Letter: Taco Bell manager answers bell for middle schoolers

Last week a local business stepped up, no questions asked, to help out the students at Chowan Middle School.

Kristin Ferguson, the manager at the Taco Bell in Edenton, answered my request with a huge yes!

As a teacher, I was attempting to provide an incentive that would let my students know that their respectful behavior in class was noticed and appreciated after working toward a goal for about a month.

Kristin provided a wonderful lunch for two of my classes (about 50 kids). They were amazed! She was more than willing to bend over backward to help a teacher, her students and the local community.

Please keep her kindness in mind when you decide to patronize a local establishment. Huge thanks to Kristin Ferguson and her corporate offices.

MARTHA FOSTER

Edenton

Editor's note: The author is a teacher at Chowan Middle School.