Morris/Sussex high school football scoreboard: Week 5
Follow along with up-to-the-minute score updates and results from all of the high school football games across Morris and Sussex counties.
Friday
Final: West Morris 34, Morris Knolls 10
Final: North Warren 26, Boonton 21
Final: Dumont 42, Kinnelon 10
Final: Warren Hills 42, Morris Hills 7
Final: Montville 34, Livingston 0
Final: Newton 42, Lenape Valley 6
Final: Roxbury 34, Mount Olive 0
Final: Teaneck 20, Hopatcong 0
Final: Mountain Lakes 28, Verona 7
Final: Sparta 35, Jefferson 7
Final: Vernon 28, Lakeland 20
Final: Pascack Hills 35, Dover 0
Final: Pequannock 21, Parsippany 14
Final: High Point 12, Kittatinny 7
Final: Butler 34, Cresskill 7
Final: Caldwell 35, Hanover Park 7
Final: Hudson Catholic 28, Morris Catholic 14
Final: Delbarton 49, Paramus Catholic 10
Saturday
Whippany Park at Wallkill Valley, noon
Hackettstown at Sussex Tech, 1 p.m.
Mendham at Madison, 2 p.m.
Randolph at Morristown, 2:30 p.m.
Immaculata at Pope John, 2:30 p.m.
Parsippany Hills at Chatham, 7 p.m.
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Morris/Sussex high school football scoreboard: Week 5
