Escondido, CA

theregistrysocal.com

Celebrity Chef to Lease 6,000 SQFT Space in Longfellow-Owned Biovista Development in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CA – Longfellow Real Estate Partners (Longfellow), the largest privately held investor and developer of life science buildings in the world, announced their upcoming partnership with celebrity Chef Richard Blais, who is currently co-hosting FOX’s hit show Next Level Chef. Chef Blais, known for creating and operating some of the area’s most popular and successful restaurants, will bring his imaginative flair to the first restaurant in the partnership, California English, a space where professionals and neighbors can gather in the thriving Sorrento Mesa district.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

A legacy honored at Mission Bay.

A plaque by the Mission Bay boardwalk honors the legacy of a man who was an inspiration to many. Ken “SAWMAN” Sawyer III is remembered as one who lived life to the fullest and left us a legacy of laughter, love and compassion…. I noticed this memorial plaque...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

The meaning of an apology, 80 years later

On Jan. 27 1942, just 51 days after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, members of the San Diego City Council voted unanimously in favor of a resolution that called for the FBI to remove Japanese Americans from the city. "It is urged upon said Federal Bureau of Investigation that said enemy...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thecollegianur.com

Meet the schools that dethroned UR as the most beautiful campus

The University of Richmond has been officially dethroned as the nation’s most beautiful campus, dropping to third place in The Princeton Review’s 2023 college rankings. Let’s meet the schools that beat UR. Taking the No. 1 spot is The University of San Diego. The 180-acre campus is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

20 Best Personal Trainers in San Diego

San Diego is known as the crown and glory of the southern Californian region. It is home to millions of residents and is one of the top destinations for tourists worldwide. This isn’t surprising because the sunny weather, golden sunsets, sandy beaches, and countless attractions make this glorious city an easy choice for people of all ages, backgrounds, and nationalities.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Del Mar Times

iPalpiti announces decision to leave Encinitas due to dispute with city official, letter says

The iPalpiti Festival, which brings classical music to multiple venues throughout the region, will discontinue its annual performances in Encinitas due to a conflict with the city's arts administrator, the festival's director announced in a letter to the mayor. iPalpiti Director Laura Schmieder said in the letter, dated Sept. 1, that the 10th season in Encinitas over the summer had been "nothing but a struggle from the start."
ENCINITAS, CA
pointloma-obmonthly.com

Point Loma man recalls missing doomed PSA Flight 182 that crashed in San Diego

It’s been 44 years since the collision of PSA Flight 182 with a single-engine Cessna over North Park took the lives of 144 people and devastated hundreds more in 1978. On each Sept. 25 anniversary, mourners gather to place 144 flowers and write the names of the victims in chalk along the sidewalk by a bronze memorial bearing their names at Dwight and Nile streets.
SAN DIEGO, CA
La Jolla

Rental of the Week - 5622 Taft Ave, La Jolla

This beautiful Spanish style home boasts an amazing Bird Rock location close to great food, shopping and the beach! This home features:. A wonderful roof deck with a upper level crow’s nest that has an ocean view. An optional 4th bedroom/office; perfect for working from home!. Wood and tile...
SAN DIEGO, CA
globalmunchkins.com

[10 Easy Ways] to Score San Diego Zoo Discount Tickets

San Diego Zoo is probably the most famous zoo in the U.S and for good reason, it was recently voted the #1 zoo by thousands of voters on Tripadvisor. The San Diego Zoo has 660 Species 3,700 Animals on over 100 Acres. It is definitely one of the most beautiful...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego researchers probe underwater chemical dump

San Diego scientists are among researchers who will take a closer look at a massive underwater dump site in the deep ocean waters between Catalina Island and Los Angeles. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is distributing $5.6 million that will fund a number of research projects aimed at better understanding the dump area.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Aztec

SDSU student launches up and coming business, Strictly SoCal

In early August, sophomore Grant Haferkamp released his merchandise business called Strictly SoCal in Encinitas, California. The message behind creating his business was to show how Southern California is the best place to live. “I think SoCal is the best place on Earth in terms of the best beaches, best...
ENCINITAS, CA
localemagazine.com

Where to Dine, Shop and Explore in San Diego’s Bankers Hill Neighborhood

From Decadent Sushi to Cute Boutiques, Here’s What Not to Miss in Bankers Hill. Quaint and quality, Bankers Hill is a happening area full of savory eats, delicious drinks and unique shopping–all while maintaining a family-friendly, historic feel. Neighboring beloved Balboa Park, this urban, walkable area has a relaxed feel full of San Diego culture. Initially developed in the late Victorian period, you will find hints of the era at every turn through the architecture with a few classic residences transformed into now beloved eateries. Read on for a few of the best spots to visit in this charming neighborhood! Bankers Hill San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA

