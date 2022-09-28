ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sri Lanka’s key inflation rate surges to record, keeps central bank pressured

COLOMBO (Reuters) -A key measure of Sri Lanka’s consumer inflation surged to an annual record 69.8% in September, official data showed on Friday, highlighting the challenge for the central bank as the island reels under its worst financial crisis in seven decades. The Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI), a...
Double digit inflation looms as first headache for Italy’s Meloni

ROME (Reuters) – When outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi took office 19 months ago Italian inflation was running at 1%. By the time his probable successor Giorgia Meloni takes charge it may have hit double digits, underscoring her difficult task ahead. In September Italian European Union-harmonised consumer prices (HICP)accelerated...
S.Korea, U.S. agree to implement liquidity measures if needed

SEOUL (Reuters) – The United States and South Korea agreed on Saturday to implement liquidity facilities to stabilise financial markets if needed, Korea’s finance ministry said after a teleconference between finance chiefs of the two countries. “The two countries are ready to work closely together to implement liquidity...
Euro zone unemployment unchanged at record low of 6.6%

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Euro zone unemployment was unchanged at a record low of 6.6% of the workforce in August, the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said on Friday, matching expectations of economists polled by Reuters. Eurostat said that in absolute terms, the number of people without jobs in...
French inflation eases again in September

PARIS (Reuters) – French inflation slowed for a second month running in September, bucking the trend in neighbouring Germany, helped by a deceleration in the increases of prices of energy and services, data from the national statistics agency showed on Friday. INSEE said France’s EU-harmonised rate of annual inflation...
Thai policy tightening to be gradual as recovery slow – chief

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s economy recovery remains intact but slow, so monetary policy tightening should be gradual to ensure a smooth recovery while fighting surging inflation, the central bank chief said on Saturday. Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy is expected to return to its pre-pandemic growth rates late this...
Gazprom shareholders approve record $21 billion dividend payout

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Gazprom shareholders backed Russia’s biggest ever dividend payout totalling 1.208 trillion roubles ($21 billion) at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the state-controlled gas giant on Friday. Shareholders backed an interim dividend of 51.03 roubles ($0.8921) per share, the gas producer said in a regulatory disclosure. The...
S.Korea Aug factory output shrinks more than expected, retail sales jump

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s factory production shrank for a second month in August, missing expectations, while retail sales jumped, government data showed on Friday. The country’s industrial output fell 1.8% on a seasonally-adjusted monthly basis, by a faster pace than 1.3% in July and 0.5% tipped in a Reuters poll.
Crypto lender Celsius not seeking payments for outstanding loans

(Reuters) – Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network said on Friday it is not seeking to enforce payment obligations for outstanding loans during its Chapter 11 proceedings and that borrowers do not need to repay such loans. New Jersey-based Celsius said no interest or penalties will be assessed post loan...
German unemployment rises in September as Ukrainian refugees enter system

BERLIN (Reuters) – German unemployment rose in September, Labour Office figures showed on Friday, as Ukrainian refugees continue to enter the system. The Federal Labour Office said the number of people out of work rose by 14,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.510 million, below expectations by analysts polled by Reuters.
OPEC+ oil output cut talks narrow to 0.5-1.0 million bpd, sources say

LONDON/DUBAI Reuters) – OPEC+ oil producers considering lowering their output target at a meeting on Oct. 5 are focused on a cut of between 500,000 and 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to support the market, OPEC+ sources told Reuters. Earlier this week, a source familiar with Russian thinking...
OPEC+ to hold Oct. 5 meeting in person in Vienna -OPEC source

DUBAI (Reuters) – OPEC+ will hold its meeting on Oct. 5 in person in Vienna, an OPEC source told Reuters on Saturday. A virtual option will also be available for some delegations due to the short notice if they are unable to travel. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan)
SocGen board picks investment banking boss Krupa as new CEO

PARIS (Reuters) -French bank Societe Generale said on Friday its board had picked Slawomir Krupa, who currently runs its investment banking business, as its new group chief executive. Krupa’s appointment will be proposed at the next shareholder meeting in May 2023, the bank said in a statement. The board’s...
Hong Kong government to further ease coronavirus measures

HONG KONG (Reuters) – The Hong Kong government said on Friday it aims to ease some coronavirus curbs in an orderly way as pandemic trends in the Asia financial hub were continuing to stabilise. From Oct. 6, some social distancing measures will be relaxed including raising the maximum number...
India launches 5G services, Modi calls it step in new era

NEW DELHI — (AP) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services in India on Saturday, calling it a “step towards the new era.”. The launch in select cities will cover the entire country over the next couple of years, a government statement said. Modi launched the...
Spain retail sales unchanged y/y in August

(Reuters) – Spanish retail sales on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis remained unchanged in August from a year earlier, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Friday. (Reporting by Jakub Olesiuk; Editing by Inti Landauro)
