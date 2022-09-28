Tennessee National Guard deploying for hurricane assistance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hundreds of Tennessee National Guard members are being deployed to help with the response to Hurricane Ian as it heads toward Florida, the state adjutant general said.

Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes said Gov. Bill Lee authorized deployment of about 1,200 soldiers and airmen.

“As Florida braces for the impact of Hurricane Ian, the Tennessee National Guard stands ready to support response and recovery efforts in the aftermath of the storm,” Lee said in a news release.

Guard members will help the Florida National Guard with recovery and debris removal. Jackson’s 194th Engineer Brigade will be the Task Force Headquarters element, and units from both the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment and the 230th Sustainment Command will be mobilizing specific units. Three helicopters with the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion will also assist, the guard said.