ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
NECN

Scattered Showers in New England, But All Eyes Are on Hurricane Ian in the South

While all eyes in the weather world remain on Major Hurricane Ian in the Gulf of Mexico and closing in on Florida, New England remains completely removed from the fray. A swirling, cold, upper level storm continues to be the dominant player in our weather setup, pinwheeling various energetic disturbances aloft through our New England sky, bringing periods of clouds and occasional raindrops. Although Tuesday is no exception to that recent pattern, the disturbance for most of central and southern New England was overhead Tuesday morning with clouds and sprinkles, set to depart for strengthening sun and pleasant air with highs in the lower 70s by afternoon.
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Orlene to Bring Heavy Rains and Gusty Winds to Mexico

Forecasts revealed that Tropical Storm Orlene is expected to pound Mexico with heavy rains and gusty winds, causing small to massive flooding. Residents are advised to keep updated with the weather update. Tropical Storm Orlene is the 16th storm of the East Pacific Hurricane Season and is said to approach...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
News4Jax.com

Impacts from Ian increasing overnight into Thursday

Rain has been persistent in southern areas, and the rain bands from Ian will continue to increase overnight. The heaviest activity will remain south of Jacksonville, where heavy rainfall is possible. Overnight lows will be in the 60s. The worst of the weather from Ian is still on track to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WFMZ-TV Online

Ian's death toll keeps rising. Here's the latest on the storm's aftermath

A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday before weakening Friday night, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 27 people dead so far. Another estimate doubled that to more than 50.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

As Hurricane Ian threatens Florida, the National Weather Service shines

After a relatively slow start to hurricane season, the Atlantic Ocean has now produced a sequence of vigorous storms. Following Hurricane Fiona’s destructive path through Puerto Rico, leaving the entire island without power, Hurricane Ian is now threatening Florida. While these storms are endlessly disconcerting to many Americans, especially coastal residents, recent changes and technology upgrades at the National Weather Service (NWS) have positioned it to serve Americans effectively this hurricane season and beyond.
FLORIDA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Tropical Storm Orlene strengthening in Pacific off Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Orlene strengthened in the eastern Pacific on Friday and forecasters expected it to become a hurricane while heading for a projected landfall on Mexico's northwestern coast on Monday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Orlene had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95...
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian Downgraded to a Tropical Storm Amid Massive Flooding in Florida

After days of bringing devastating damage to Cuba and parts of Florida, Hurricane Ian has now been downgraded to a tropical storm. Ian made landfall on the Sunshine state mid-Wednesday (September 28) slamming areas along the coast and beyond with 150-mile-per-hour winds and unrelenting rain. As Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa Florida Wednesday afternoon, the hurricane immediately began pushing northeast across the entire state.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy