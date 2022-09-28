Read full article on original website
rsvplive.ie
Mother's bag stolen by another pregnant woman while giving birth in Irish hospital
A mother's bag was stolen by a fellow pregnant woman while she was in surgery giving birth in Dublin’s Rotunda hospital. The victim had her overnight bag stolen by the woman she was sharing a ward with, which included her purse, pyjamas and clothes for her newborn baby, then racked up charges on her bank card, the Independent reports.
BBC
Burry Port: Retired teacher Peter Ormerod dies after alleged assault
A retired teacher has died days after suffering serious injuries in an alleged assault. Dyfed Powys Police said Peter Ormerod, 75, was left in critical condition following an incident in Burry Port, Carmarthenshire, on Saturday. His family said he was a "very loved and loving father, grandfather, brother and friend".
rsvplive.ie
Gardaí arrest man in Cork as six children saved from van following dangerous driving incident
Gardaí have arrested a man after he was caught driving a van eratically on a busy motorway in Cork. The dangerous incident saw five cars damaged and two Gardaí hospitalised. It is understood a woman and six young children were inside the van when members of the public reported a distressed woman in the Fermoy area around 9pm last night.
Seven-month-old baby girl is left fighting for her life after being 'assaulted' at nursery: Police arrest woman in her 30s
A baby girl has been left fighting for her life after she was allegedly assaulted at a nursery, police have said. Greater Manchester Police arrested a woman in her 30s on suspicion of assault and child cruelty after the seven-month-old toddler became critically ill at Kids Around The Clock nursery in Oldham.
Mother of missing six-year-old boy claims he told her about father’s plan to ‘take him away’
The mother of a missing six-year-old boy says he warned her that his father planned to “take him away”. It’s been over a month since little Jorge “Jojo” Morales was last seen by his mother, Yanet Concepcion, during a custody exchange on 27 August. Miami-Dade County authorities believe Jojo was kidnapped by his father, 45-year-old Jorge Morales II, and his paternal grandmother, 68-year-old Liliam Morales, who don’t have custody of him. A breakthrough in the investigation came over the weekend when a grey SUV linked to Mr Morales was found abandoned in Littleton, Maine, near the US border with...
International Business Times
Family Tortured With Iron Rod, Forced To Eat Human Excreta Over Suspicion Of Witchcraft
A family of four in India, including three women, were tortured with a hot iron rod and forced to eat human excreta over allegations that they practiced witchcraft, reports said. The horrific incident occurred in Aswari village in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand over the weekend. The police arrested...
Slain 4-Year-Old Was Alive When Trapped Inside Plastic Container, Coroner Says
A 4-year-old South Carolina girl whose body was found inside a plastic storage bin behind her home earlier this year died from asphyxiation after she was trapped in the container, a coroner said Tuesday. Joanna Lockaby’s death in Pelzer was deemed a homicide after the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said an autopsy showed she was still alive when she was trapped in the container. After Lockaby’s body was found on July 19 by a search and rescue team, her half-brother, William Micah Hester, 17, was charged with murder. Lockaby was found about an hour after her parents reported her missing, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. At a bond hearing in July, Hester’s father insisted his son was “a good boy,” adding: “Micah would not do anything like this on purpose. I know my boy. He loves his sister.” The judge denied bond. In 2018, Lockaby’s older brother, Joe Lockaby, died when he was just 18 months old after being left in a car by his grandmother.Read it at The State
Cheetah savages ‘careless’ teen in safari park after he walked into enclosure & was saved by ‘hero’ worker
A CHEETAH has savaged a "careless" teen in a safari park after he walked into the enclosure and was saved by a "hero" worker. The absent-minded male student was visiting Beekse Bergen Safari Park in the Netherlands when he and two pals wandered off the walking path intended to keep visitors safe.
Schoolgirl, 10, ‘grabbed around waist by masked man who tried to drag her away’ before escaping & providing description
A GIRL of 10 was allegedly grabbed around her waist and dragged by a man before she managed to escape. The youngster was on her way to school when she was said to have been grabbed in the street in Great Barr, North-West Birmingham. The girl was approached from behind...
Girl, 11, left with life-changing injuries after being attacked by dog before passers-by rescue her
An 11-year-old girl has been left with life-changing injuries after she was attacked by a dog before being rescued by passers-by. Dramatic images captured from a video which was shot at the scene in East London yesterday, shows a taxi driver jumping out of his car with a bat to rescue the girl.
‘He Set Her on Fire. He Tortured Her’: Illinois Man Charged with Killing Girlfriend’s Mom by Setting House Ablaze
A 40-year-old Illinois man faces felony charges for attempting to kill his girlfriend before intentionally setting fire to his girlfriend’s mother’s house last Thursday, killing 69-year-old Susanne Tomlinson, authorities say. Michael E. Sloan Jr. was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder,...
‘A wicked act of spite to his wife and children’: Ex-Scotland Yard anti-terror cop ‘cancelled his home insurance and then blew himself and his home up by setting off a gas explosion’
A former Scotland Yard counter-terror officer suspected of killing himself in an explosion at his home reportedly cancelled his house insurance beforehand. Retired Superintendent Malcolm Baker, 60, died earlier this month when a blaze destroyed his remote property on Exmoor. The explosion was heard almost a mile away from the...
Archie Battersbee’s mother tells of death threats and noose on son’s grave
The mother of Archie Battersbee said she has received a barrage of online abuse including death threats, and that a noose was left on her son’s grave.Hollie Dance said there had been “very severe trolling” since May, weeks before 12-year-old Archie’s life support was withdrawn on August 6.Life support was withdrawn after his parents failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.Speaking to the PA news agency, Ms Dance said the trolling was “absolutely awful”.“It’s been like it from mid-May,” she said.“The police have been investigating since mid-May so we’re hoping a case...
Thief with conscience helps police arrest a pedophile
It was in 2013 when a thief broke into someone's house in Spain to steal some money or anything of value. He was an expert thief who had been stealing for quite a couple of years. When he entered that particular house, he went through his usual stealing routine of scouting the entire house to find something valuable.
Romance novel model pleads guilty to dragging DC police officer into Jan 6 crowd that brutally assaulted him
A romance novel cover model has pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement agents with a dangerous weapon during January 6 riots at the US Capitol.Logan James Barnhart, 41, of Holt, Michigan, was part of the mob that broke into the archway leading into the Capitol building from the lower west terrace where a Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officer was being attacked with a baton by a fellow rioter.He is accused of grabbing the neck of the officer’s ballistic vest and then dragging the officer down the steps in the prone position, taking him into the crowd where he was...
Jan 6 rioter sentenced to seven years in prison for providing taser used to attack police officer Michael Fanone
A January 6 rioter who supplied the taser used to attack a police officer during the Capitol attack will spend years behind bars. Kyle Young, 38, was sentenced to seven years in prison during a tense hearing on Tuesday. Young, who brought his 16-year-old son to Washington DC from Redfield, Iowa, for the insurrection, had pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers in May.While in the lower west terrace area of the Capitol, Young held a strobe light, pushed forward a stick-like object and assisted in throwing a large audio speaker toward the police line. He then held...
howafrica.com
British Passenger Is Found Dead By His Wife On Board Flight From UK To Cyprus
A British passenger has been found dead by his wife on board a flight from the UK to Cyprus. The tourist, 63, lost consciousness on the flight to the city of Paphos on the southwest coast of the Mediterranean island, according to Mail Online. He never regained his consciousness and his wife on the same flight alerted the crew.
