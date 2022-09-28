ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

BBC

Burry Port: Retired teacher Peter Ormerod dies after alleged assault

A retired teacher has died days after suffering serious injuries in an alleged assault. Dyfed Powys Police said Peter Ormerod, 75, was left in critical condition following an incident in Burry Port, Carmarthenshire, on Saturday. His family said he was a "very loved and loving father, grandfather, brother and friend".
The Independent

Mother of missing six-year-old boy claims he told her about father’s plan to ‘take him away’

The mother of a missing six-year-old boy says he warned her that his father planned to “take him away”. It’s been over a month since little Jorge “Jojo” Morales was last seen by his mother, Yanet Concepcion, during a custody exchange on 27 August. Miami-Dade County authorities believe Jojo was kidnapped by his father, 45-year-old Jorge Morales II, and his paternal grandmother, 68-year-old Liliam Morales, who don’t have custody of him. A breakthrough in the investigation came over the weekend when a grey SUV linked to Mr Morales was found abandoned in Littleton, Maine, near the US border with...
TheDailyBeast

Slain 4-Year-Old Was Alive When Trapped Inside Plastic Container, Coroner Says

A 4-year-old South Carolina girl whose body was found inside a plastic storage bin behind her home earlier this year died from asphyxiation after she was trapped in the container, a coroner said Tuesday. Joanna Lockaby’s death in Pelzer was deemed a homicide after the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said an autopsy showed she was still alive when she was trapped in the container. After Lockaby’s body was found on July 19 by a search and rescue team, her half-brother, William Micah Hester, 17, was charged with murder. Lockaby was found about an hour after her parents reported her missing, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. At a bond hearing in July, Hester’s father insisted his son was “a good boy,” adding: “Micah would not do anything like this on purpose. I know my boy. He loves his sister.” The judge denied bond. In 2018, Lockaby’s older brother, Joe Lockaby, died when he was just 18 months old after being left in a car by his grandmother.Read it at The State
Law & Crime

‘He Set Her on Fire. He Tortured Her’: Illinois Man Charged with Killing Girlfriend’s Mom by Setting House Ablaze

A 40-year-old Illinois man faces felony charges for attempting to kill his girlfriend before intentionally setting fire to his girlfriend’s mother’s house last Thursday, killing 69-year-old Susanne Tomlinson, authorities say. Michael E. Sloan Jr. was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder,...
Daily Mail

‘A wicked act of spite to his wife and children’: Ex-Scotland Yard anti-terror cop ‘cancelled his home insurance and then blew himself and his home up by setting off a gas explosion’

A former Scotland Yard counter-terror officer suspected of killing himself in an explosion at his home reportedly cancelled his house insurance beforehand. Retired Superintendent Malcolm Baker, 60, died earlier this month when a blaze destroyed his remote property on Exmoor. The explosion was heard almost a mile away from the...
The Independent

Archie Battersbee’s mother tells of death threats and noose on son’s grave

The mother of Archie Battersbee said she has received a barrage of online abuse including death threats, and that a noose was left on her son’s grave.Hollie Dance said there had been “very severe trolling” since May, weeks before 12-year-old Archie’s life support was withdrawn on August 6.Life support was withdrawn after his parents failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.Speaking to the PA news agency, Ms Dance said the trolling was “absolutely awful”.“It’s been like it from mid-May,” she said.“The police have been investigating since mid-May so we’re hoping a case...
Ricky

Thief with conscience helps police arrest a pedophile

It was in 2013 when a thief broke into someone's house in Spain to steal some money or anything of value. He was an expert thief who had been stealing for quite a couple of years. When he entered that particular house, he went through his usual stealing routine of scouting the entire house to find something valuable.
The Independent

Romance novel model pleads guilty to dragging DC police officer into Jan 6 crowd that brutally assaulted him

A romance novel cover model has pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement agents with a dangerous weapon during January 6 riots at the US Capitol.Logan James Barnhart, 41, of Holt, Michigan, was part of the mob that broke into the archway leading into the Capitol building from the lower west terrace where a Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officer was being attacked with a baton by a fellow rioter.He is accused of grabbing the neck of the officer’s ballistic vest and then dragging the officer down the steps in the prone position, taking him into the crowd where he was...
The Independent

Jan 6 rioter sentenced to seven years in prison for providing taser used to attack police officer Michael Fanone

A January 6 rioter who supplied the taser used to attack a police officer during the Capitol attack will spend years behind bars. Kyle Young, 38, was sentenced to seven years in prison during a tense hearing on Tuesday. Young, who brought his 16-year-old son to Washington DC from Redfield, Iowa, for the insurrection, had pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers in May.While in the lower west terrace area of the Capitol, Young held a strobe light, pushed forward a stick-like object and assisted in throwing a large audio speaker toward the police line. He then held...
howafrica.com

British Passenger Is Found Dead By His Wife On Board Flight From UK To Cyprus

A British passenger has been found dead by his wife on board a flight from the UK to Cyprus. The tourist, 63, lost consciousness on the flight to the city of Paphos on the southwest coast of the Mediterranean island, according to Mail Online. He never regained his consciousness and his wife on the same flight alerted the crew.
