Piccolo Virtù Coming Soon to Scottsdale

Fans of Virtù Honest Craft and Pizzeria Virtù will soon be able to dine at chef Gio Osso’s third concept, Piccolo Virtù . Just minutes away from its sister restaurants, Piccolo Virtù is coming soon to 7240 E. Main St. in downtown Scottsdale .

According to its website, Piccolo Virtù is coming in 2022, though Osso tells What Now Phoenix that there is no exact date to announce yet. For sure, we can hopefully expect the same level of quality and hospitality found at Osso’s first two Virtù concepts.

Since its debut in 2013 at Bespoke Inn Scottsdale, Virtù Honest Craft was celebrated as one of Esquire Magazine’s top 20 “Best New Restaurants” in the U.S. The following year, Osso’s intimate and stylish gathering spot with its Mediterranean-inspired menu earned Virtù Honest Craft a “Best New Restaurant” nomination from the prestigious James Beard Foundation.

Osso followed up his first concept with Pizzeria Virtù in 2020, housed in the former Grazie Pizzeria & Winebar, which offered Osso his first job upon moving to Arizona in 2002. Keeping in Virtù Honest Craft’s tradition of maintaining an ever-changing menu, Pizzeria Virtù also honors the strict guidelines of the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana, by whom Osso is a certified pizzaiolo.

Considering Osso’s honors and reputation as one of the Valley’s favorite chefs, Piccolo Virtù is sure to be a hit. Stay tuned to piccolovirtu.com for more information.

