Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Sri Lanka’s key inflation rate surges to record, keeps central bank pressured
COLOMBO (Reuters) -A key measure of Sri Lanka’s consumer inflation surged to an annual record 69.8% in September, official data showed on Friday, highlighting the challenge for the central bank as the island reels under its worst financial crisis in seven decades. The Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI), a...
104.1 WIKY
Thai policy tightening to be gradual as recovery slow – chief
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s economy recovery remains intact but slow, so monetary policy tightening should be gradual to ensure a smooth recovery while fighting surging inflation, the central bank chief said on Saturday. Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy is expected to return to its pre-pandemic growth rates late this...
104.1 WIKY
Euro zone unemployment unchanged at record low of 6.6%
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Euro zone unemployment was unchanged at a record low of 6.6% of the workforce in August, the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said on Friday, matching expectations of economists polled by Reuters. Eurostat said that in absolute terms, the number of people without jobs in...
104.1 WIKY
French inflation eases again in September
PARIS (Reuters) – French inflation slowed for a second month running in September, bucking the trend in neighbouring Germany, helped by a deceleration in the increases of prices of energy and services, data from the national statistics agency showed on Friday. INSEE said France’s EU-harmonised rate of annual inflation...
RELATED PEOPLE
104.1 WIKY
Double digit inflation looms as first headache for Italy’s Meloni
ROME (Reuters) – When outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi took office 19 months ago Italian inflation was running at 1%. By the time his probable successor Giorgia Meloni takes charge it may have hit double digits, underscoring her difficult task ahead. In September Italian European Union-harmonised consumer prices (HICP)accelerated...
104.1 WIKY
Italy’s regulated household electricity prices to rise 59% in Q4 – ARERA
ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s regulated household electricity prices will increase by 59% in the fourth quarter, Italy’s energy authority ARERA said in a statement on Thursday, as Russia’s war on Ukraine impacts energy prices across Europe. The change, which reflects a spike in wholesale energy prices,...
104.1 WIKY
OPEC+ to hold Oct. 5 meeting in person in Vienna -OPEC source
DUBAI (Reuters) – OPEC+ will hold its meeting on Oct. 5 in person in Vienna, an OPEC source told Reuters on Saturday. A virtual option will also be available for some delegations due to the short notice if they are unable to travel. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan)
104.1 WIKY
German unemployment rises in September as Ukrainian refugees enter system
BERLIN (Reuters) – German unemployment rose in September, Labour Office figures showed on Friday, as Ukrainian refugees continue to enter the system. The Federal Labour Office said the number of people out of work rose by 14,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.510 million, below expectations by analysts polled by Reuters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
104.1 WIKY
Hong Kong government to further ease coronavirus measures
HONG KONG (Reuters) – The Hong Kong government said on Friday it aims to ease some coronavirus curbs in an orderly way as pandemic trends in the Asia financial hub were continuing to stabilise. From Oct. 6, some social distancing measures will be relaxed including raising the maximum number...
104.1 WIKY
Explainer-How a massive options trade by a JP Morgan fund can move markets
NEW YORK (Reuters) – A nearly $16 billion JP Morgan fund is expected to reset its options positions on Friday, potentially adding to equity volatility at the end of a gloomy quarter for stocks. Analysts have in the past pointed to the JPMorgan Hedged Equity Fund’s quarterly reset roiling...
A bad year for Wall Street gets even worse, as stock markets finish September down
Amid heightened uncertainty about the global economy, all three U.S. indexes are in a bear market as the third quarter comes to a close.
104.1 WIKY
Meta Platforms pauses hiring, warns of restructuring – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Facebook-parent Meta Platforms will freeze hiring and further restructure amid an uncertain macroeconomic situation, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, quoting Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg’s communication with employees. Several tech companies have been forced to slash headcount in recent months as advertisers trim spending to prepare for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
104.1 WIKY
Poland allows use of brown coal to heat homes amid supply crisis
WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland has suspended a ban on use of lignite for heating homes until April of next year to ease the supply crisis that has plagued the European Union’s biggest coal producer. Lignite, the more polluting type of coal, is used to generate electricity but has...
104.1 WIKY
Lula leads Bolsonaro by 14 points ahead of Brazil vote -Datafolha poll
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva leads President Jair Bolsonaro by 14 points, according to a poll released on Thursday that showed the far-right incumbent has again lost momentum against his leftist rival just three days ahead of the presidential election. The survey by...
104.1 WIKY
S.Korea Aug factory output shrinks more than expected, retail sales jump
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s factory production shrank for a second month in August, missing expectations, while retail sales jumped, government data showed on Friday. The country’s industrial output fell 1.8% on a seasonally-adjusted monthly basis, by a faster pace than 1.3% in July and 0.5% tipped in a Reuters poll.
104.1 WIKY
OPEC+ oil output cut talks narrow to 0.5-1.0 million bpd, sources say
LONDON/DUBAI Reuters) – OPEC+ oil producers considering lowering their output target at a meeting on Oct. 5 are focused on a cut of between 500,000 and 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to support the market, OPEC+ sources told Reuters. Earlier this week, a source familiar with Russian thinking...
India launches 5G services, Modi calls it step in new era
NEW DELHI — (AP) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services in India on Saturday, calling it a “step towards the new era.”. The launch in select cities will cover the entire country over the next couple of years, a government statement said. Modi launched the...
104.1 WIKY
Norway could quickly impose ban on Russian tourists, justice minister says
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Norway may impose a ban on Russian tourists similar to that introduced this week by Finland, Norwegian Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl said on Friday. “We will close the border quickly if necessary, and changes can come at short notice. There have been few arrivals in Norway compared to Finland, and the situation is different here,” Mehl said in a statement.
Comments / 0