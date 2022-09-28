ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Piccolo Virtù Coming Soon to Scottsdale

By Nadine Blanco
What Now Phoenix
What Now Phoenix
 3 days ago

Fans of Virtù Honest Craft and Pizzeria Virtù will soon be able to dine at chef Gio Osso’s third concept, Piccolo Virtù . Just minutes away from its sister restaurants, Piccolo Virtù is coming soon to 7240 E. Main St. in downtown Scottsdale .

According to its website, Piccolo Virtù is coming in 2022, though Osso tells What Now Phoenix that there is no exact date to announce yet. For sure, we can hopefully expect the same level of quality and hospitality found at Osso’s first two Virtù concepts.

Since its debut in 2013 at Bespoke Inn Scottsdale, Virtù Honest Craft was celebrated as one of Esquire Magazine’s top 20 “Best New Restaurants” in the U.S. The following year, Osso’s intimate and stylish gathering spot with its Mediterranean-inspired menu earned Virtù Honest Craft a “Best New Restaurant” nomination from the prestigious James Beard Foundation.

Osso followed up his first concept with Pizzeria Virtù in 2020, housed in the former Grazie Pizzeria & Winebar, which offered Osso his first job upon moving to Arizona in 2002. Keeping in Virtù Honest Craft’s tradition of maintaining an ever-changing menu, Pizzeria Virtù also honors the strict guidelines of the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana, by whom Osso is a certified pizzaiolo.

Considering Osso’s honors and reputation as one of the Valley’s favorite chefs, Piccolo Virtù is sure to be a hit. Stay tuned to piccolovirtu.com for more information.



Keep up with What Now Phoenix’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

Related
Phoenix New Times

Meet the People Turning Metro Phoenix Into a Container Home Oasis

Property owners, developers, and even media personalities are thinking outside, ahem, inside the box, and transforming metro Phoenix into a prominent hub for container homes. This year, Phoenix has seen the tallest container tower in North America debut downtown and a container apartment complex break ground in Apache Junction. From Washington Street to the West Valley, there are plenty more containers coming.
PHOENIX, AZ
travellemming.com

29 Best Phoenix Restaurants (Where to Eat in 2022)

I’m an Arizona local and in this guide, I give the low-down on this year’s absolute best Phoenix restaurants and places to eat. Featured eateries cover a range of international cuisines, and some you’ve likely seen in the press before. But I also share a few personal favorite restaurants that fly under the radar and are so worth visiting.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Food & Drinks
Local
Arizona Restaurants
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Scottsdale, AZ
Food & Drinks
Scottsdale, AZ
Restaurants
State
Arizona State
Scottsdale, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Phoenix, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Sept. 30 - Oct. 2

5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Ahwatukee Park - 4700 E Warner Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85044. https://www.ahwatukeecommunitycenter.com/tukee-fest/. "Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a Chandler tradition - experience the rich cultural history of Mexico through vibrant music and dance at the 23rd Annual Mariachi and Folklorico Festival, presented in partnership with C.A.L.L.E. de Arizona and Maestra Vanessa Ramirez. The annual event features GRAMMY Award-winning Mariachi Los Camperos and 16-member Mariachi Estrella de Mexico, along with a dazzling array of folklorico dancers from Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli-AZ."
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Best New Restaurant#Food Drink#Bespoke Inn Scottsdale#Virt Honest Craft#Esquire Magazine#Grazie Pizzeria Winebar
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

The Valley’s Ultimate Oktoberfest Guide

These events are bringing Germany’s traditional celebrations of one of the world’s oldest and biggest festivals to the Valley for a month filled with booze and fun right here in our own backyard. Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest. Head to Chandler Park in the heart of the original town square...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

Oktoberfest Celebrations in Arizona

Let’s hope you’ve been keeping your stein-holding hand strong! Time to show off your skills–and enjoy endless German fare, craft beer, live music and more–at these Arizona Oktoberfest events. Oct. 1: 2022 Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest. Pedal Haus Brewery and SanTan Brewing Company are teaming up to...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that want to hire YOU! (10/02)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Starting 25 years ago as a single fine dining restaurant, today M Culinary Concepts is one of the largest and most respected privately held catering & hospitality service providers in the Southwest. M Culinary strives to surpass clients’ and team members’ highest expectations, guided by closely held core values - inspire passion; integrity always; and make huge FUN! Committed to clients and community alike, M Culinary delights with globally influenced cuisine, locally sourced ingredients, and indulgently personal service . M Culinary is looking for hospitality heroes with positive attitudes and bright smiles to join their crew of Catering Event Servers. Learn more here.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New Restaurant

Enjoy a cheap spaghetti dinner.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. Sometimes the simplest of ideas are the ones that make the most sense. Business owners are often looking for ways to upgrade how they service customers, but this is not always the best way to provide customers with a satisfying experience. This includes restaurant owners. While some restaurants look for ways to recreate the classic burger or deconstruct Asian cuisines, one Phoenix restaurant owner has found a way to provide locals with an easy, and affordable alternative to what other restaurants have to offer.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Popular deli and Phoenix hotel cited for multiple health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Chandler eatery started as a hot dog cart

Richie Vaia’s journey from hot dog cart operator to successful restaurateur in Chandler includes a detour caused by a collision with a semi-truck. “I went back to Chicago, we did our last run, I turned around and came right back home and got all the way to Albuquerque in a construction zone,” Vaia said. “A semi came flying over the hill and totally wiped out all my personal belongings, all my equipment, my truck. Everything got wiped out. I was down to nothing.”
CHANDLER, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix housing inventory rising: What it means for buyers

It has been a challenge for buyers to find homes across the Valley for the past two years. Due to low inventory, bidding wars became the norm. Now, demand is falling, and Phoenix housing inventory is rising as interest rates make it more expensive to borrow. Although the Phoenix housing market is in a state of cooldown, there is a low chance of a housing market crash.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Eegee’s Coming To Surprise

A popular Tucson-based eatery is coming to Surprise. Eegee has recently taken the valley by storm by opening several locations around the Phoenix Metropolitan area. Surprise is the newest location to be named for the popular sub and frozen fruit beverages to be served. Eegees will be located in the Village at Prasada, located right off the Loop 303 and Waddell.
SURPRISE, AZ
12news.com

12News anchor Mark Curtis joins Arizona Broadcasters Hall of Fame

PHOENIX — After spending more than two decades telling stories for 12News, longtime anchor Mark Curtis has joined the ranks of the Valley's most notable broadcasters in the Arizona Broadcasters Association's Hall of Fame. Every year, a small class of inductees is chosen by media leaders from across Arizona....
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

11 best neighborhoods in Phoenix for housing investments

Since making Arizona their preferred location in recent years, investors of all skill and monetary levels are finding the state’s real estate market to be a fantastic investment decision. Investors have a wide variety of properties to choose from, and the region also boasts a burgeoning population, a booming tourism industry, first-rate amenities, construction of major industrial and commercial centers, and reasonably priced housing. But what are the best neighborhoods in Phoenix for real estate investments?
PHOENIX, AZ
What Now Phoenix

What Now Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ
591
Followers
226
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowphoenix.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy