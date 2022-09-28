Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Ronan Chamber of Commerce announces Trail of Bales winners
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Ronan Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the winners of this year's Trail of Bales. Congratulations to the Lighthouse Christian Fellowship on getting top prize for your "Jaws" bale! The team earned the right to the first place trophy. Second place was a tie...
Robert “Mark” Meek
Robert “Mark” Meek, age 69, of Whitefish passed away unexpectedly on the evening of Sept. 13, 2022, at his cabin in Star Meadows. Born on Oct. 15, 1952, to the late Dr. Sydney and Kim Meek, Mark was raised in southern California with his older brother John. In his younger years, Mark studied Kenpo Karate with Grand Master David German, something he was very proud of. He sought adventure and wide-open spaces and left California after high school. His journey took him to the family’s property in Star Meadows in 1973. Mark built a cabin in the meadow, next to...
James John Fekete
James John Fekete, 58, our beloved brother passed away July 15, 2022 at Saint Patrick's Hospital in Missoula, Montana due to complications from surgery for a broken ankle. Jim was born in Misawa, Japan on Dec. 2, 1963. The youngest of six children born to Frederick and Barbara Fekete (both deceased). Jim attended elementary school in Great Falls, Montana and high school in Guam, he graduated high school in Bitburg W. Germany in 1982. He received an associate's degree from Flathead Valley Community College in Natural Resource Management and Conservation in 2010. Jim spent most of his working years with Advanced...
Montanans anxiously watching Ian's destruction
She booked the trip six months ago, never imagining she would end up vacationing in a really bad hurricane.
Harry A. Burnell
Harry A. Burnell, 91 of Kalispell, passed away Sept. 14, 2022 at Logan Health. A celebration of Harry’s wonderful life will be held at a later date. Austin Funeral & Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Harry’s family.
The Clever Way This Montana Town Slows Down Speeding Traffic
This idea is genius and should probably be used more by small towns. If you have been to Lakeside, Montana, you might have noticed a well-positioned police vehicle on Highway 93 as you are entering town. This cop car works to slow vehicles down as they enter the town and make them aware of their surroundings.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new places to explore, I got you, so keep on reading because this article if for you, and I'm saying that because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a fun, exciting, and affordable weekend getaway in Montana that are suitable for people of all ages. On top of that, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in any of these because because they have something for everybody. So if you have never been to any of these places mention in this article, make sure you add them to your list and you visit them next time you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favourite place made it on the list? Here are three affordable weekend getaways ideas in Montana:
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Glacier County District Court actions
The following cases were heard in Glacier County District Court Law and Motion Day on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, before the Honorable Judge Robert G. Olson. State of Montana, Plaintiff, vs. Mark R. Wells, Defendant. Status Hearing. Jury Trial reset for Nov. l9. Status Hearing Oct. 5. State of Montana,...
Photos: The Great Northwest Oktoberfest locals night
Attendees of the Great Northwest Oktoberfest had a rollicking good time during its first weekend and the party will continue Sept. 29 - Oct. 1 in Depot Park. The Oktoberfest features German food, drink, music and dancing, crazy contests and food trucks. ...
Lester S. Leighty III
Lester S. Leighty III, 67 of Whitefish, passed away Sept. 10, 2022 at Logan Hospital. A virtual service will be held. Lester is survived by his daughter Sundey Leighty. Austin Funeral & Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Lester’s family.
Montana woman ignites fury after posting photos of shot and skinned husky dog
A western Montana woman’s post is going viral on Facebook after she claims she shot, killed, and skinned a wolf pup in Flathead County. But the animal she hunted wasn’t a wolf, but a dog.
Looking Back for September 28
A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler 50 Years Ago September 28, 1972 A special reward was being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the parties who heaved heavy stones through picture windows at the homes of two Whitefish educators. Principal John Morris was aroused from his bed by a heavy thump from the upper part of his house and found a baseball-sized rock had come through the window in his living room. 40 Years Ago September 30, 1982 The Whitefish City Council discussed a proposal to institute a Transient Occupancy Fee and raise business licenses drastically. The plan...
Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake
It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
Hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation
Montana authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the shooting of a 6-month-old dog by a woman who skinned the animal and posted pictures of herself with the pelt, believing she had killed a young wolf. The post Hunter who mistook dog for a wolf is under investigation appeared first on Local News 8.
U.S. House candidates for western district debate in Whitefish
Two of the three Montana western district congressional candidates participated in a debate Friday evening at Whitefish City Hall. Democrat Monica Tranel and Libertarian John Lamb met for the eighth time to discuss the issues and meet the public, while Republican Ryan Zinke chose to not take part in the event held in his hometown. Approximately 30 citizens attended the event which was organized by Whitefish City Councilor Rebecca Norton. Zinke has skipped seven debates in a row and, reportedly, refused to respond to multiple requests to attend another debate that was scheduled for Monday, Sept. 26 in Philipsburg. John Lamb...
Alan ‘Ed’ Ferrington
Alan ‘Ed’ Ferrington passed away on Sept. 10 at age 97. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on Feb. 21, 1925, and lived with his parents and six siblings in Mooreville, Michigan during the Great Depression after his mother, Gertrude Ferrington had immigrated from England during the early 1900s. After graduating high school, Alan enlisted in the Navy in 1943 and served on the U.S.S. West Virginia before departing with honors and medals in 1946. Shortly after, he met and married Joyce Ferrington (deceased June 2019) and they moved to California where he attended USC studying bacteriology while Joyce was...
Flathead Beacon
Arraignment Hearing Vacated for Flathead Man Accused in Fatal Stabbing
The arraignment hearing for Zain Alexander Ray Glass, the 23-year-old Flathead County man accused of fatally stabbing his sister’s boyfriend in Columbia Falls last week, has been vacated to allow the defendant to obtain a fitness evaluation before entering a plea. Glass’ attorney, Dianne Rice, filed the unopposed motion...
Flathead, Yellowstone counties confirm cases of influenza
Flathead County confirmed a case of influenza this week with RiverStone Health (Yellowstone County) confirming the second case of influenza this season in a Yellowstone County adult. The individual did not require hospitalization. “Historically, we begin seeing flu cases in December and this early confirmed case is a reminder not to delay getting a flu […] The post Flathead, Yellowstone counties confirm cases of influenza appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Janice Maddux
Janice Maddux passed quietly away on Sept. 2, 2022, at the age of 83. Janice was born in Whitefish on Nov. 21, 1939. She lived her entire life in Whitefish the town she loved. Jan as she was known by most was a talented artist who shined in many mediums. She painted, sewed, made beautiful cakes, and was a florist for years. Jan had a talent with living things. For years she cared for a beautiful garden. She often planted flowers or made special places that drew in hummingbirds, and bees. Jan had a special love of hummingbirds. Jan was a...
NBCMontana
Flathead Co. Animal Shelter faces challenge of taking in 17 abandoned dogs
KALISPELL, MONT. — The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of Flathead County Animal Control and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, located and rescued 17 abandoned dogs in the Doris Creek area. All of the abandoned dogs were taken to the county animal shelter where they are...
