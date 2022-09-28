Read full article on original website
Montana Prep Football Rankings: Sept. 28
And just like that, the rush for Class AA state football gold appears destined to run through Helena’s Vigilante Stadium — without a clear-cut home team. At least, that’s the way it looked Friday night, when Helena and Helena Capital both flexed their muscles against ranked opposition. No. 2 Capital’s 35-27 shootout over No. 3 Kalispell Glacier went according to chalk, but chalk up unranked Helena’s 35-7 romp over top-ranked and two-time defending state champion Missoula Sentinel as the all-class stunner of the season.
The Clever Way This Montana Town Slows Down Speeding Traffic
This idea is genius and should probably be used more by small towns. If you have been to Lakeside, Montana, you might have noticed a well-positioned police vehicle on Highway 93 as you are entering town. This cop car works to slow vehicles down as they enter the town and make them aware of their surroundings.
Whitefish Pilot
Harry A. Burnell
Harry A. Burnell, 91 of Kalispell, passed away Sept. 14, 2022 at Logan Health. A celebration of Harry’s wonderful life will be held at a later date. Austin Funeral & Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Harry’s family.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new places to explore, I got you, so keep on reading because this article if for you, and I'm saying that because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a fun, exciting, and affordable weekend getaway in Montana that are suitable for people of all ages. On top of that, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in any of these because because they have something for everybody. So if you have never been to any of these places mention in this article, make sure you add them to your list and you visit them next time you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favourite place made it on the list? Here are three affordable weekend getaways ideas in Montana:
Bear found in Helena mobile home park
Authorities tranquilized and captured a black bear in a Helena mobile home park near Bill Roberts Golf Course Tuesday morning.
msuexponent.com
Lewis and Clark Co. Sheriff ID's Spring Meadow Lake State Park drowning victim
HELENA, Mont. - A man drowned after walking into mud in Spring Meadow Lake State Park on Wednesday. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff, Leo Dutton says the man, 29, was fully dressed and holding a toddler on his shoulders when he walked into a deeper part of the swimming area of the lake.
Montanans anxiously watching Ian's destruction
She booked the trip six months ago, never imagining she would end up vacationing in a really bad hurricane.
Robert James Frank
Robert James Frank, 80 of Columbia Falls, passed away Sept. 21, 2022 at Hidden Meadow Assisted Living. Robert is survived by his children Robin Harris, Tyler Frank and Martin Frank. No services are scheduled. Austin Funeral and Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Robert’s family.
Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake
It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
Hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation
Montana authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the shooting of a 6-month-old dog by a woman who skinned the animal and posted pictures of herself with the pelt, believing she had killed a young wolf. The post Hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation appeared first on Local News 8.
Lester S. Leighty III
Lester S. Leighty III, 67 of Whitefish, passed away Sept. 10, 2022 at Logan Hospital. A virtual service will be held. Lester is survived by his daughter Sundey Leighty. Austin Funeral & Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Lester’s family.
Flathead Beacon
Montana’s U.S. House Candidates to Face Off this Week
The three candidates running to represent Montana’s new western U.S. House district will debate 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Montana Tech auditorium in Butte, according to Lee Enterprises, which noted it is hosting the event along with Montana Public Radio and Yellowstone Public Radio. Republican Ryan Zinke...
Whitefish Pilot
Photos: The Great Northwest Oktoberfest locals night
Attendees of the Great Northwest Oktoberfest had a rollicking good time during its first weekend and the party will continue Sept. 29 - Oct. 1 in Depot Park. The Oktoberfest features German food, drink, music and dancing, crazy contests and food trucks. ...
Montana Talks
Montana Predator Hunter Goes Viral on Social Media in a Terrible Way
WARNING: This article contains graphic photos depicting the death of an animal. Viewer discretion is advised. Hunting is one of the most popular activities in Montana. There are nearly 225,000 registered hunters in the state, and while most are competent, some hunters make you wonder why they have the right to hunt in the first place. A shocking event over the weekend in Northwest Montana has taken social media by storm when a hunter shot and killed one of Montana's premier predators. Except, it wasn't the predator they thought it was.
NBCMontana
Flathead Co. Animal Shelter faces challenge of taking in 17 abandoned dogs
KALISPELL, MONT. — The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of Flathead County Animal Control and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, located and rescued 17 abandoned dogs in the Doris Creek area. All of the abandoned dogs were taken to the county animal shelter where they are...
Fairfield Sun Times
Purchase of Seymour Creek parcel planned by Bureau of Land Management Butte Field Office
BUTTE, Mont. - The Bureau of Land Management Butte Field Office is planning on purchasing the Seymore Creek parcel. The addition of around 3,600 acres of public land will expand public recreational access and help improve the biological, cultural and economic health of the Big Hole River Valley the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said.
Whitefish Pilot
Robert “Mark” Meek
Robert “Mark” Meek, age 69, of Whitefish passed away unexpectedly on the evening of Sept. 13, 2022, at his cabin in Star Meadows. Born on Oct. 15, 1952, to the late Dr. Sydney and Kim Meek, Mark was raised in southern California with his older brother John. In his younger years, Mark studied Kenpo Karate with Grand Master David German, something he was very proud of. He sought adventure and wide-open spaces and left California after high school. His journey took him to the family’s property in Star Meadows in 1973. Mark built a cabin in the meadow, next to...
Local cops to participate in fundraiser for Special Olympics
In an effort to raise awareness and support for Special Olympics Montana, law enforcement statewide will participate in Tip-A-Cop at MacKenzie River Pizza. Locally, the event will be on Sept. 27 at the Whitefish MacKenzie River Pizza as well as both Kalispell locations. The public is invited to attend and support the local Special Olympics Montana athletes as well as local law enforcement. Law Enforcement will work as celebrity servers and their tips will benefit Special Olympics Montana in their local communities and across the state. Special Olympics is a nonprofit organization that provides year-round sports training and athletic competition...
Whitefish Pilot
Alan ‘Ed’ Ferrington
Alan ‘Ed’ Ferrington passed away on Sept. 10 at age 97. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on Feb. 21, 1925, and lived with his parents and six siblings in Mooreville, Michigan during the Great Depression after his mother, Gertrude Ferrington had immigrated from England during the early 1900s. After graduating high school, Alan enlisted in the Navy in 1943 and served on the U.S.S. West Virginia before departing with honors and medals in 1946. Shortly after, he met and married Joyce Ferrington (deceased June 2019) and they moved to California where he attended USC studying bacteriology while Joyce was...
Whitefish Pilot
Community members to participate in Soles of the Flathead fundraiser
Local law enforcement and legal professionals will be kept on their toes at the inaugural Soles of the Flathead Dancing with the Stars gala and competition on Sept. 23 to benefit the Flathead Warming Center. The night’s stars include Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino, Kalispell Police Chief Doug Overman, Public Defender Nick Aemisegger, Flathead County Attorney Travis Ahner, and David Boye of Black Diamond Mortgage in Whitefish. Flathead Warming Center Executive Tonya Horn said law enforcement and legal professionals were the first group of people to come to mind when selecting participants for the fundraiser. “We work so closely with them,” Horn said,...
Whitefish Pilot
