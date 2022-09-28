The update to the Whitefish Transportation Plan has been in the works for a couple of years, but when it was up for a vote in the City Council meeting last week the council decided to postpone the decision. Despite holding a work session ahead of the regular meeting, and having to delay voting on the plan two weeks ago, Whitefish City Council voted to push the decision to the next meeting; the vote to delay was 4-1 with Councilor Steve Qunell voting in opposition. “This (plan) has been out there for a really long time, it has been vetted by the...

WHITEFISH, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO