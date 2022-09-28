Read full article on original website
Coolio, ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ Rapper, Dead at 59
Coolio, whose Nineties music was a staple on radio, a favorite on MTV, and included the hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” died Wednesday at the age of 59. Coolio’s manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed the rapper’s death to Rolling Stone. A cause of death was not immediately available. “We are saddened by the loss of our dear friend and client, Coolio, who passed away this afternoon. He touched the world with the gift of his talent and will be missed profoundly,” Sheila Finegan, his manager at Trinity Artists International, said in a statement (via Variety). “Thank you to everyone worldwide who has listened to his music...
Coolio, rapper and producer, dead at 59, according to his manager
Coolio, the Grammy-award winning rapper best known for his number one single "Gangsta's Paradise," is dead at 59, his representative confirmed to Insider. The rapper, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., came to prominence on the LA rap scene in the late 1980s but skyrocketed to fame in the mid-90s when "Gangsta's Paradise" was used for the 1995 film "Dangerous Minds" starring Michelle Pfeiffer.
Migos Lets Offset Go Completely? Quavo, Takeoff Releasing New Album Without Rapper
Even though Migos doesn't confirm that Offset is no longer a part of the trio anymore, it appears that the two remaining members Quavo and Takeoff are the only ones active within the group as they recently announced their upcoming collaboration album without the other rapper. According to Uproxx, the...
Cardi B Extends Apple Music Dominance With Success Of GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2”
Cardi B added to her record for most number ones for a female artist with the success of “Tomorrow 2.”. Cardi B has earned her 11th chart-topping single on Apple Music with the remix of GloRilla’s “Tomorrow” single, “Tomorrow 2.” The song reached number one on “Apple Music’s Top 100: USA” just two days after releasing on Friday, September 23. This feat extends her lead as the female artist with the most number ones on the chart.
Prodigy's Estate Drops New Posthumous Album With DJ Premier, Remy Ma & More
The late Prodigy's first posthumous album is finally here. On Friday, September 30, Prodigy's estate released the Mobb Deep rapper's new body of work The Hegelian Dialectic Volume 2: The Book Of Heroine. His fresh body of work features the first single "You Will See" and "Walk Out" featuring DJ Premier. Other artists like Remy Ma, Faith Evans, Big Daddy Kane, Big Noyd and more also contributed to the project. His new LP serves as the follow-up to The Hegelian Dialectic (The Book Of Revelation), which was the final album Prodigy released before he passed away in 2017. It's also the second installment of a trilogy.
Nas & Wu-Tang Clan Debut “NY State Of Mind Tour” Documentary
Nas and Wu-Tang Clan take fans behind the scenes in the “NY State Of Mind” mini-doc. Bouncing back from the pandemic closures, Nas and Wu-Tang Clan are currently embarked on the NY State Of Mind tour. The iconic Staten Island collective and the Grammy-award-winning rapper have taken their shows all across America.
Lil Baby Fans In Vancouver Riot After Rapper Cancels Breakout Festival Set
Lil Baby is one of the hottest artists in the game today but who knew people would resort to violence after he canceled one of his shows at the last minute? TMZ is reporting that Lil Baby fans in Vancouver rioted after they found out that the “Drip too Hard” rapper pulled out of his […] The post Lil Baby Fans In Vancouver Riot After Rapper Cancels Breakout Festival Set appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Emerging EDM Artist Dosk Announces New Music & Upcoming Shows
The music industry is currently being dominated by a brand-new era. The majority of emerging artists from throughout the world have made their names on social media. It might be difficult for many seasoned artists to adjust to this unique approach. The younger generation of musicians seems to be shaping culture at the moment.
DaBaby Reacts To Low First-Week Sales Of ‘Baby On Baby 2’ As Ebro Addresses Blackball Claims
DaBaby pulled a surprise release with his latest album Baby On Baby 2 arriving last week. The sequel project is expected to sell about 16,000 total album-equivalent units and debut outside the Billboard 200’s top 20, which would be the lowest of his career, according to Akademiks. DaBaby reacted...
Kodak Black Drops Metro Boomin-Produced “I’m So Awesome,” Announces ‘Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1’ Album
Kodak Black has announced a new album scheduled to drop next week, and to coincide with the reveal he dropped the Metro Boomin-produced single “I’m So Awesome.”. The Florida rapper’s latest shows him firmly in his comfort zone, effortlessly delivering his Southern drawl over the hard-hitting production. “I’m So Awesome” will appear on Kodak’s Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1 LP, which will also feature the previously released singles “Walk” and “Spin.”
New Video: Lloyd Banks – ‘Socialize’
The Course Of The Inevitable 2 dropped in the summer and fans of the PLK were very pleased because he gave them exactly what they want from him. The beats grimy, dark and the raps were solid, as usual. Since dropping the LP, Banks has put out the ‘Dead Roses‘...
