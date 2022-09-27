Read full article on original website
Related
Jimmy Buffett postpones concert set for SDSU’s new stadium
Jimmy Buffett has postponed what was supposed to be the first-ever concert at San Diego State University's Snapdragon Stadium on Oct. 22.
theregistrysocal.com
Celebrity Chef to Lease 6,000 SQFT Space in Longfellow-Owned Biovista Development in San Diego
SAN DIEGO, CA – Longfellow Real Estate Partners (Longfellow), the largest privately held investor and developer of life science buildings in the world, announced their upcoming partnership with celebrity Chef Richard Blais, who is currently co-hosting FOX’s hit show Next Level Chef. Chef Blais, known for creating and operating some of the area’s most popular and successful restaurants, will bring his imaginative flair to the first restaurant in the partnership, California English, a space where professionals and neighbors can gather in the thriving Sorrento Mesa district.
coolsandiegosights.com
A legacy honored at Mission Bay.
A plaque by the Mission Bay boardwalk honors the legacy of a man who was an inspiration to many. Ken “SAWMAN” Sawyer III is remembered as one who lived life to the fullest and left us a legacy of laughter, love and compassion…. I noticed this memorial plaque...
Maui Native Launches Niuhi Brewing and Ono Kine Grindz in San Diego
New Brewery Collaborates with Local Sake Maker at Former Latchkey Brewing Site
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPBS
The meaning of an apology, 80 years later
On Jan. 27 1942, just 51 days after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, members of the San Diego City Council voted unanimously in favor of a resolution that called for the FBI to remove Japanese Americans from the city. "It is urged upon said Federal Bureau of Investigation that said enemy...
thecollegianur.com
Meet the schools that dethroned UR as the most beautiful campus
The University of Richmond has been officially dethroned as the nation’s most beautiful campus, dropping to third place in The Princeton Review’s 2023 college rankings. Let’s meet the schools that beat UR. Taking the No. 1 spot is The University of San Diego. The 180-acre campus is...
Ramen King Keisuke Bringing Three Locations to San Diego
Ramen Chain from Singapore Have 15 Southern California Locations Planned
sandiegomagazine.com
20 Best Personal Trainers in San Diego
San Diego is known as the crown and glory of the southern Californian region. It is home to millions of residents and is one of the top destinations for tourists worldwide. This isn’t surprising because the sunny weather, golden sunsets, sandy beaches, and countless attractions make this glorious city an easy choice for people of all ages, backgrounds, and nationalities.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bill Walton weighs in on homelessness at Balboa Park
Mayor Todd Gloria issued a statement following Bill Walton's call for new leadership in America's Finest City.
iPalpiti announces decision to leave Encinitas due to dispute with city official, letter says
The iPalpiti Festival, which brings classical music to multiple venues throughout the region, will discontinue its annual performances in Encinitas due to a conflict with the city's arts administrator, the festival's director announced in a letter to the mayor. iPalpiti Director Laura Schmieder said in the letter, dated Sept. 1, that the 10th season in Encinitas over the summer had been "nothing but a struggle from the start."
San Diego Bay Parade of Lights: theme, dates announced
"FantaSEA" is this year's theme for the 51st San Diego Bay Parade of Lights, an annual holiday tradition that features more than 80 lavishly decorated boats, event officials announced Tuesday.
theregistrysocal.com
Report: Rapid Apartment Construction in Southern California Markets Points to Major Growth in Region
Across the nation, major cities continue to see a significant influx of residents, creating a pressing need for more housing. This holds true for cities in Southern California which have already seen several thousand units developed over the course of 2022. According to RentCafe’s Annual Apartment Construction Report, cities across...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pointloma-obmonthly.com
Point Loma man recalls missing doomed PSA Flight 182 that crashed in San Diego
It’s been 44 years since the collision of PSA Flight 182 with a single-engine Cessna over North Park took the lives of 144 people and devastated hundreds more in 1978. On each Sept. 25 anniversary, mourners gather to place 144 flowers and write the names of the victims in chalk along the sidewalk by a bronze memorial bearing their names at Dwight and Nile streets.
La Jolla
Rental of the Week - 5622 Taft Ave, La Jolla
This beautiful Spanish style home boasts an amazing Bird Rock location close to great food, shopping and the beach! This home features:. A wonderful roof deck with a upper level crow’s nest that has an ocean view. An optional 4th bedroom/office; perfect for working from home!. Wood and tile...
globalmunchkins.com
[10 Easy Ways] to Score San Diego Zoo Discount Tickets
San Diego Zoo is probably the most famous zoo in the U.S and for good reason, it was recently voted the #1 zoo by thousands of voters on Tripadvisor. The San Diego Zoo has 660 Species 3,700 Animals on over 100 Acres. It is definitely one of the most beautiful...
kusi.com
Bill Walton speaks on San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria’s failed leadership
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As we all know, San Diego’s homeless crisis is only getting worse under the leadership of Mayor Todd Gloria, who continues to pretend like he is working to fix the issue. But all his efforts have failed. In downtown San Diego alone, there is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kusi.com
Feeding San Diego hosts large-scale food distributions during “Together Tour”
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As gas prices rise and inflation hurts the community, some families are being forced to chose between filling up the tank and putting food on the table. Feeding San Diego is putting on free food drives and drive-thru food pickups across San Diego on their tour titled “Together Tour”.
KPBS
San Diego researchers probe underwater chemical dump
San Diego scientists are among researchers who will take a closer look at a massive underwater dump site in the deep ocean waters between Catalina Island and Los Angeles. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is distributing $5.6 million that will fund a number of research projects aimed at better understanding the dump area.
Daily Aztec
SDSU student launches up and coming business, Strictly SoCal
In early August, sophomore Grant Haferkamp released his merchandise business called Strictly SoCal in Encinitas, California. The message behind creating his business was to show how Southern California is the best place to live. “I think SoCal is the best place on Earth in terms of the best beaches, best...
localemagazine.com
Where to Dine, Shop and Explore in San Diego’s Bankers Hill Neighborhood
From Decadent Sushi to Cute Boutiques, Here’s What Not to Miss in Bankers Hill. Quaint and quality, Bankers Hill is a happening area full of savory eats, delicious drinks and unique shopping–all while maintaining a family-friendly, historic feel. Neighboring beloved Balboa Park, this urban, walkable area has a relaxed feel full of San Diego culture. Initially developed in the late Victorian period, you will find hints of the era at every turn through the architecture with a few classic residences transformed into now beloved eateries. Read on for a few of the best spots to visit in this charming neighborhood! Bankers Hill San Diego.
Comments / 0