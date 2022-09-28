“A secret thank you” Roger Federer opens up about the “overwhelming” moment of holding Rafael Nadal’s hand during his farewell at the Laver Cup

Read full article on original website
The 'raw' photo of Federer and Nadal which captures their enduring friendship
Photographer Ella Ling speaks to Don Riddell about the “raw” photo she took of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal holding hands at the Laver Cup after the final match of Federer’s career.
brides.com
Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline
They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
Why Rafael Nadal Turned Down a Rare Invitation From Queen Elizabeth II
Tennis champ Rafael Nadal reveals why he could not meet with Queen Elizabeth after receiving a rare invitation during Wimbledon.
'Lost my last singles. Lost my last doubles… Lost my job!': Roger Federer pokes fun at himself after his emotional farewell to tennis last week, but Swiss legend still insists 'my retirement could not have been more peRFect'
Roger Federer has poked fun at himself on Instagram after admitting that his final weekend as a tennis player did not exactly go to plan. The Swiss ace paired up with Rafael Nadal for his final match before retirement at the Laver Cup last Friday, but the iconic duo were beaten by Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock, with Team World then going on to win the Ryder Cup-style event for the first time on Sunday.
Novak Djokovic hopes for farewell match like Roger Federer, surrounded by 'biggest rivals and competitors'
Novak Djokovic said Tuesday that he hopes when he retires that he will be surrounded by his "biggest rivals and competitors," like Roger Federer was at the 2022 Laver Cup.
Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes
The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
Serena Williams reveals comforting advice from her 5-year-old daughter after losing match
Serena Williams shared the heartwarming advice she received from her daughter Olympia after losing a recent match. The 41-year-old tennis star divulged the tender moment during a Sept. 28 appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”. "'It's OK, mama. You just have to do what you feel,'" Williams recalled of...
ewrestlingnews.com
Goldberg On Roman Reigns: ‘I Don’t Have Any Matches Left On My Deal, But I Can Think Of One Way To Beat Him’
Speaking on the September 28 episode of WWE’s The Bump, Goldberg talked about Roman Reigns. Goldberg unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber earlier this year. Goldberg said he can think of one way to dethrone Reigns. “Well, I don’t have any matches left on my...
WWE・
Rafael Nadal and wife Mary Perello ‘expecting a son’ together
Rafael Nadal and his wife Mary Perello are reportedly expecting a baby boy, after 17 years together.The 36-year-old tennis star confirmed that Perello, 33, was pregnant at a press conference in June, after Spanish magazine Hola! reported the news.In a new report published on Wednesday (28 September), the magazine claims that the couple are expecting to welcome a son.Giving his statement to reporters in Mallorca three months earlier, Nadal said: “If all goes well, I’m going to be a father. I’m not used to talking about my private life. We live calmer with a lower profile. I don’t expect...
Serena Williams Set a Final Record of Her Tennis Career, Surpassing Roger Federer’s 2012 Wimbledon Victory
Having broken so many records over her tennis career, Serena Williams had one more lined up before retirement that not even she knew about. The post Serena Williams Set a Final Record of Her Tennis Career, Surpassing Roger Federer’s 2012 Wimbledon Victory appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
BBC
Cameron Norrie & Liam Broady pull out of quarter-finals
British number one Cameron Norrie pulled out of the Korea Open less than an hour before his quarter-final against American Jenson Brooksby. The ATP confirmed the second seed was unable to play because of illness. Norrie, 27, said he was suffering from jetlag after beating Japan's Kaichi Uchida 6-2 6-2...
Novak Djokovic overcomes friend Vasek Pospisil to reach Tel Aviv semi-finals
Novak Djokovic defeated his good friend Vasek Pospisil to reach the semi-finals of the Tel Aviv Watergen Open.Having eased past Pablo Andujar on Thursday in his first ATP Tour match for more than four months, Djokovic had a tougher time of things against Canadian Pospisil before sealing a 7-6 (5) 6-3 triumph.The pair teamed up to found the Professional Tennis Players Association three years ago, and 149th-ranked Pospisil did not face a break point in the opening set.He then fought back from 5-1 down in the tie-break with four points in a row before Djokovic took it, while in the...
