The City of Whitefish will no longer be picking up bagged leaves. A new system will be employed beginning this fall that will require leaf piles to be placed adjacent to the edge of the street for pickup. The following rules apply: -For those residing in an area that has boulevards, place your leaves within the boulevard closest to the street side but not in the gutter. -If the residence does not have a boulevard, leaves must be deposited no farther than five feet from the street, but not on the pavement itself. -This service does not include the removal of grass clippings. Piles with branches, grass clippings, garden waste and pet waste will not be picked up. -Please do not place leaves around tree bases, signs, light poles, or any other obstacles. Approximate dates of leaf pickup service are Oct. 24 through Dec. 2. Questions about the new leaf pickup procedures may be directed to the Public Works Department at publicworks@cityofwhitefish.org, or (406) 863-2460. Additional information about the project is also available on the City’s webpage: www.cityofwhitefish.org.

WHITEFISH, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO