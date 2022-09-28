ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

104.1 WIKY

Sri Lanka’s key inflation rate surges to record, keeps central bank pressured

COLOMBO (Reuters) -A key measure of Sri Lanka’s consumer inflation surged to an annual record 69.8% in September, official data showed on Friday, highlighting the challenge for the central bank as the island reels under its worst financial crisis in seven decades. The Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI), a...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Thai policy tightening to be gradual as recovery slow – chief

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s economy recovery remains intact but slow, so monetary policy tightening should be gradual to ensure a smooth recovery while fighting surging inflation, the central bank chief said on Saturday. Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy is expected to return to its pre-pandemic growth rates late this...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Euro zone unemployment unchanged at record low of 6.6%

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Euro zone unemployment was unchanged at a record low of 6.6% of the workforce in August, the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said on Friday, matching expectations of economists polled by Reuters. Eurostat said that in absolute terms, the number of people without jobs in...
ECONOMY
104.1 WIKY

French inflation eases again in September

PARIS (Reuters) – French inflation slowed for a second month running in September, bucking the trend in neighbouring Germany, helped by a deceleration in the increases of prices of energy and services, data from the national statistics agency showed on Friday. INSEE said France’s EU-harmonised rate of annual inflation...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Double digit inflation looms as first headache for Italy’s Meloni

ROME (Reuters) – When outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi took office 19 months ago Italian inflation was running at 1%. By the time his probable successor Giorgia Meloni takes charge it may have hit double digits, underscoring her difficult task ahead. In September Italian European Union-harmonised consumer prices (HICP)accelerated...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

OPEC+ to hold Oct. 5 meeting in person in Vienna -OPEC source

DUBAI (Reuters) – OPEC+ will hold its meeting on Oct. 5 in person in Vienna, an OPEC source told Reuters on Saturday. A virtual option will also be available for some delegations due to the short notice if they are unable to travel. (Reporting by Maha El Dahan)
WORLD
104.1 WIKY

German unemployment rises in September as Ukrainian refugees enter system

BERLIN (Reuters) – German unemployment rose in September, Labour Office figures showed on Friday, as Ukrainian refugees continue to enter the system. The Federal Labour Office said the number of people out of work rose by 14,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.510 million, below expectations by analysts polled by Reuters.
ECONOMY
104.1 WIKY

Hong Kong government to further ease coronavirus measures

HONG KONG (Reuters) – The Hong Kong government said on Friday it aims to ease some coronavirus curbs in an orderly way as pandemic trends in the Asia financial hub were continuing to stabilise. From Oct. 6, some social distancing measures will be relaxed including raising the maximum number...
PUBLIC HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

Explainer-How a massive options trade by a JP Morgan fund can move markets

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A nearly $16 billion JP Morgan fund is expected to reset its options positions on Friday, potentially adding to equity volatility at the end of a gloomy quarter for stocks. Analysts have in the past pointed to the JPMorgan Hedged Equity Fund’s quarterly reset roiling...
STOCKS
104.1 WIKY

Meta Platforms pauses hiring, warns of restructuring – Bloomberg News

(Reuters) – Facebook-parent Meta Platforms will freeze hiring and further restructure amid an uncertain macroeconomic situation, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, quoting Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg’s communication with employees. Several tech companies have been forced to slash headcount in recent months as advertisers trim spending to prepare for...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Poland allows use of brown coal to heat homes amid supply crisis

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland has suspended a ban on use of lignite for heating homes until April of next year to ease the supply crisis that has plagued the European Union’s biggest coal producer. Lignite, the more polluting type of coal, is used to generate electricity but has...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
104.1 WIKY

Lula leads Bolsonaro by 14 points ahead of Brazil vote -Datafolha poll

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva leads President Jair Bolsonaro by 14 points, according to a poll released on Thursday that showed the far-right incumbent has again lost momentum against his leftist rival just three days ahead of the presidential election. The survey by...
ELECTIONS
104.1 WIKY

S.Korea Aug factory output shrinks more than expected, retail sales jump

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s factory production shrank for a second month in August, missing expectations, while retail sales jumped, government data showed on Friday. The country’s industrial output fell 1.8% on a seasonally-adjusted monthly basis, by a faster pace than 1.3% in July and 0.5% tipped in a Reuters poll.
RETAIL
104.1 WIKY

OPEC+ oil output cut talks narrow to 0.5-1.0 million bpd, sources say

LONDON/DUBAI Reuters) – OPEC+ oil producers considering lowering their output target at a meeting on Oct. 5 are focused on a cut of between 500,000 and 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to support the market, OPEC+ sources told Reuters. Earlier this week, a source familiar with Russian thinking...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WHIO Dayton

India launches 5G services, Modi calls it step in new era

NEW DELHI — (AP) — Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services in India on Saturday, calling it a “step towards the new era.”. The launch in select cities will cover the entire country over the next couple of years, a government statement said. Modi launched the...
INDIA
104.1 WIKY

Norway could quickly impose ban on Russian tourists, justice minister says

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Norway may impose a ban on Russian tourists similar to that introduced this week by Finland, Norwegian Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl said on Friday. “We will close the border quickly if necessary, and changes can come at short notice. There have been few arrivals in Norway compared to Finland, and the situation is different here,” Mehl said in a statement.
EUROPE

