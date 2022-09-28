Read full article on original website
Toyota Motor lowers October output target by about 50,000 vehicles
TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp on Friday lowered its October production target by about 50,000 to about 750,000 vehicles due to a shortage of chips. The Japanese automaker said its 9.7 million vehicle production target for the current financial year through March 2023 has not changed. Toyota said...
Canada’s WestJet places order for 42 Boeing MAX 10 planes
(Reuters) – Canada’s WestJet Group said on Thursday it has placed an order with Boeing Co for 42 MAX 10 jets, adding to the orders for narrowbody aircraft secured by the U.S. planemaker this year. The deal for the MAX jets is valued at $5.67 billion at list...
Nestle to stop sourcing from Indonesian palm oil producer AAL
LONDON/JAKARTA (Reuters) – Food giant Nestle plans to stop sourcing from subsidiaries of Astra Agro Lestari (AAL), a major Indonesian palm oil producer accused by environmental groups of land and human rights abuses. The move comes as multinationals face increased reputational and legal pressure from consumers and governments to...
DuPont’s $5.2 billion Rogers buyout deal held up by Chinese regulator
(Reuters) -Chemicals maker DuPont De Nemours Inc has received all regulatory approvals for its $5.2 billion buyout of Rogers Corp except from China, the companies said on Friday. DuPont’s all-cash takeover of the engineering materials maker would be its biggest deal since splitting from DowDuPont in 2019. DuPont and...
S.Korea Aug factory output shrinks more than expected, retail sales jump
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s factory production shrank for a second month in August, missing expectations, while retail sales jumped, government data showed on Friday. The country’s industrial output fell 1.8% on a seasonally-adjusted monthly basis, by a faster pace than 1.3% in July and 0.5% tipped in a Reuters poll.
