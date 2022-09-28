ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strategy Analytics: Dedicated Metaverse Device Installed Base to Reach 100M in 2024

 3 days ago
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022--

As investment in the metaverse grows, ownership of dedicated metaverse devices (VR and AR headsets) is set to surge. The latest Strategy Analytics Metaverse, Augmented and Virtual Reality ( MAV ) report, “ Metaverse Device Forecast 2014-2027 ” predicts the installed base to double by 2024, from 50M today.

The report author, Executive Director David MacQueen, said, “Growing investment in this area, offering new and compelling experiences to consumers, will drive uptake in dedicated devices for consumers to take advantage of new services. Reaching an installed base of 100M in 2024 will be a significant milestone for this relatively new category of consumer electronics, helping to drive further growth and investment.”

“So far, the market has been mostly VR headsets with AR devices mainly confined to the enterprise market. However, we expect AR headsets to drive future growth as more consumer-oriented devices launch. AR will grow from just over 1% of shipments of the metaverse devices market in 2021 to a 64% shipment share of metaverse devices by 2027.”

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Part of TechInsights, our multi-discipline capabilities include industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

