Whitefish, MT

Montana Prep Football Rankings: Sept. 28

And just like that, the rush for Class AA state football gold appears destined to run through Helena’s Vigilante Stadium — without a clear-cut home team. At least, that’s the way it looked Friday night, when Helena and Helena Capital both flexed their muscles against ranked opposition. No. 2 Capital’s 35-27 shootout over No. 3 Kalispell Glacier went according to chalk, but chalk up unranked Helena’s 35-7 romp over top-ranked and two-time defending state champion Missoula Sentinel as the all-class stunner of the season.
HELENA, MT
Harry A. Burnell

Harry A. Burnell, 91 of Kalispell, passed away Sept. 14, 2022 at Logan Health. A celebration of Harry’s wonderful life will be held at a later date. Austin Funeral & Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Harry’s family.
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Montana

If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new places to explore, I got you, so keep on reading because this article if for you, and I'm saying that because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a fun, exciting, and affordable weekend getaway in Montana that are suitable for people of all ages. On top of that, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in any of these because because they have something for everybody. So if you have never been to any of these places mention in this article, make sure you add them to your list and you visit them next time you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favourite place made it on the list? Here are three affordable weekend getaways ideas in Montana:
MONTANA STATE
Helena, MT
Football
City
Ronan, MT
Local
Montana Sports
Local
Montana Football
City
East Helena, MT
City
Whitefish, MT
City
Helena, MT
Whitefish, MT
Sports
Helena, MT
Sports
Bear found in Helena mobile home park

Authorities tranquilized and captured a black bear in a Helena mobile home park near Bill Roberts Golf Course Tuesday morning.
Lewis and Clark Co. Sheriff ID's Spring Meadow Lake State Park drowning victim

HELENA, Mont. - A man drowned after walking into mud in Spring Meadow Lake State Park on Wednesday. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff, Leo Dutton says the man, 29, was fully dressed and holding a toddler on his shoulders when he walked into a deeper part of the swimming area of the lake.
Robert James Frank

Robert James Frank, 80 of Columbia Falls, passed away Sept. 21, 2022 at Hidden Meadow Assisted Living. Robert is survived by his children Robin Harris, Tyler Frank and Martin Frank. No services are scheduled. Austin Funeral and Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Robert’s family.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake

It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
Lester S. Leighty III

Lester S. Leighty III, 67 of Whitefish, passed away Sept. 10, 2022 at Logan Hospital. A virtual service will be held. Lester is survived by his daughter Sundey Leighty. Austin Funeral & Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Lester’s family.
WHITEFISH, MT
Montana’s U.S. House Candidates to Face Off this Week

The three candidates running to represent Montana’s new western U.S. House district will debate 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Montana Tech auditorium in Butte, according to Lee Enterprises, which noted it is hosting the event along with Montana Public Radio and Yellowstone Public Radio. Republican Ryan Zinke...
MONTANA STATE
Football
Sports
Photos: The Great Northwest Oktoberfest locals night

Attendees of the Great Northwest Oktoberfest had a rollicking good time during its first weekend and the party will continue Sept. 29 - Oct. 1 in Depot Park. The Oktoberfest features German food, drink, music and dancing, crazy contests and food trucks. ...
Montana Predator Hunter Goes Viral on Social Media in a Terrible Way

WARNING: This article contains graphic photos depicting the death of an animal. Viewer discretion is advised. Hunting is one of the most popular activities in Montana. There are nearly 225,000 registered hunters in the state, and while most are competent, some hunters make you wonder why they have the right to hunt in the first place. A shocking event over the weekend in Northwest Montana has taken social media by storm when a hunter shot and killed one of Montana's premier predators. Except, it wasn't the predator they thought it was.
Flathead Co. Animal Shelter faces challenge of taking in 17 abandoned dogs

KALISPELL, MONT. — The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of Flathead County Animal Control and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, located and rescued 17 abandoned dogs in the Doris Creek area. All of the abandoned dogs were taken to the county animal shelter where they are...
Robert “Mark” Meek

Robert “Mark” Meek, age 69, of Whitefish passed away unexpectedly on the evening of Sept. 13, 2022, at his cabin in Star Meadows. Born on Oct. 15, 1952, to the late Dr. Sydney and Kim Meek, Mark was raised in southern California with his older brother John. In his younger years, Mark studied Kenpo Karate with Grand Master David German, something he was very proud of. He sought adventure and wide-open spaces and left California after high school. His journey took him to the family’s property in Star Meadows in 1973. Mark built a cabin in the meadow, next to...
Local cops to participate in fundraiser for Special Olympics

In an effort to raise awareness and support for Special Olympics Montana, law enforcement statewide will participate in Tip-A-Cop at MacKenzie River Pizza. Locally, the event will be on Sept. 27 at the Whitefish MacKenzie River Pizza as well as both Kalispell locations. The public is invited to attend and support the local Special Olympics Montana athletes as well as local law enforcement. Law Enforcement will work as celebrity servers and their tips will benefit Special Olympics Montana in their local communities and across the state. Special Olympics is a nonprofit organization that provides year-round sports training and athletic competition...
KALISPELL, MT
Alan ‘Ed’ Ferrington

Alan ‘Ed’ Ferrington passed away on Sept. 10 at age 97. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on Feb. 21, 1925, and lived with his parents and six siblings in Mooreville, Michigan during the Great Depression after his mother, Gertrude Ferrington had immigrated from England during the early 1900s. After graduating high school, Alan enlisted in the Navy in 1943 and served on the U.S.S. West Virginia before departing with honors and medals in 1946. Shortly after, he met and married Joyce Ferrington (deceased June 2019) and they moved to California where he attended USC studying bacteriology while Joyce was...
Community members to participate in Soles of the Flathead fundraiser

Local law enforcement and legal professionals will be kept on their toes at the inaugural Soles of the Flathead Dancing with the Stars gala and competition on Sept. 23 to benefit the Flathead Warming Center. The night’s stars include Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino, Kalispell Police Chief Doug Overman, Public Defender Nick Aemisegger, Flathead County Attorney Travis Ahner, and David Boye of Black Diamond Mortgage in Whitefish. Flathead Warming Center Executive Tonya Horn said law enforcement and legal professionals were the first group of people to come to mind when selecting participants for the fundraiser. “We work so closely with them,” Horn said,...
Whitefish, MT
The first edition of the Whitefish Pilot rolled off the press Jan. 23, 1904. For more than 100 years, the Pilot has provided Whitefish with local news, sports and features, and has played an integral role in documenting the city's transformation from a railroad town to a bustling resort community.

