Morris County, NJ

Morris/Sussex high school football scoreboard: Week 5

By Joe Ragozzino and Ryan Rivero, NorthJersey.com
Daily Record
 3 days ago

Follow along with up-to-the-minute score updates and results from all of the high school football games across Morris and Sussex counties.

Friday

Final: West Morris 34, Morris Knolls 10

Final: North Warren 26, Boonton 21

Final: Dumont 42, Kinnelon 10

Final: Warren Hills 42, Morris Hills 7

Final: Montville 34, Livingston 0

Final: Newton 42, Lenape Valley 6

Final: Roxbury 34, Mount Olive 0

Final: Teaneck 20, Hopatcong 0

Final: Mountain Lakes 28, Verona 7

Final: Sparta 35, Jefferson 7

Final: Vernon 28, Lakeland 20

Final: Pascack Hills 35, Dover 0

Final: Pequannock 21, Parsippany 14

Final: High Point 12, Kittatinny 7

Final: Butler 34, Cresskill 7

Final: Caldwell 35, Hanover Park 7

Final: Hudson Catholic 28, Morris Catholic 14

Final: Delbarton 49, Paramus Catholic 10

Saturday

Whippany Park at Wallkill Valley, noon

Hackettstown at Sussex Tech, 1 p.m.

Mendham at Madison, 2 p.m.

Randolph at Morristown, 2:30 p.m.

Immaculata at Pope John, 2:30 p.m.

Parsippany Hills at Chatham, 7 p.m.

