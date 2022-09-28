Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-U.S. women to embrace ‘adversity’ at sold-out Wembley
NEW YORK (Reuters) – United States women’s coach Vlatko Andonovski is hoping a sold-out Wembley Stadium will create an atmosphere to give his team a real test in next month’s friendly against England, with the World Cup less than a year away. Twice world champions Megan Rapinoe...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Albion Women change shorts colour because of period concerns
(Reuters) – West Bromwich Albion’s women’s team have switched their home-kit white shorts to navy ones due to concerns about players’ comfort on their periods, the English club said on Thursday. Albion Women, who compete in England’s third-tier FA Women’s National League North, will wear blue...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Amnesty adviser denied entry to Denmark game wearing Qatar protest scarf
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – An Amnesty International adviser was prevented from taking a scarf drawing attention to Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers into Denmark’s game against France on Sunday despite the home side’s kit being designed to highlight the same cause. Annette Stubkjaer Rimmer, a political adviser...
FIFA・
104.1 WIKY
Motorcycling-India to feature on MotoGP calendar from 2023
(Reuters) – India will stage a MotoGP race at the Buddh International Circuit in New Delhi from 2023, organisers said on Friday. Commercial rights holders Dorna Sports said earlier this month that they were in talks with the state government of Uttar Pradesh and India’s sports ministry. “We...
RELATED PEOPLE
104.1 WIKY
Badminton-China to host World Tour finals in December
(Reuters) – China will host its first international badminton tournament since 2019 in December, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Thursday, after two years of disruptions caused by COVID. The season-ending World Tour Finals, scheduled for Guangzhou from Dec. 14-18, will feature the top eight players and pairs...
Liverpool vs Brighton predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today
The Premier League returns on Saturday and two bosses will be eager to take to the pitch for very different reasons when Liverpool host Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield.While victory in their last match before the international break would have boosted spirits somewhat, the Reds’ poor start to the campaign and heavy defeat to Napoli in particular had questions being asked of the team under Jurgen Klopp this year, if not of the manager specifically.They’ll be keen to get out and show they can recapture the relentless form of last year, though whether or not that will be enough...
Comments / 0