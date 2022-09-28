Read full article on original website
Related
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night
By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
Wind and rain chances increase today
Winds will increase today with showers moving in this afternoon.
WEATHER TO WATCH: Remnants of Ian to bring heavy rain threat for the weekend
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says Ian's remnants could cause the possibility for flooding this weekend
Some rain from remnants of Hurricane Ian possible toward the weekend
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says rain from remnants of Hurricane Ian are possible closer to the weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The next named storm could become a monster hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the Atlantic season, and now forecast models show a developing storm could become a monstrous threat to the US Gulf Coast by next week.
Tropical Depression Nine forecast to be a major hurricane next week
Tropical Depression Nine is forecast to significantly strengthen as it tracks toward the Gulf of Mexico and Florida early next week. Meteorologist Chad Myers has the latest forecast.
NECN
Scattered Showers in New England, But All Eyes Are on Hurricane Ian in the South
While all eyes in the weather world remain on Major Hurricane Ian in the Gulf of Mexico and closing in on Florida, New England remains completely removed from the fray. A swirling, cold, upper level storm continues to be the dominant player in our weather setup, pinwheeling various energetic disturbances aloft through our New England sky, bringing periods of clouds and occasional raindrops. Although Tuesday is no exception to that recent pattern, the disturbance for most of central and southern New England was overhead Tuesday morning with clouds and sprinkles, set to depart for strengthening sun and pleasant air with highs in the lower 70s by afternoon.
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Orlene to Bring Heavy Rains and Gusty Winds to Mexico
Forecasts revealed that Tropical Storm Orlene is expected to pound Mexico with heavy rains and gusty winds, causing small to massive flooding. Residents are advised to keep updated with the weather update. Tropical Storm Orlene is the 16th storm of the East Pacific Hurricane Season and is said to approach...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNN meteorologist: Two to three months worth of rain has already fallen
Over 1.5 million Florida residents are without power, and CNN Meteorologist Tom Sater believes that number could double as strong wind and storm surges from Hurricane Ian continue.
natureworldnews.com
Met Office Predicts Cold and Unsettled Weather Throughout the Week With -2C Arctic Blast
A low-pressure system located north and east of the UK will bring a chilly northerly wind that will sometimes push rain and showers southwards. By the end of the week, a new and deeper area of low pressure will emerge from the northwest, perhaps delivering an even more unstable weather pattern on Friday.
News4Jax.com
Impacts from Ian increasing overnight into Thursday
Rain has been persistent in southern areas, and the rain bands from Ian will continue to increase overnight. The heaviest activity will remain south of Jacksonville, where heavy rainfall is possible. Overnight lows will be in the 60s. The worst of the weather from Ian is still on track to...
Hurricane Ian Nearing Florida’s West Coast
Ian remains an intensifying major hurricane as it approaches Florida's west coast.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hurricane Ian to hit Florida then march to Midlands where severe weather is forecast
Ian strengthened to a Category 4 storm, but is not expected to still be a hurricane when it hits the Columbia area.
WFMZ-TV Online
Ian's death toll keeps rising. Here's the latest on the storm's aftermath
A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday before weakening Friday night, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 27 people dead so far. Another estimate doubled that to more than 50.
As Hurricane Ian threatens Florida, the National Weather Service shines
After a relatively slow start to hurricane season, the Atlantic Ocean has now produced a sequence of vigorous storms. Following Hurricane Fiona’s destructive path through Puerto Rico, leaving the entire island without power, Hurricane Ian is now threatening Florida. While these storms are endlessly disconcerting to many Americans, especially coastal residents, recent changes and technology upgrades at the National Weather Service (NWS) have positioned it to serve Americans effectively this hurricane season and beyond.
WFMZ-TV Online
Tropical Storm Orlene strengthening in Pacific off Mexico
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Orlene strengthened in the eastern Pacific on Friday and forecasters expected it to become a hurricane while heading for a projected landfall on Mexico's northwestern coast on Monday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Orlene had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95...
Hurricane Ian Downgraded to a Tropical Storm Amid Massive Flooding in Florida
After days of bringing devastating damage to Cuba and parts of Florida, Hurricane Ian has now been downgraded to a tropical storm. Ian made landfall on the Sunshine state mid-Wednesday (September 28) slamming areas along the coast and beyond with 150-mile-per-hour winds and unrelenting rain. As Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa Florida Wednesday afternoon, the hurricane immediately began pushing northeast across the entire state.
Comments / 0