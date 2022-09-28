ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edenton, NC

Letter: Robison helped lengthen Habitat chapter's shadow

The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

It’s been said that all great institutions are but the lengthened shadow of a single individual.

For Edenton-Perquimans Habitat for Humanity that lengthened shadow belonged to Jim Robison. When we started the local chapter Jim was the general contractor, architect, materials clerk, straw boss — you name it. If anybody had a question you went to Jim and he had the answer.

We never would have built that first house in the '70s and the many more during the following decades using all volunteer labor without his tireless dedication, knowledge and leadership.

There are dozens of homeowners in our community who literally owe the roof over their heads to Jim Robison.

For them I say, thanks Jim.

GIL BURROUGHS

Edenton

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy