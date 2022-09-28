“We need to improve safety for the mechanics,” Carlos Sainz asks FIA to look into ever-narrowing F1 pitlanes

Read full article on original website
Toto Wolff urges FIA to enforce F1 regulations over reported Red Bull budget breach
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has demanded Formula One’s governing body the FIA take robust action over reports Red Bull broke the rules when Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to last year’s world championship.On the eve of the Singapore Grand Prix – a race which could see Verstappen secure his second title in as many seasons – his controversial maiden triumph is under the microscope amid allegations his Red Bull team overspent.F1 introduced a budget cap of $145million (£114m) last year. But Verstappen’s Red Bull are facing accusations – reported in Auto Motor und Sport and Gazzetta Dello Sport –...
BBC
Budget cap breach 'speculation' say Red Bull, but Ferrari and Mercedes call it 'open secret'
Ferrari and Mercedes both say it is an "open secret" that two teams broke Formula 1's budget cap last year. Red Bull team boss Christian Horner described claims they had breached the $145m (£114m) limit as "speculation". Aston Martin are "in discussion with the FIA and awaiting certification". Ferrari...
F1 LIVE: Carlos Sainz fastest in FP2 but Lewis Hamilton impresses at Singapore Grand Prix
Max Verstappen could claim his second world title this weekend as Formula One returns to the Marina Bay street circuit for the first time since 2019 for the Singapore Grand Prix.Following his fifth win in succession at Monza two weeks ago, Verstappen’s championship lead stands at 116 points with only 164 available, meaning he will take the crown if he outscores Charles Leclerc by 22 points, Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez by 13 points, and Mercedes’ George Russell by six points. EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: George Russell on targeting a first race victory and off-track fame hitting homeVerstappen has won the...
Max Verstappen’s coronation could be overshadowed if Red Bull have breached cost-cap rules
On a weekend where Max Verstappen has his first opportunity to claim an inevitable second World Championship in the searing sauna of Singapore, perhaps it is time for his 2021 nemesis to join the winners’ circle in a year of otherwise unbridled frustration. What’s more, last year’s thrilling title race could take another twist yet.To matters on-track first and while Lewis Hamilton had previously not topped a session – whether it be practice, qualifying or a Grand Prix – this year, he went fastest in first practice on Friday. He was also within range in fifth in FP2, later...
BBC
How Singapore Grand Prix practice unfolded
Carlos Sainz led Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari one-two in an apparently unrepresentative second practice session at the Singapore Grand Prix. Sainz was 0.208 seconds quicker than his team-mate but both Leclerc and Max Verstappen's Red Bull had sessions disrupted by technical issues. Verstappen did only seven laps and ended...
Max Verstappen tipped to challenge Lewis Hamilton’s F1 records
Nico Rosberg has warned Lewis Hamilton that Max Verstappen is coming for his Formula One records – and predicted the Red Bull driver is on the cusp of a decade of dominance.Verstappen, who turned 25 on Friday, will have his first shot at sealing back-to-back world championships at Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix – with five of the 22-round campaign still remaining.Verstappen will be crowned champion if he wins and sets the fastest lap, and team-mate Sergio Perez and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc finish lower than fourth and eighth respectively.Hamilton, who was controversially denied an unprecedented eighth crown at last year’s finale,...
F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Struggles With Pain At Singapore Practice – “Bouncing Around Like Crazy”
Once again, after the first day of practicing at the Singapore Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton has complained of headaches after “bouncing around like crazy” on the track. This isn’t a surprise after fans and team members alike were questioning how the stiffer suspension of these modern F1 cars would cope with the uneven tarmac.
CNBC
F1's Max Verstappen says the Singapore race is 'very tough' but he's thrilled about its return
After a two-year hiatus thanks to the pandemic, the Singapore Grand Prix — Formula One's first ever night race — is roaring back this Sunday on a circuit that Oracle Red Bull's Max Verstappen says he's thrilled about. Though the Belgian-Dutch racer, who's racing for the Netherlands, said...
Andretti Keeps Getting Snubbed By Formula 1 But Plans To Go Racing In 2024
America technically already has an F1 team on the grid, but Haas lacks pedigree. Many people were excited when the Andretti family announced it would join the grid in 2024. Unfortunately, the family has been snubbed several times, and McLaren seems to be the only team excited about having another competitor on the grid. Personally, we'd love to see two American drivers rock up at races in a supercharged Dodge Challenger.
F1 Rumour: Red Bull Exceeded 2021 Budget – Now Waits For Punishment That Could Change Everything
In 2021, Formula 1 introduced a budget cap that would help level the playing field between the richer and poorer teams of the grid. Now, after the expenses for each team have now been analysed from last year, it looks as though two teams have exceeded their set budgets. Aston...
CNBC
There are no American F1 drivers. McLaren CEO Zak Brown has a theory about that
Formula One is revving up for the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend with a stunning cast of racers, but none of them are from the U.S. — and McLaren's CEO Zak Brown has a theory about that. "The talents are there, the resources are there. It's really about when...
Motor racing-Hamilton vows maximum attack to the end of the F1 season
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton vowed maximum attack to the end of the season on Wednesday as Mercedes seek to wrest second place from Ferrari in the constructors' standings and end a win drought.
Daniel Ricciardo’s team ‘talking to pretty much everyone’
Daniel Ricciardo said his team is “talking to pretty much everyone” about securing a ride on the F1 grid in
FOX Sports
Verstappen could clinch 2nd F1 title if he wins Singapore GP
While last year's intense Formula One title battle went to the wire and captivated the world of sport, this year's championship has long looked like a procession for Max Verstappen. It could be all over by Sunday if the Red Bull driver wins the Singapore Grand Prix and Ferrari's Charles...
Motor racing-Petronas staying with Mercedes F1 team beyond 2026
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian oil company Petronas will remain long-term title sponsors and technical partners of the Mercedes Formula One team after announcing on Wednesday a multi-year contract extension from 2026.
BBC
Singapore Grand Prix: Alex Albon fit to race after medical emergency
Williams' Alex Albon declared himself fit to race in the Singapore Grand Prix after completing practice on his first day on track after a medical emergency. He suffered respiratory failure after an appendectomy three weeks ago and was on a ventilator in intensive care for nearly 24 hours. Albon said:...
FOX Sports
F1 driver Alex Albon surprised by speed of his own recovery
Formula One driver Alex Albon even surprised himself by recovering from his recent appendicitis and respiratory failure in time to be ready for this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix. Albon jumps back into the Williams FW44 for Friday's first practice session — just three weeks after being hospitalized with appendicitis....
Daniel Ricciardo Says 2023 F1 Reserve Driver Seat a ‘Realistic’ Option
Getty The popular Australian F1 driver is quickly running out of options.
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton 'feels for fans' amid Max Verstappen dominance ahead of first title chance at Singapore GP
Lewis Hamilton says he "feels for the fans" amid Max Verstappen's domination of the 2022 Formula 1 season and has stressed his hopes for changes to create a closer championship next year.. Verstappen heads to this weekend's Singapore GP, live on Sky Sports F1, with his first chance of wrapping...
