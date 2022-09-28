ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Gazprom shareholders approve record $21 billion dividend payout

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Gazprom shareholders backed Russia’s biggest ever dividend payout totalling 1.208 trillion roubles ($21 billion) at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the state-controlled gas giant on Friday. Shareholders backed an interim dividend of 51.03 roubles ($0.8921) per share, the gas producer said in a regulatory disclosure. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Turkish trade deficit jumps 160% in August -stats institute

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s foreign trade deficit surged 159.9% year-on-year to $11.19 billion in August, with imports surging 40.4%, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday. Imports stood at $32.53 billion, while exports rose 13.1% to $21.34 billion, the data showed. Under an economic programme unveiled...
BUSINESS
Poland allows use of brown coal to heat homes amid supply crisis

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland has suspended a ban on use of lignite for heating homes until April of next year to ease the supply crisis that has plagued the European Union’s biggest coal producer. Lignite, the more polluting type of coal, is used to generate electricity but has...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
DuPont’s $5.2 billion Rogers buyout deal held up by Chinese regulator

(Reuters) -Chemicals maker DuPont De Nemours Inc has received all regulatory approvals for its $5.2 billion buyout of Rogers Corp except from China, the companies said on Friday. DuPont’s all-cash takeover of the engineering materials maker would be its biggest deal since splitting from DowDuPont in 2019. DuPont and...
BUSINESS
Norway could quickly impose ban on Russian tourists, justice minister says

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Norway may impose a ban on Russian tourists similar to that introduced this week by Finland, Norwegian Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl said on Friday. “We will close the border quickly if necessary, and changes can come at short notice. There have been few arrivals in Norway compared to Finland, and the situation is different here,” Mehl said in a statement.
EUROPE
Crypto lender Celsius not seeking payments for outstanding loans

(Reuters) – Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network said on Friday it is not seeking to enforce payment obligations for outstanding loans during its Chapter 11 proceedings and that borrowers do not need to repay such loans. New Jersey-based Celsius said no interest or penalties will be assessed post loan...
MARKETS
French inflation eases again in September

PARIS (Reuters) – French inflation slowed for a second month running in September, bucking the trend in neighbouring Germany, helped by a deceleration in the increases of prices of energy and services, data from the national statistics agency showed on Friday. INSEE said France’s EU-harmonised rate of annual inflation...
BUSINESS
Double digit inflation looms as first headache for Italy’s Meloni

ROME (Reuters) – When outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi took office 19 months ago Italian inflation was running at 1%. By the time his probable successor Giorgia Meloni takes charge it may have hit double digits, underscoring her difficult task ahead. In September Italian European Union-harmonised consumer prices (HICP)accelerated...
BUSINESS
Euro zone unemployment unchanged at record low of 6.6%

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Euro zone unemployment was unchanged at a record low of 6.6% of the workforce in August, the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said on Friday, matching expectations of economists polled by Reuters. Eurostat said that in absolute terms, the number of people without jobs in...
ECONOMY
Thai policy tightening to be gradual as recovery slow – chief

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s economy recovery remains intact but slow, so monetary policy tightening should be gradual to ensure a smooth recovery while fighting surging inflation, the central bank chief said on Saturday. Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy is expected to return to its pre-pandemic growth rates late this...
BUSINESS
Sri Lanka’s key inflation rate surges to record, keeps central bank pressured

COLOMBO (Reuters) -A key measure of Sri Lanka’s consumer inflation surged to an annual record 69.8% in September, official data showed on Friday, highlighting the challenge for the central bank as the island reels under its worst financial crisis in seven decades. The Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI), a...
BUSINESS
Robinhood to close five offices as part of restructuring program

(Reuters) – Robinhood Markets Inc said on Friday it was closing five more offices, as part of a broader program aimed at changing its organizational structure announced in August. No employees were being laid off as a result of the closures, it disclosed in a regulatory filing. The Menlo...
BUSINESS
German unemployment rises in September as Ukrainian refugees enter system

BERLIN (Reuters) – German unemployment rose in September, Labour Office figures showed on Friday, as Ukrainian refugees continue to enter the system. The Federal Labour Office said the number of people out of work rose by 14,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.510 million, below expectations by analysts polled by Reuters.
ECONOMY
S.Korea, U.S. agree to implement liquidity measures if needed

SEOUL (Reuters) – The United States and South Korea agreed on Saturday to implement liquidity facilities to stabilise financial markets if needed, Korea’s finance ministry said after a teleconference between finance chiefs of the two countries. “The two countries are ready to work closely together to implement liquidity...
WORLD
Nestle to stop sourcing from Indonesian palm oil producer AAL

LONDON/JAKARTA (Reuters) – Food giant Nestle plans to stop sourcing from subsidiaries of Astra Agro Lestari (AAL), a major Indonesian palm oil producer accused by environmental groups of land and human rights abuses. The move comes as multinationals face increased reputational and legal pressure from consumers and governments to...
BUSINESS
U.S. Federal Trade Commission sues pesticide makers, alleging price scheme

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued two top pesticide manufacturers for allegedly entering into exclusive contracts with distributors that kept prices paid by farmers artificially high. The consumer watchdog agency was motivated to bring the case in part because rising costs and supply chain...
CONGRESS & COURTS
OPEC+ oil output cut talks narrow to 0.5-1.0 million bpd, sources say

LONDON/DUBAI Reuters) – OPEC+ oil producers considering lowering their output target at a meeting on Oct. 5 are focused on a cut of between 500,000 and 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to support the market, OPEC+ sources told Reuters. Earlier this week, a source familiar with Russian thinking...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

