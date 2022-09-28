Read full article on original website
Looking Back for September 28
A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler 50 Years Ago September 28, 1972 A special reward was being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the parties who heaved heavy stones through picture windows at the homes of two Whitefish educators. Principal John Morris was aroused from his bed by a heavy thump from the upper part of his house and found a baseball-sized rock had come through the window in his living room. 40 Years Ago September 30, 1982 The Whitefish City Council discussed a proposal to institute a Transient Occupancy Fee and raise business licenses drastically. The plan...
U.S. House candidates for western district debate in Whitefish
Two of the three Montana western district congressional candidates participated in a debate Friday evening at Whitefish City Hall. Democrat Monica Tranel and Libertarian John Lamb met for the eighth time to discuss the issues and meet the public, while Republican Ryan Zinke chose to not take part in the event held in his hometown. Approximately 30 citizens attended the event which was organized by Whitefish City Councilor Rebecca Norton. Zinke has skipped seven debates in a row and, reportedly, refused to respond to multiple requests to attend another debate that was scheduled for Monday, Sept. 26 in Philipsburg. John Lamb...
City to implement new leaf pickup system
The City of Whitefish will no longer be picking up bagged leaves. A new system will be employed beginning this fall that will require leaf piles to be placed adjacent to the edge of the street for pickup. The following rules apply: -For those residing in an area that has boulevards, place your leaves within the boulevard closest to the street side but not in the gutter. -If the residence does not have a boulevard, leaves must be deposited no farther than five feet from the street, but not on the pavement itself. -This service does not include the removal of grass clippings. Piles with branches, grass clippings, garden waste and pet waste will not be picked up. -Please do not place leaves around tree bases, signs, light poles, or any other obstacles. Approximate dates of leaf pickup service are Oct. 24 through Dec. 2. Questions about the new leaf pickup procedures may be directed to the Public Works Department at publicworks@cityofwhitefish.org, or (406) 863-2460. Additional information about the project is also available on the City’s webpage: www.cityofwhitefish.org.
City Council briefs from Sept 6 meeting
The Whitefish City Council met on Tuesday, Sept. 6, and took up several issues ongoing in the city. Grouse Mountain parking Whitefish City Council voted unanimously to reject the construction bid for the Grouse Mountain parking lot project per staff's recommendation. The project involves reconstruction of approximately 12,600 square feet of parking lot for the Grouse Mountain City Park rest area located along Highway 93. The proposed work for the project includes demolition, construction of a new parking lot, grading and other miscellaneous improvements. The city advertised for bids for the project and a total of three were received. The bids ranged from...
Suit claims commissioners applied spot zoning in West Glacier
Citizens for a Better Flathead and West Glacier resident Sharon DeMeester have filed suit in Flathead County District Court against the Flathead County Commission over what they claim is spot zoning in West Glacier. Last spring Jane K. O’Hara, Douglas H. Parker, Karen Parker Wandel, Luke P. Hansen, Patrick H. Maloney and Kirsten Kay Svennungsen asked the county to create a new single-family residential zoning district on eight acres of land at 489 River Bend Drive, which is just up the road from Glacier View Golf Course. The applicants, all family members, wanted to subdivide the property into one-acre parcels so...
Tee to Green: Employee appreciation, upcoming annual meeting reservations
Board candidates for WLGC To date there are four candidates filing for the two vacant board seats for the 2023-25 years. Tracy Whisenand, Bill LeLeivre, Monte Gilman and David Scott are the current candidates. Absentee ballots will be available in the Golf Shop starting on Saturday, Oct. 1. The voting will be completed at the annual meeting where the candidates will be selected. Remodel drawings The drawings for the bag room remodel are on display in the lounge area of the clubhouse. The new space will be constructed on the same footprint as the current building and will include a second floor...
Cheryl A Hyland
Cheryl Ann Hyland, 78, died peacefully on Sept. 21, 2022, at The Springs in Whitefish accompanied by two of her close friends. Cheryl was born in Bismarck, North Dakota, on Dec. 10, 1942, the daughter of Rose Schmidt Hyland and James A Hyland. She grew up in Bismarck attending both primary and secondary schools, graduating from Bismarck High School in 1961. Music was a large part of her life as she played the clarinet in both the high school orchestra and band as well as majorette for the high school marching band, the American Legion Drum and Bugle Corps, and the...
Police determine Whitefish High School threat as non-credible
Whitefish School District on Thursday said in a letter that went out to district families that Whitefish High School administration received information regarding a possible threat toward the school via social media. According to the letter, the threat was quickly determined as non-credible by the Whitefish Police Department. The threat came from an individual that does not reside in Whitefish and lives on the east coast. The letter says the Whitefish Police Department contacted authorities in North Carolina and the subject was identified, questioned and is being charged. The letter, signed by Whitefish Superintendent Dave Means, WHS Principal Kerry Drown and Whitefish...
Kalen Young hired as new director of Whitefish hospital foundation
Flathead Valley native Kalen Young was recently named as the new executive director of the Logan Health Whitefish Foundation. In her role, Young will lead fundraising initiatives based on the hospital’s short- and long-range strategic plans and facility needs, as well as serve on the Logan Health Whitefish senior leadership team, a press release from the hospital stated. “When Alan Satterlee decided to retire from his position with Logan Health Whitefish Foundation, we knew that it would take a special individual to fill his role,” said Katie Lesar, Logan Health Whitefish Foundation Board Chair. “After a deliberate interview process, we are thrilled...
FEC invites public to Electric Vehicle Day
Interested in speaking with local Electric Vehicle (EV) owners, enthusiasts and experts to learn more about the electric cars and trucks that are increasingly visible in the Flathead Valley? Do you have questions about purchasing an EV or preparing your home to charge an EV? Would you like to take an EV for a test drive? In recognition of National Drive Electric Week, Flathead Electric Cooperative invites the public to Electric Vehicle (EV) Day on Sept. 29, 2022. Co-op staff, local EV owners and representatives from car dealerships will be on hand to answer questions. EV test drives will be available...
Robert James Frank
Robert James Frank, 80 of Columbia Falls, passed away Sept. 21, 2022 at Hidden Meadow Assisted Living. Robert is survived by his children Robin Harris, Tyler Frank and Martin Frank. No services are scheduled. Austin Funeral and Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Robert’s family.
City Council approves mixed-use development on Edgewood Drive
Yards from the dog park and just across the railroad tracks are 92 acres that will soon change dramatically. Last week a developer got the go-ahead to proceed with a large project called Edgewood 90 along East Edgewood Drive when the Whitefish City Council approved all three of his requests including zoning changes. Edgewood 90 is a development project led by Sean Averill and two partners, all of whom own land near the project. The 92-acre property lies between East Edgewood Drive and the railroad tracks and is bisected by East Second Street. The triangular parcel to the west is zoned industrial...
FEC raffle supports local food banks
Representatives from the Kalispell, Columbia Falls, Whitefish, West Shore, Libby, and Veterans food banks gathered at Flathead Electric Cooperative on Friday, Sept. 9, to celebrate the results of this year’s Ribeye Raffle. Organized by the co-op to support local food banks, the 2022 Ribeye Raffle raised $22,725 in cash and approximately 1,000 pounds of meat for donation to the seven food banks. As part of its commitment to the community members who own the cooperative, Flathead Electric purchases beef, lamb, and hogs each year during the 4-H and FFA (Future Farmers of America) Market Sale at the Northwest Montana Fair. Most of...
Local cops to participate in fundraiser for Special Olympics
In an effort to raise awareness and support for Special Olympics Montana, law enforcement statewide will participate in Tip-A-Cop at MacKenzie River Pizza. Locally, the event will be on Sept. 27 at the Whitefish MacKenzie River Pizza as well as both Kalispell locations. The public is invited to attend and support the local Special Olympics Montana athletes as well as local law enforcement. Law Enforcement will work as celebrity servers and their tips will benefit Special Olympics Montana in their local communities and across the state. Special Olympics is a nonprofit organization that provides year-round sports training and athletic competition...
MontanaSky expands fiber network to Whitefish
MontanaSky Networks continues its efforts to increase access to high speed broadband by investing in Fiber-to-the-Premise (FTTX) expansion in Whitefish. MontanaSky is celebrating 28 years of delivering reliable internet connections in northwest Montana, and continues to focus on expanding its fiber network. According to the company, broadband expansion is growing in importance. “As our communities grow, our infrastructure has to keep up,” said Sales and Marketing Manager Amber Pacheco-Holm. According to MontanaSky, most people in Whitefish city limits only have two choices: DSL or Cable. Both of these technologies operate off copper lines, and most of this infrastructure was installed...
City begins switch to animal-resistant garbage canisters
The long-awaited bear resistant trash bins are now being rolled out to Whitefish residents, just in time for heightened bear activity in the fall. The City of Whitefish hopes all the animal-resistant cans will be in use by the end of November. Whitefish is preparing for the transition to individual 95-gallon bear-resistant refuse containers for all single-family homes, duplexes, townhomes and some commercial properties. The delivery of the new carts began on Monday, Sept. 12, and the city says it will take months to fully switch all residents over to the new system. “The change-out process will take several months to complete...
Harry A. Burnell
Harry A. Burnell, 91 of Kalispell, passed away Sept. 14, 2022 at Logan Health. A celebration of Harry’s wonderful life will be held at a later date. Austin Funeral & Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Harry’s family.
Early detection helps efforts to thwart invasive species infestations
The Whitefish Lake Institute identifies aquatic invasive species growing in water bodies near Whitefish and early detection has helped to stop infestations. Curly leaf pondweed (CLP) was first identified in Haskill Creek at the Monegan Road culvert on Aug. 17 by Cynthia Ingelfinger of the Whitefish Lake Institute (WLI). WLI and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks staff conducted a survey and a pull effort. The impacted area appears to be confined between Voerman Road to the north and Monegan Road to the south. “It appears that we’ve caught this infestation before downstream drift has conveyed the plant to the Whitefish River and...
Last week to donate in Great Fish Challenge
This Friday at 5 p.m. is the deadline to support 70 Flathead Valley nonprofit organizations raising funds in the eighth annual Great Fish Community Challenge. The fundraising goal for this year’s Challenge is $4 million. Nonprofits receive 100 percent of the gifts designated to them, and donors who give online can choose to cover the credit card transaction fee. The list of participating nonprofits and how much money each organization has raised in the Challenge so far can be found at whitefishcommunityfoundation.org/donation-leaderboard. “Many of the charities in this year’s Challenge are relying on these funds to cover a significant portion, if not...
Alan ‘Ed’ Ferrington
Alan ‘Ed’ Ferrington passed away on Sept. 10 at age 97. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on Feb. 21, 1925, and lived with his parents and six siblings in Mooreville, Michigan during the Great Depression after his mother, Gertrude Ferrington had immigrated from England during the early 1900s. After graduating high school, Alan enlisted in the Navy in 1943 and served on the U.S.S. West Virginia before departing with honors and medals in 1946. Shortly after, he met and married Joyce Ferrington (deceased June 2019) and they moved to California where he attended USC studying bacteriology while Joyce was...
