September 2022: A Resource Guide for Implementing Sheltered Instruction for English Learners in Music. Students come to the music classroom with different linguistic and cultural backgrounds. For those classified as English learners (ELs), the ability of music teachers to scaffold instruction in order to make it meaningful and help the students develop English proficiency at the same time is essential. Developed by Cara Bernard, Joseph Abramo, and Elizabeth Howard at the University of Connecticut, this resource guide provides music teachers with components for effective instruction of ELs using the Sheltered Instruction Observation Protocol (SIOP).

EDUCATION ・ 15 HOURS AGO