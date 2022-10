September was a slower month on the recruiting trail than each of the three summer months. Given that more than 85 percent of the country’s top-300 prospects were already committed heading into the month, it wasn’t exactly surprising to see significantly fewer commitments. That doesn’t mean there was nothing going on, though. Three five-star prospects came off the board over the past 30 days, with LSU, Texas A&M and Florida State taking home major recruiting wins. As the calendar turns to October, there are just nine uncommitted five-stars left on the board.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO