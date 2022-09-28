The funding will be utilized for 20 aviation research and innovation programmes from across the industry. Rolls-Royce has announced that the company has been awarded funding of over €700m for the European Union’s Clean Aviation programme. The funding will be utilized for 20 aviation research and innovation programmes from across the industry. Following the due process evaluation of the first Call for Proposals and a proportion of this funding that will be subject to successful completion of grant preparation. This will enable Rolls-Royce and its partners to carry out ground-breaking research that will help to accelerate the sustainable propulsion and decarbonization research for zero-emission flying.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO