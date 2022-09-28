Preseason is the time of experimentation and exploration for Riot Games to see how League of Legends can be perked up without disturbing the natural order. Long overdue for touch-ups, the Riot devs completely overhauled the itemization and shop in the 2021 preseason to spice up the current build paths, reduce boring and repetitive build paths, and give players more room to outplay with their items. Although the community has had mixed feelings about new items, particularly mythic items, Riot kept the system almost intact in the game except for balance changes. Still, that doesn’t mean Riot isn’t planning to tinker with the mythic item system. In fact, leader designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison has revealed that Riot plans to revamp the mythic item system in the future.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO