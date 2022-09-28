Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasDurham, NC
Howdy Homemade Ice Cream supporting individuals with Disabilities opening soon in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
Durham parents voice concerns over keeping students safeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Related
WRAL
Fallen trees knock out power lines in Raleigh neighborhood
A tree came down and power lines were down along London Drive in the Budleigh neighborhood in Raleigh. It appeared the tree was blocking the road.
cbs17
PHOTOS: Car overturned on I-885 in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle overturned in Durham Friday afternoon along I-885 northbound. A CBS 17 crew on the scene said the vehicle overturned off the shoulder near a forest area. The car was seen overturned at NC-885 northbound at exit 11, near Holloway Street in Durham. Durham...
Downed trees, power outages spread across the Triangle as Ian arrives in NC
Hazardous conditions continue to spread into central North Carolina from Ian, which is now a post-tropical cyclone. Ian made landfall as a category 1 hurricane just after 2 p.m. ET Friday near Georgetown, South Carolina with maximum sustained wind of 85 mph with rain and winds that were felt well into central North Carolina.
raleighmag.com
The speed limit in DTR is being lowered.
If you’ve ever stepped off the curb to cross the street Downtown and feared for your life—you’re not alone. And, now, the city has a solution. An absolute game-changer for pedestrian and bike safety, Raleigh leaders are reducing the speed limit from 35 to 25 mph on all streets between Glenwood Avenue and East Street, and Peace Street to just south of Martin Luther King Boulevard—including seeming raceways Dawson and McDowell. The change will also eliminate all turns on red and double turn lanes. The Downtown Pedestrian Safety Project is the result of a Downtown Raleigh Pedestrian Safety Study ordered in 2019 by Gov. Roy Cooper after a state worker was killed walking at the intersection of McDowell and Lane streets. Additionally, over the past 15 years, 335 pedestrian crashes have been reported in DTR—42% of which are the result of vehicles hitting pedestrians crossing the street, according to data from the NCDOT.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
Raleigh families buy supplies to prepare for Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Families living in the Triangle said they wanted to get prepared and stay ahead of possible storms that may be headed to North Carolina as Hurricane Ian travels north. On Thursday, businesses like ACE Hardware noticed an uptick in customers coming in to buy emergency...
Just over 15% of Wake County customers left without power after Ian passes through central NC
Recovery efforts underway in the Triangle and across the state after Ian blew through North Carolina as a post-tropical cyclone Friday. Ian made landfall as a category 1 hurricane just after 2 p.m. Friday near Georgetown, South Carolina with maximum sustained wind of 85 mph with rain and winds that were felt well into central North Carolina.
NC woman dies after crashing into tree; police trying to determine if weather was a factor
Clayton police are continuing their investigation into the accident to determine the cause and if weather may have played a role.
cbs17
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Durham shooting, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place Friday afternoon. On Friday shortly after 3:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 600 block of Minnestott Way. Officers at the scene said they did not see any victims. Later,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
Raleigh police identify body found near Crabtree Creek
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department has released the identity of a man whose body was found Thursday afternoon near Crabtree Creek. Officers say they are conducting an investigation into the death of 21-year-old Rodney Lewis Clark. On Thursday at approximately 3:47 p.m., police responded to a...
cbs17
Fatal crash in Clayton kills 24-year-old woman
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Clayton woman died Friday in a single car crash in Johnston County. Police said Morgan Justine Stough, 24, of Clayton ran off the road, striking a tree with her 2001 Chevy Malibu, causing heavy damage. The crash took place along Covered Bridge Road, near Brookhill Drive at approximately 4 p.m.
cbs17
12 cars damaged in used car dealership fire off of Capital Blvd., Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say at least 12 cars are damaged after a fire Wednesday morning at a used car dealership on Capital Blvd. At about 2:43 a.m., police and fire crews said they were called to Supreme Raleigh near Starmount Drive in reference to a fire.
cbs17
Woman charged after man found dead in trunk of car at Durham apartments
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say a woman has been charged in a homicide after a man was found dead in the trunk of a car outside of an apartment complex in Durham more than two weeks ago. Officers say 23-year-old Sianne Wright has been arrested and charged...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs17
UPDATE: 61-year-old woman killed in Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 61-year-old woman was killed in a Raleigh shooting, according to police. This happened around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night in the 1100 block of Parker Street. Officers said when they arrived, they found Cynthia Ann Surles, 61, who had multiple gunshot wounds. Police said Surles...
cbs17
Rush hour traffic backed up for miles after crash on I-87 heading toward Raleigh, NCDOT says
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A multi-vehicle crash on I-87 South is causing a traffic back up during the Wednesday morning commute, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT says the crash happened at about 7:48 a.m. near Exit 7 to I-540. At 8:14 a.m., the agency reported...
More than 370,000 people without power in North Carolina; Wake, Durham counties in the majority
From the Carolina coast to Central NC, Ian leaves thousands in the dark after heavy rains, strong winds bring down trees and power lines.
Raleigh police investigating death after body found on trail near Crabtree Valley Mall
Police have not stated a cause of death.
cbs17
3 lanes reopen on I-40 West near Cary after car fire
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A car fire on Interstate 40 West in Cary near mile marker 284 closed three lanes for nearly three hours Tuesday night, officials said. The fire was reported at 8:16 p.m. A Jeep with its front incinerated was seen on the side of the interstate,...
Good news for renters: Apartment costs in Raleigh decline in September
RALEIGH – The median monthly rental price for an apartment in Raleigh fell in September, according to the latest data from Apartment List. But that doesn’t mean folks are able to secure affordable rentals, as the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment is now $1,341 and a two-bedroom apartment is $1,525.
cbs17
Raleigh’s top 10 places vulnerable to Hurricane Ian flooding
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The exact impact of Hurricane Ian remains unknown, but at least some measurable rain is expected. Even during unnamed storms, waterways around Raleigh are susceptible to flooding. The city’s stormwater department tracks and maps areas of frequent flooding. Much of those locations are near Crabtree...
NC woman gets encouraging news as ALS battle continues
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — When Halloween 2022 arrives, it will have been two years since Alamance County’s Debbie Dickerson felt the first symptoms of ALS. By all accounts, that means she’s doing better than the average ALS patient. However, about six months after her official diagnosis, she admits those effects are starting to worsen. In […]
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
70K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0