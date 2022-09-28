ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edenton, NC

Letter: Taco Bell manager answers bell for middle schoolers

The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
Last week a local business stepped up, no questions asked, to help out the students at Chowan Middle School.

Kristin Ferguson, the manager at the Taco Bell in Edenton, answered my request with a huge yes!

As a teacher, I was attempting to provide an incentive that would let my students know that their respectful behavior in class was noticed and appreciated after working toward a goal for about a month.

Kristin provided a wonderful lunch for two of my classes (about 50 kids). They were amazed! She was more than willing to bend over backward to help a teacher, her students and the local community.

Please keep her kindness in mind when you decide to patronize a local establishment. Huge thanks to Kristin Ferguson and her corporate offices.

MARTHA FOSTER

Edenton

Editor's note: The author is a teacher at Chowan Middle School.

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

