Paul Krugman, Mohamed El-Erian, and Nouriel Roubini are tearing into UK leaders whose spending plans upended markets. Here's what the 3 top economists have said.
Paul Krugman, Mohamed El-Erian, and Nouriel Roubini blasted the new UK government's spending plans. Prime Minister Liz Truss' planned tax cuts tanked the pound and spiked bond yields this week. "Trussonomics is deeply stupid," Krugman said, while Roubini slammed policymakers as "clueless." Paul Krugman, Nouriel Roubini, and Mohamed El-Erian have...
kitco.com
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
Ray Dalio says the U.K. is behaving like an emerging market as Bank of England steps in amid continued ‘Trussonomics’ markets chaos
Ray Dalio, pictured in 2019, slammed the U.K. government's tax-cutting policies as the IMF stepped in with a rare intervention. Things are going from bad to worse for Britain as investors, bankers and economists file scathing reviews of new Prime Minister Liz Truss’s plans to slash taxes and indulge in massive borrowing at a time of historically high inflation.
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio slams the UK government for tanking markets - and says officials should have known their policies would cause panic
Ray Dalio slammed UK leaders for tanking the British pound and government bonds this week. Investors panicked about an excessive amount of UK government debt being sold, he said. The elite investor said officials' failure to foresee the market reaction suggested "incompetence." Ray Dalio has lambasted UK leaders for inadvertently...
BBC
IMF sounds alarm on UK tax cut plans
The International Monetary Fund has openly criticised the UK government over its plan for tax cuts, warning that the measures are likely to fuel the cost-of-living crisis. In an unusually outspoken statement, the IMF said the proposal would be likely to increase inequality and add to pressures pushing up prices.
A $46 trillion wipeout in stocks and bonds won't stop until central banks around the world launch a coordinated pivot, Bank of America says
A $46 trillion wipe out in stocks and bonds over the past year has led to forced liquidations on Wall Street, according to Bank of America. The bank doesn't expect the bleeding to stop until the Fed launches a coordinated dovish pivot with other central banks. "Markets stop panicking when...
Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation
The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the Fed's rate hike campaign is so extreme that recession risk is much higher than risk of the central bank 'waffling' on inflation
The Fed runs a higher risk of sparking a recession than falling behind on inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel. Markets are now expecting a fed-funds rate of 4.75% in May of next year. That could be overkill, as inflation will continue to fall, Siegel warned. The debate over whether the...
Fed's Preferred Inflation Measure Comes In Higher Than Expected: What You Need To Know
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY SPY traded slightly higher on Friday morning after the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported a 6.2% increase in the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index in the month of August, remaining near the highest levels since the 1980s. What Happened: The headline PCE...
Economist Larry Summers was right before on inflation—and has another contrarian call now
Lawrence "Larry" Summers speaks during the 25th Harvard College China Forum on April 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. In attempts to get inflation under control, the latest interest rate increase by the U.S. central bank is 0.75%—for the third consecutive time. But some experts, like Harvard economics professor Larry Summers, warn the Fed’s actions are too little and possibly too late.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Off Lows as Bank of England's Bond Market Intervention Raises Hopes for Fed Pivot
Bitcoin (BTC) recovered from daily lows after the Bank of England (BOE) said it will take steps to address the liquidity crunch in the government bond market. The announcement raised hopes that central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, are nearing their pain threshold concerning the market turmoil and might soon abandon the policy tightening that has roiled crypto and traditional assets this year.
China's 'Rapid' Debt Buildup May Portend A Looming Financial Crisis: New York Fed
China’s recent debt buildup following the Covid-19 pandemic has researchers from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York wondering if the country can avoid a financial crisis in the years to come. The consequences of a Chinese crisis may impact the entire globe, as a bad turn for the...
Central banks around the world are willing to risk recession to fight inflation — and early signs suggest widespread pain for everyone, everywhere
More than 80 central banks are aggressively raising interest rates to cool inflation. Rate hikes are the best tool for easing price surges but bring with them the risk of recession. The synchronized rate hikes could throw the world economy into a slump. Countries around the world are rushing to...
Michael Saylor says UK turmoil is a signal to 'opt out' and embrace bitcoin as policymakers scramble to avert disaster in global markets
The turmoil in UK currency and bond markets should shine a light on bitcoin as an alternative, according to Michael Saylor. "The 'crisis' the central bankers are trying to avert is the free functioning of markets delivering fair interest rates," he tweeted. This week the Bank of England announced it...
Stocks, bonds rally after Bank of England says it will buy UK debt
US stocks and bonds rallied Wednesday after the Bank of England said it would buy UK government debt "on whatever scale is necessary" in an emergency intervention to halt a bond market crash.
U.K. bond market turmoil highlights tilt toward “fiscal dominance”
The turmoil in the British bond market is the backdrop for a battle between the nation's politicians and its central bank over who really runs the U.K. economy. Driving the news: With British government bond prices plunging and bond markets showing signs of growing dysfunction, the U.K. central bank announced an emergency plan Wednesday to start buying as much as £65 billion in government bonds, known as gilts.
What a falling British pound means for the future and the U.S.
The British pound plunged to a record low against the U.S. dollar Monday. It happened after the British government announced it would cut taxes and invest in industry in order to boost growth. The pound, historically one of the strongest currencies in the world, fell to as low as $1.04...
The Jewish Press
Redistributing Wealth, NOT Fighting Inflation
Biden threw a party to celebrate the Inflation Reduction Act on the White House South Lawn even as the latest figures showed that core inflation has continued to rise. Grocery prices had the steepest increase since 1979. Rent prices shot up again and medical costs are escalating. Even the most...
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says inflation fight may cause a recession
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve delivered its bluntest reckoning Wednesday of what it will take to finally tame painfully high inflation: Slower growth, higher unemployment and potentially a recession. Speaking at a news conference, Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged what many economists have been saying for months: That the...
Two of the world’s greatest economists disagree on whether you have to lose your job to bring inflation down
Olivier Jean Blanchard, French economist and senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, in May 2019. How many Americans have to lose their jobs to control inflation?. That’s the question two of the world’s top economists debated in a Goldman Sachs research note on Monday. Jan...
