
Market Trends: Flathead Residential Land Sales By City
Similar to what we did on June 1, let’s look at the quantity of parcels sold (bars, using left axis range) by city and acreage range (1-5 and 6-10), from Aug. 31 back to Sept. 1 the prior year (for the past four such 12-month periods). 2021 was the stand-out year for quantities.
City Council preview for Oct. 3
Whitefish City Council meets on Monday, Oct. 3, beginning at 7:10 p.m. at City Hall. Council meetings are also available for participation remotely through Webex. For more information, visit the city’s website at www.cityofwhitefish.org or call 863-2400. Individuals are encouraged to provide written public comment to the City Clerk, Michelle Howke at mhowke@cityofwhitefish.org or deliver by 4 p.m. on Oct. 3, at City Hall in the Utility Drop Box. Items on the agenda, subject to change: -Consideration to adopt the 2022 Whitefish Transportation Plan. -Consideration of a resolution amending the Legacy Homes Program Administrative Procedures. -Other matters that may arise between Sept. 28 and Oct. 3.
Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake
It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
Photos: The Great Northwest Oktoberfest locals night
Attendees of the Great Northwest Oktoberfest had a rollicking good time during its first weekend and the party will continue Sept. 29 - Oct. 1 in Depot Park. The Oktoberfest features German food, drink, music and dancing, crazy contests and food trucks. ...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new places to explore, I got you, so keep on reading because this article if for you, and I'm saying that because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a fun, exciting, and affordable weekend getaway in Montana that are suitable for people of all ages. On top of that, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in any of these because because they have something for everybody. So if you have never been to any of these places mention in this article, make sure you add them to your list and you visit them next time you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favourite place made it on the list? Here are three affordable weekend getaways ideas in Montana:
City Council briefs from Sept 6 meeting
The Whitefish City Council met on Tuesday, Sept. 6, and took up several issues ongoing in the city. Grouse Mountain parking Whitefish City Council voted unanimously to reject the construction bid for the Grouse Mountain parking lot project per staff's recommendation. The project involves reconstruction of approximately 12,600 square feet of parking lot for the Grouse Mountain City Park rest area located along Highway 93. The proposed work for the project includes demolition, construction of a new parking lot, grading and other miscellaneous improvements. The city advertised for bids for the project and a total of three were received. The bids ranged from...
Investigation Underway in Husky Shooting Near Doris Creek
The Flathead County Sheriff’s office is investigating two separate incidents revolving around an apparent abandonment of 19 huskies and shepherd mixes that were found in the Doris Creek region near Hungry Horse, where officials say one of the dogs was shot by a hunter who thought it was a wolf.
Flathead Co. Animal Shelter faces challenge of taking in 17 abandoned dogs
KALISPELL, MONT. — The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of Flathead County Animal Control and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, located and rescued 17 abandoned dogs in the Doris Creek area. All of the abandoned dogs were taken to the county animal shelter where they are...
Early detection helps efforts to thwart invasive species infestations
The Whitefish Lake Institute identifies aquatic invasive species growing in water bodies near Whitefish and early detection has helped to stop infestations. Curly leaf pondweed (CLP) was first identified in Haskill Creek at the Monegan Road culvert on Aug. 17 by Cynthia Ingelfinger of the Whitefish Lake Institute (WLI). WLI and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks staff conducted a survey and a pull effort. The impacted area appears to be confined between Voerman Road to the north and Monegan Road to the south. “It appears that we’ve caught this infestation before downstream drift has conveyed the plant to the Whitefish River and...
Flathead, Yellowstone counties confirm cases of influenza
Flathead County confirmed a case of influenza this week with RiverStone Health (Yellowstone County) confirming the second case of influenza this season in a Yellowstone County adult. The individual did not require hospitalization. “Historically, we begin seeing flu cases in December and this early confirmed case is a reminder not to delay getting a flu […] The post Flathead, Yellowstone counties confirm cases of influenza appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Cheryl A Hyland
Cheryl Ann Hyland, 78, died peacefully on Sept. 21, 2022, at The Springs in Whitefish accompanied by two of her close friends. Cheryl was born in Bismarck, North Dakota, on Dec. 10, 1942, the daughter of Rose Schmidt Hyland and James A Hyland. She grew up in Bismarck attending both primary and secondary schools, graduating from Bismarck High School in 1961. Music was a large part of her life as she played the clarinet in both the high school orchestra and band as well as majorette for the high school marching band, the American Legion Drum and Bugle Corps, and the...
Hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation
Montana authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the shooting of a 6-month-old dog by a woman who skinned the animal and posted pictures of herself with the pelt, believing she had killed a young wolf. The post Hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation appeared first on Local News 8.
Suit claims commissioners applied spot zoning in West Glacier
Citizens for a Better Flathead and West Glacier resident Sharon DeMeester have filed suit in Flathead County District Court against the Flathead County Commission over what they claim is spot zoning in West Glacier. Last spring Jane K. O’Hara, Douglas H. Parker, Karen Parker Wandel, Luke P. Hansen, Patrick H. Maloney and Kirsten Kay Svennungsen asked the county to create a new single-family residential zoning district on eight acres of land at 489 River Bend Drive, which is just up the road from Glacier View Golf Course. The applicants, all family members, wanted to subdivide the property into one-acre parcels so...
James John Fekete
James John Fekete, 58, our beloved brother passed away July 15, 2022 at Saint Patrick's Hospital in Missoula, Montana due to complications from surgery for a broken ankle. Jim was born in Misawa, Japan on Dec. 2, 1963. The youngest of six children born to Frederick and Barbara Fekete (both deceased). Jim attended elementary school in Great Falls, Montana and high school in Guam, he graduated high school in Bitburg W. Germany in 1982. He received an associate's degree from Flathead Valley Community College in Natural Resource Management and Conservation in 2010. Jim spent most of his working years with Advanced...
Robert “Mark” Meek
Robert “Mark” Meek, age 69, of Whitefish passed away unexpectedly on the evening of Sept. 13, 2022, at his cabin in Star Meadows. Born on Oct. 15, 1952, to the late Dr. Sydney and Kim Meek, Mark was raised in southern California with his older brother John. In his younger years, Mark studied Kenpo Karate with Grand Master David German, something he was very proud of. He sought adventure and wide-open spaces and left California after high school. His journey took him to the family’s property in Star Meadows in 1973. Mark built a cabin in the meadow, next to...
Bulldog Spirit: Whitefish celebrates homecoming week
Whitefish High School celebrated homecoming last week. The parade was full of music, candy and fun. The top three floats this year: WHS Cheer Squad in first place, WHS Girls Volleyball in second and the Boys and Girls Soccer Teams won third prize.
Tee to Green: Employee appreciation, upcoming annual meeting reservations
Board candidates for WLGC To date there are four candidates filing for the two vacant board seats for the 2023-25 years. Tracy Whisenand, Bill LeLeivre, Monte Gilman and David Scott are the current candidates. Absentee ballots will be available in the Golf Shop starting on Saturday, Oct. 1. The voting will be completed at the annual meeting where the candidates will be selected. Remodel drawings The drawings for the bag room remodel are on display in the lounge area of the clubhouse. The new space will be constructed on the same footprint as the current building and will include a second floor...
