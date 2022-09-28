Read full article on original website
gcaptain.com
Norwegian Navy to Protect Offshore Oil and Gas Installations
OSLO, Sept 28 (Reuters) – Norway will deploy its military to protect its oil and gas installations against possible sabotage after several countries said two Russian pipelines to Europe spewing gas into the Baltic had been attacked, the prime minister said on Wednesday. Gas leaks as a result of...
France 24
Norway, Poland open new gas pipeline amid Nord Stream leaks
As European leaders were warning of sabotage to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, Poland and Norway inaugurated a new conduit that will reduce dependence on Russian gas. The move underscores the urgency of EU economies' search for new energy sources. Also in the show: our Berlin correspondents Nick Spicer and Anne Mailliet report on the German businesses being forced to close because of high energy costs, and the pound sterling stabilises a day after historic losses.
Unidentified drones were spotted near offshore installations days before Nord Stream attack, according to letter from Norwegian energy security agency
There was "increased drone activity" near Norwegian offshore energy facilities in September, the agency said. "Their presence has been growing."
Germany secures natural gas deal with the UAE as Berlin rushes to replace Russian supply before winter
Germany signed a natural gas deal with the UAE on Sunday, as Europe scrambles to replace Russian supplies. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. will send a LNG cargo to German utility RWE by the end of December. Russia has slashed its gas flows to Europe in response to Western...
'It's a very different pace': An American executive living in Sweden shares his 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily routine
After moving to Sweden in 2021 to work at a green-steel startup, Mark Bula shared what he finds different between working in Sweden and the US.
howafrica.com
British Passenger Is Found Dead By His Wife On Board Flight From UK To Cyprus
A British passenger has been found dead by his wife on board a flight from the UK to Cyprus. The tourist, 63, lost consciousness on the flight to the city of Paphos on the southwest coast of the Mediterranean island, according to Mail Online. He never regained his consciousness and his wife on the same flight alerted the crew.
India launches 5G services, Modi calls it step in new era
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched 5G services in India, calling it a "step towards the new era."
mrobusinesstoday.com
Rolls-Royce wins €700m funding from European Union for the Clean Aviation
The funding will be utilized for 20 aviation research and innovation programmes from across the industry. Rolls-Royce has announced that the company has been awarded funding of over €700m for the European Union’s Clean Aviation programme. The funding will be utilized for 20 aviation research and innovation programmes from across the industry. Following the due process evaluation of the first Call for Proposals and a proportion of this funding that will be subject to successful completion of grant preparation. This will enable Rolls-Royce and its partners to carry out ground-breaking research that will help to accelerate the sustainable propulsion and decarbonization research for zero-emission flying.
constructiontechnology.media
Call for 1,000km of motorways in Bulgaria
Bulgaria should have over 2,000km of motorways, yet only 870km have been constructed, according to a new report. The country’s Regional Development and Public Works Ministry and the Road Infrastructure Agency announced the results of their joint analysis of the situation on Tuesday, saying the required motorways should have been completed ten years ago.
gcaptain.com
Norway Stepping Up Patrols of Oil and Gas Platforms With Help from Allies
OSLO, Sept 30 (Reuters) – Norway will receive help from Britain, Germany and France to patrol the seas around its oil and gas platforms amid suspicion that sabotage caused leaks in Nord Stream pipelines earlier this week, Norway’s prime minister said on Friday. Russia’s Nord Stream 1 and...
EU takes Malta to court over golden passport programme
BRUSSELS/VALLETTA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday it would file a legal challenge against Malta for its so-called golden passport programme that allows wealthy foreigners to buy citizenship in exchange for an investment of around 1 million euros ($970,000).
EU energy chief calls for price cap on Russian gas
BRUSSELS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - European Union energy commissioner Kadri Simson called on Thursday for the bloc to cap the price of Russian gas exports to Europe. "I strongly believe we need a price cap on all Russian gas imports, at a level that still makes it attractive for them to export to Europe," Simson said in a statement, ahead of a meeting of EU energy ministers on Friday who will debate various options to tame high gas prices.
rigzone.com
Maersk Setting Up Offshore Wind Training Centre In Nagasaki
Maersk Training will be providing support to NaMICPA in establishing a Global Wind Organization training center in Nagasaki, Japan. — Maersk Training will be providing support to NaMICPA in establishing a Global Wind Organization training center in Nagasaki, Japan. Maersk Training and the Nagasaki Marine Industry Cluster Promotion Association...
gcaptain.com
First Wind-Assisted Supertanker Delivered in China
The world’s first partially sail-powered supertanker has been delivered in China. The M/V New Aden was delivered this month by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry to China Merchant Energy Shipping. With four giant “wing sails” fitted to its deck, the vessel is unofficially the first Very Large Crude Carrier to be...
rigzone.com
Tullow Not The Right Suitor, Capricorn Merging With NewMed
Capricorn and NewMed have announced a proposed combination to create a MENA gas and energy firm listed in London. — Capricorn and NewMed have announced a proposed combination to create a MENA gas and energy firm and one of the largest upstream energy independents listed in London. Capricorn said...
worldcoffeeportal.com
Germany’s Neumann Kaffee Gruppe enters Korea
NKG is a global green coffee service group operational in 26 countries worldwide | Photo credit: Neumann Kaffee Gruppe. Germany’s Neumann Kaffee Gruppe has commenced operations in Korea via a new subsidiary, NKG Korea, which offers a wide range of commercial and specialty grade coffees. NKG Korea has opened...
‘UK travel is on sale’: plunging pound attracts US visitors
Operators catering for inbound tourists enjoy best month for bookings in three years
bitcoinist.com
BIS Sets Up To Explore CBDC With The Central Banks Of Sweden, Israel And Norway
One of the most notable features of cryptocurrency is its ability to enable instant cross-border payments, which has attracted a widening number of territories so far. Around 105 countries have tapped the technology, with some currently in the final stages of launching their Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDCs), like China. Others, like Sweden and Israel, are testing the prototypes.
Cleverly and Sefcovic to talk amid row over Northern Ireland Protocol
The Foreign Secretary will hold his first call later with Maros Sefcovic, amid an ongoing row over post-Brexit arrangements in Northern Ireland.The European Commission vice president, who has led talks between the EU and the UK over the Northern Ireland Protocol, is expected to speak with James Cleverly around lunchtime.Relations between London and Brussels remain at a low ebb, after the Government angered the EU with plans to rip up swathes of the protocol in a bid to address the concerns of unionists in Northern Ireland.The protocol, signed by former prime minister Boris Johnson’s government, effectively keeps Northern Ireland aligned...
satnews.com
Satellogic + Government of Albania in a 3-year deal plus an exclusive agreement with the GREEN+ Jurisdictional Program.
Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL) has reached a three-year agreement with the Government of Albania to develop a Dedicated Satellite Constellation — this unique program derives from Satellogic’s Constellation-as-a-Service (CaaS) model and will provide Albania with responsive satellite imagery capabilities across its sovereign territory. Satellogic’s offering enables municipal, state,...
