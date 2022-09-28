Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cheryl A Hyland
Cheryl Ann Hyland, 78, died peacefully on Sept. 21, 2022, at The Springs in Whitefish accompanied by two of her close friends. Cheryl was born in Bismarck, North Dakota, on Dec. 10, 1942, the daughter of Rose Schmidt Hyland and James A Hyland. She grew up in Bismarck attending both primary and secondary schools, graduating from Bismarck High School in 1961. Music was a large part of her life as she played the clarinet in both the high school orchestra and band as well as majorette for the high school marching band, the American Legion Drum and Bugle Corps, and the...
James John Fekete
James John Fekete, 58, our beloved brother passed away July 15, 2022 at Saint Patrick's Hospital in Missoula, Montana due to complications from surgery for a broken ankle. Jim was born in Misawa, Japan on Dec. 2, 1963. The youngest of six children born to Frederick and Barbara Fekete (both deceased). Jim attended elementary school in Great Falls, Montana and high school in Guam, he graduated high school in Bitburg W. Germany in 1982. He received an associate's degree from Flathead Valley Community College in Natural Resource Management and Conservation in 2010. Jim spent most of his working years with Advanced...
Robert James Frank
Robert James Frank, 80 of Columbia Falls, passed away Sept. 21, 2022 at Hidden Meadow Assisted Living. Robert is survived by his children Robin Harris, Tyler Frank and Martin Frank. No services are scheduled. Austin Funeral and Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Robert’s family.
Photos: The Great Northwest Oktoberfest locals night
Attendees of the Great Northwest Oktoberfest had a rollicking good time during its first weekend and the party will continue Sept. 29 - Oct. 1 in Depot Park. The Oktoberfest features German food, drink, music and dancing, crazy contests and food trucks. ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harry A. Burnell
Harry A. Burnell, 91 of Kalispell, passed away Sept. 14, 2022 at Logan Health. A celebration of Harry’s wonderful life will be held at a later date. Austin Funeral & Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Harry’s family.
Alan ‘Ed’ Ferrington
Alan ‘Ed’ Ferrington passed away on Sept. 10 at age 97. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on Feb. 21, 1925, and lived with his parents and six siblings in Mooreville, Michigan during the Great Depression after his mother, Gertrude Ferrington had immigrated from England during the early 1900s. After graduating high school, Alan enlisted in the Navy in 1943 and served on the U.S.S. West Virginia before departing with honors and medals in 1946. Shortly after, he met and married Joyce Ferrington (deceased June 2019) and they moved to California where he attended USC studying bacteriology while Joyce was...
Lester S. Leighty III
Lester S. Leighty III, 67 of Whitefish, passed away Sept. 10, 2022 at Logan Hospital. A virtual service will be held. Lester is survived by his daughter Sundey Leighty. Austin Funeral & Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Lester’s family.
Council delays decision to adopt updated Whitefish Transportation Plan
The update to the Whitefish Transportation Plan has been in the works for a couple of years, but when it was up for a vote in the City Council meeting last week the council decided to postpone the decision. Despite holding a work session ahead of the regular meeting, and having to delay voting on the plan two weeks ago, Whitefish City Council voted to push the decision to the next meeting; the vote to delay was 4-1 with Councilor Steve Qunell voting in opposition. “This (plan) has been out there for a really long time, it has been vetted by the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Looking Back for September 21
A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler. 50 Years Ago September 21, 1972 Whitefish City Council sent a letter to the State Highway Department requesting the removal of the 35 m.p.h. speed zone near the Safeway store on Highway 93, asking them to reinstate the original 25 m.p.h. zone. The council felt the new speed limit set by the state was imprudent because of the close proximity of the school. 40 Years Ago September 23, 1982 Local railroad workers were waiting for President Reagan’s signature of legislation that would end the four-day-old strike. The legislation would require the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers to...
Local cops to participate in fundraiser for Special Olympics
In an effort to raise awareness and support for Special Olympics Montana, law enforcement statewide will participate in Tip-A-Cop at MacKenzie River Pizza. Locally, the event will be on Sept. 27 at the Whitefish MacKenzie River Pizza as well as both Kalispell locations. The public is invited to attend and support the local Special Olympics Montana athletes as well as local law enforcement. Law Enforcement will work as celebrity servers and their tips will benefit Special Olympics Montana in their local communities and across the state. Special Olympics is a nonprofit organization that provides year-round sports training and athletic competition...
Janice Maddux
Janice Maddux passed quietly away on Sept. 2, 2022, at the age of 83. Janice was born in Whitefish on Nov. 21, 1939. She lived her entire life in Whitefish the town she loved. Jan as she was known by most was a talented artist who shined in many mediums. She painted, sewed, made beautiful cakes, and was a florist for years. Jan had a talent with living things. For years she cared for a beautiful garden. She often planted flowers or made special places that drew in hummingbirds, and bees. Jan had a special love of hummingbirds. Jan was a...
Police determine Whitefish High School threat as non-credible
Whitefish School District on Thursday said in a letter that went out to district families that Whitefish High School administration received information regarding a possible threat toward the school via social media. According to the letter, the threat was quickly determined as non-credible by the Whitefish Police Department. The threat came from an individual that does not reside in Whitefish and lives on the east coast. The letter says the Whitefish Police Department contacted authorities in North Carolina and the subject was identified, questioned and is being charged. The letter, signed by Whitefish Superintendent Dave Means, WHS Principal Kerry Drown and Whitefish...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kalen Young hired as new director of Whitefish hospital foundation
Flathead Valley native Kalen Young was recently named as the new executive director of the Logan Health Whitefish Foundation. In her role, Young will lead fundraising initiatives based on the hospital’s short- and long-range strategic plans and facility needs, as well as serve on the Logan Health Whitefish senior leadership team, a press release from the hospital stated. “When Alan Satterlee decided to retire from his position with Logan Health Whitefish Foundation, we knew that it would take a special individual to fill his role,” said Katie Lesar, Logan Health Whitefish Foundation Board Chair. “After a deliberate interview process, we are thrilled...
City Council preview for Oct. 3
Whitefish City Council meets on Monday, Oct. 3, beginning at 7:10 p.m. at City Hall. Council meetings are also available for participation remotely through Webex. For more information, visit the city’s website at www.cityofwhitefish.org or call 863-2400. Individuals are encouraged to provide written public comment to the City Clerk, Michelle Howke at mhowke@cityofwhitefish.org or deliver by 4 p.m. on Oct. 3, at City Hall in the Utility Drop Box. Items on the agenda, subject to change: -Consideration to adopt the 2022 Whitefish Transportation Plan. -Consideration of a resolution amending the Legacy Homes Program Administrative Procedures. -Other matters that may arise between Sept. 28 and Oct. 3.
Tee to Green: Employee appreciation, upcoming annual meeting reservations
Board candidates for WLGC To date there are four candidates filing for the two vacant board seats for the 2023-25 years. Tracy Whisenand, Bill LeLeivre, Monte Gilman and David Scott are the current candidates. Absentee ballots will be available in the Golf Shop starting on Saturday, Oct. 1. The voting will be completed at the annual meeting where the candidates will be selected. Remodel drawings The drawings for the bag room remodel are on display in the lounge area of the clubhouse. The new space will be constructed on the same footprint as the current building and will include a second floor...
MontanaSky expands fiber network to Whitefish
MontanaSky Networks continues its efforts to increase access to high speed broadband by investing in Fiber-to-the-Premise (FTTX) expansion in Whitefish. MontanaSky is celebrating 28 years of delivering reliable internet connections in northwest Montana, and continues to focus on expanding its fiber network. According to the company, broadband expansion is growing in importance. “As our communities grow, our infrastructure has to keep up,” said Sales and Marketing Manager Amber Pacheco-Holm. According to MontanaSky, most people in Whitefish city limits only have two choices: DSL or Cable. Both of these technologies operate off copper lines, and most of this infrastructure was installed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FEC raffle supports local food banks
Representatives from the Kalispell, Columbia Falls, Whitefish, West Shore, Libby, and Veterans food banks gathered at Flathead Electric Cooperative on Friday, Sept. 9, to celebrate the results of this year’s Ribeye Raffle. Organized by the co-op to support local food banks, the 2022 Ribeye Raffle raised $22,725 in cash and approximately 1,000 pounds of meat for donation to the seven food banks. As part of its commitment to the community members who own the cooperative, Flathead Electric purchases beef, lamb, and hogs each year during the 4-H and FFA (Future Farmers of America) Market Sale at the Northwest Montana Fair. Most of...
Community members to participate in Soles of the Flathead fundraiser
Local law enforcement and legal professionals will be kept on their toes at the inaugural Soles of the Flathead Dancing with the Stars gala and competition on Sept. 23 to benefit the Flathead Warming Center. The night’s stars include Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino, Kalispell Police Chief Doug Overman, Public Defender Nick Aemisegger, Flathead County Attorney Travis Ahner, and David Boye of Black Diamond Mortgage in Whitefish. Flathead Warming Center Executive Tonya Horn said law enforcement and legal professionals were the first group of people to come to mind when selecting participants for the fundraiser. “We work so closely with them,” Horn said,...
Suit claims commissioners applied spot zoning in West Glacier
Citizens for a Better Flathead and West Glacier resident Sharon DeMeester have filed suit in Flathead County District Court against the Flathead County Commission over what they claim is spot zoning in West Glacier. Last spring Jane K. O’Hara, Douglas H. Parker, Karen Parker Wandel, Luke P. Hansen, Patrick H. Maloney and Kirsten Kay Svennungsen asked the county to create a new single-family residential zoning district on eight acres of land at 489 River Bend Drive, which is just up the road from Glacier View Golf Course. The applicants, all family members, wanted to subdivide the property into one-acre parcels so...
Great Fish Community Challenge sets new record in six-week campaign
The eighth annual Great Fish Community Challenge set a new fundraising record, with over $4.1 million in donations as of 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. The six-week charitable giving campaign ran from Aug. 4 to Sept. 16 and benefited 70 Flathead Valley nonprofit organizations. “We are extremely grateful for the generosity of everyone who gave in this year’s Challenge and supported the critical work of our local nonprofits,” Whitefish Community Foundation President and CEO Linda Engh-Grady said. “Many of the participating nonprofits have recently experienced a significant increase in demand for their services and are relying on funds raised in...
Whitefish Pilot
Whitefish, MT
296
Followers
585
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT
The first edition of the Whitefish Pilot rolled off the press Jan. 23, 1904. For more than 100 years, the Pilot has provided Whitefish with local news, sports and features, and has played an integral role in documenting the city's transformation from a railroad town to a bustling resort community.https://whitefishpilot.com/
Comments / 0