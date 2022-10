With the Nov. 8 election approaching, the University of Colorado reminds employees of guidelines regarding political campaign-related activity and expression. A variety of state and federal laws and regulations govern political expression, activity and conduct in the university workplace. Application of the law depends on the particular facts of the situation, and legal counsel should be consulted when questions arise. However, the following guidelines may be used when trying to determine whether particular conduct is appropriate in the university setting.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO