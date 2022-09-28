Read full article on original website
Amateur and pro CS:GO duos will face off at Red Bull Flick Invitational Copenhagen
Red Bull Flick 2022, a series of two-vs-two CS:GO tournaments featuring amateur and professional duos, will conclude in November at the Invitational Copenhagen. The 50,000 euro (approximately $48,000) tournament will run from Nov. 19 to 20, putting the best of the grassroots CS:GO scene against professional players from G2, FURIA, Heroic, BIG, OG, Copenhagen Flames, Team Spirit, and one last pro team that will be revealed at a later date. On Nov. 19, there will be a pre-stage qualifier in Copenhagen to determine the duos that will progress to the main stage, which will be played on Nov. 20.
Is the European dream still alive? The region’s hopes and aspirations at Worlds 2022
When the 2022 League of Legends World Championship starts in just a few hours, European fans will finally get to see some of their best teams compete on the biggest stage. After an eventful year, and an even more lively Summer Split, the four teams representing Europe at Worlds were solidified: Rogue, G2 Esports, Fnatic, and MAD Lions.
Which play-in teams will advance to the Worlds 2022 group stage?
The 2022 League of Legends World Championship is right around the corner, with the play-in stage scheduled to start on Sept. 29 at 3pm CT. In this phase, 12 teams have been drawn into two groups of six. They will be competing against each other to determine the top four teams that will qualify for the Worlds main event group stage.
Alliance scraps entire Dota 2 roster ahead of another rebuild
With the International 2022 regional qualifiers ending, teams that won’t be attending the event have already started planning their rosters for the upcoming DPC season. While some squads will make do with minor changes, it’s time for a restart at Alliance as the organization released all the members of its Dota 2 roster.
Asian VALORANT team to build a 10-man roster to prepare for VCT 2023
Indian VALORANT team Global Esports, one of the 10 that secured a spot in the Asia partnership league, is set to sign additional players and form a 10-man VALORANT roster heading into the 2023 VCT season. Global Esports’ plan is to make a 10-man roster, which must reportedly be approved...
When will World Cup Mode be added to FIFA 23?
The World Cup can be one of the most exciting times to be a soccer fan, and FIFA fans should be happy to know that in the 2023 installment, the developers will be adding a mode where you can compete in one of the biggest sports events of the year.
FIFA・
NRG set to sign Masters-winning OpTic core for VCT 2023
North American organization NRG is set to acquire four members of the OpTic Gaming VALORANT team, multiple sources told Dot Esports. NRG is set to finalize the deal for in-game leader Pujan “FNS” Mehta, Victor Wong, Austin “crashies” Roberts, and head coach Chet Singh. The team will likely make several roster changes prior to the start of the season in February to facilitate the moves.
Upset and Hylissang cleared to compete in Worlds 2022 play-in stage—but only one of them is playing tomorrow
Fnatic’s League of Legends squad got some much-needed good news today ahead of the start of the play-in stage of Worlds 2022. After their bottom lane tested positive for COVID-19 late last week, AD carry Upset will not miss any of his team’s games thanks to him testing negative. Support Hylissang tested negative more recently and will miss one day’s worth of matches, the organization announced today.
Team Liquid knock MOUZ out of ESL Pro League season 16, secure top-4 finish
Team Liquid swept MOUZ 2-0 today in the first quarterfinal matchup of the ESL Pro League season 16 playoffs. The result puts the North American powerhouse in the semifinals, where they’ll face the winner of FaZe Clan vs. Cloud9, and eliminates the young European squad of MOUZ from the $823,000 competition. Liquid looked a bit shaky against Fnatic in the round of 12, leaving fans wondering whether they had what it takes to make a deep run. But today, they looked as sharp as ever and didn’t give MOUZ too much room to work with. “MOUZ is a really strong team so happy we were able to win in this fashion,” Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski said on social media after the series was done.
Fnatic sub Rhuckz may not play at Worlds 2022 again, but his perfect KDA will stand forever
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After the first day of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, Fnatic’s substitute support Rhuckz...
EMEA’s most dominant women’s VALORANT team clinches first spot at Game Changers 2022 world championship
The unbeatable G2 Gozen, the consensus best women’s VALORANT team in EMEA and maybe in the world, has fittingly claimed the first of eight spots at VCT Game Changers Champions 2022. By defeating Guild X in the upper bracket semifinals of EMEA Game Changers Series Three today, G2 Gozen...
Larssen confident Rogue are capable of playing at ‘highest level’ to snatch first place in Worlds 2022 group
The best teams on the planet are warming up for the group stage of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. With groups finally getting underway on Oct. 7, LEC champion mid laner Emil “Larssen” Larsson has spoken about Rogue’s expectations going into the tournament. To earn first place in Group C, the Swede thinks the team will have to play at their “highest level” to overcome the LPL’s Top Esports.
Back to workshop: Riot plans to revamp the system introduced in League’s 2021 preseason
Preseason is the time of experimentation and exploration for Riot Games to see how League of Legends can be perked up without disturbing the natural order. Long overdue for touch-ups, the Riot devs completely overhauled the itemization and shop in the 2021 preseason to spice up the current build paths, reduce boring and repetitive build paths, and give players more room to outplay with their items. Although the community has had mixed feelings about new items, particularly mythic items, Riot kept the system almost intact in the game except for balance changes. Still, that doesn’t mean Riot isn’t planning to tinker with the mythic item system. In fact, leader designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison has revealed that Riot plans to revamp the mythic item system in the future.
All new cosmetic types in Overwatch 2 explained
With the all-new implementation of a battle pass system, Overwatch 2 has received new cosmetic options in addition to the skins, emotes, and sprays players are already familiar with from the original game. The new cosmetic options give players even more ways to equip not only the heroes of their...
New sub, no problem: Rhuckz goes deathless as Fnatic finish perfect first day of Worlds 2022
Even though League of Legends fans and players had to deal with a plethora of different delays and COVID-19 restrictions at the 2022 World Championship, Fnatic have rolled with the punches and come out with two wins to kick off the tournament. The European third seed have dealt with plenty...
Chelsea owners ‘in talks’ to start multi-club network with Portimonense — report
Having been knocked back by Santos in Brazil and Socheaux in France, Chelsea’s proposed multi-club network might get started with Portimonense in Portugal instead. According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea’s owners and CEO President of Business Tom Glick (who has a fair bit of experience in this sort of thing) are “in talks” with the Portuguese top division side, who were apparently recommended as a target ripe for acquisition by super-agent Jorge Mendes.
Watch: Manchester United keeper produces incredible save to help Czech Republic qualify for U21 Euros
Manchester United loanee Matej Kovar produced a fantastic save against Iceland to help the Czech Republic qualify for the U21 European Championships. The play-off took place last night and Czech Republic found themselves on the front foot ahead of the game having won the first leg 2-1. Last night’s game...
Every League player at Worlds 2022 clears COVID protocols, will play on-stage for tournament’s second day
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. All players competing at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship have been cleared to compete...
Nisqy admits MAD Lions need to step up to beat top dogs of Worlds 2022 Play-Ins
The 2022 League of Legends World Championship kicked off yesterday, and LEC’s MAD Lions found success in their first day of matches with victories over Isurus and Istanbul Wildcats. But they have yet to play the top dogs of the group: the LPL’s RNG and LCK’s DRX.
Only 2 champions still have a 100 percent pick-ban rate at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. It’s only been a day since the 2022 League of Legends World Championship began, but 42...
