Making the Band: Modern Band in the K-3 Classroom
Presenting Making the Band: Modern Band Method in the K-3 Classroom at the “NAfME is ME!” 2022 NAfME National Conference in National Harbor, Maryland. Register now. Over the past several years, the modern band movement has taken the music education world by storm. All over the country, students are performing on ukuleles, guitar, and drums, forming bands, and learning all types of music including pop, rock, and hip hop. There is even a NAfME All-National Modern Band ensemble that performs music selected by the students and suits their interests.
Bring Music to Life in Your School Community
QuaverEd’s “Pumpkin Bones” will engage your whole school. Music is incredibly powerful. Having music in schools helps students use their imaginations and express themselves. No matter the classroom, simply the presence of music enhances learning. Music teachers see this every day. QuaverEd believes music can spread through...
Standards-Based Resources
September 2022: A Resource Guide for Implementing Sheltered Instruction for English Learners in Music. Students come to the music classroom with different linguistic and cultural backgrounds. For those classified as English learners (ELs), the ability of music teachers to scaffold instruction in order to make it meaningful and help the students develop English proficiency at the same time is essential. Developed by Cara Bernard, Joseph Abramo, and Elizabeth Howard at the University of Connecticut, this resource guide provides music teachers with components for effective instruction of ELs using the Sheltered Instruction Observation Protocol (SIOP).
Moody High School brings back oldies with girl-group ensemble
Dressed in poufy white dresses, black gloves and chunky blue headbands holding back hair curled up at the ends, three Moody High School students step and sway as they sing in harmony. Like their outfits, the songs and dance moves come from an era before they were born. Lauren Cavada, Tonya Perez and Ayleen Perez make up the Moody High School Trojanettes, a new ensemble performance group. Featuring three female vocalists, the group performs songs in English...
