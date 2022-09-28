ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Paul Krugman, Mohamed El-Erian, and Nouriel Roubini are tearing into UK leaders whose spending plans upended markets. Here's what the 3 top economists have said.

Paul Krugman, Mohamed El-Erian, and Nouriel Roubini blasted the new UK government's spending plans. Prime Minister Liz Truss' planned tax cuts tanked the pound and spiked bond yields this week. "Trussonomics is deeply stupid," Krugman said, while Roubini slammed policymakers as "clueless." Paul Krugman, Nouriel Roubini, and Mohamed El-Erian have...
ECONOMY
Fortune

Ray Dalio says the U.K. is behaving like an emerging market as Bank of England steps in amid continued ‘Trussonomics’ markets chaos

Ray Dalio, pictured in 2019, slammed the U.K. government's tax-cutting policies as the IMF stepped in with a rare intervention. Things are going from bad to worse for Britain as investors, bankers and economists file scathing reviews of new Prime Minister Liz Truss’s plans to slash taxes and indulge in massive borrowing at a time of historically high inflation.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio slams the UK government for tanking markets - and says officials should have known their policies would cause panic

Ray Dalio slammed UK leaders for tanking the British pound and government bonds this week. Investors panicked about an excessive amount of UK government debt being sold, he said. The elite investor said officials' failure to foresee the market reaction suggested "incompetence." Ray Dalio has lambasted UK leaders for inadvertently...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Linus Inflation#Linus Business#Business Economics#Tax Cuts#Economic Inequality#Uk#Group
BBC

IMF sounds alarm on UK tax cut plans

The International Monetary Fund has openly criticised the UK government over its plan for tax cuts, warning that the measures are likely to fuel the cost-of-living crisis. In an unusually outspoken statement, the IMF said the proposal would be likely to increase inequality and add to pressures pushing up prices.
INCOME TAX
Markets Insider

Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation

The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the Fed's rate hike campaign is so extreme that recession risk is much higher than risk of the central bank 'waffling' on inflation

The Fed runs a higher risk of sparking a recession than falling behind on inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel. Markets are now expecting a fed-funds rate of 4.75% in May of next year. That could be overkill, as inflation will continue to fall, Siegel warned. The debate over whether the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Fortune

Economist Larry Summers was right before on inflation—and has another contrarian call now

Lawrence "Larry" Summers speaks during the 25th Harvard College China Forum on April 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. In attempts to get inflation under control, the latest interest rate increase by the U.S. central bank is 0.75%—for the third consecutive time. But some experts, like Harvard economics professor Larry Summers, warn the Fed’s actions are too little and possibly too late.
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Off Lows as Bank of England's Bond Market Intervention Raises Hopes for Fed Pivot

Bitcoin (BTC) recovered from daily lows after the Bank of England (BOE) said it will take steps to address the liquidity crunch in the government bond market. The announcement raised hopes that central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, are nearing their pain threshold concerning the market turmoil and might soon abandon the policy tightening that has roiled crypto and traditional assets this year.
CURRENCIES
Axios

U.K. bond market turmoil highlights tilt toward “fiscal dominance”

The turmoil in the British bond market is the backdrop for a battle between the nation's politicians and its central bank over who really runs the U.K. economy. Driving the news: With British government bond prices plunging and bond markets showing signs of growing dysfunction, the U.K. central bank announced an emergency plan Wednesday to start buying as much as £65 billion in government bonds, known as gilts.
BUSINESS
The Jewish Press

Redistributing Wealth, NOT Fighting Inflation

Biden threw a party to celebrate the Inflation Reduction Act on the White House South Lawn even as the latest figures showed that core inflation has continued to rise. Grocery prices had the steepest increase since 1979. Rent prices shot up again and medical costs are escalating. Even the most...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy