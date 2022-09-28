(The Center Square) – Texas has deployed additional state resources to support Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts in Florida. "Texans understand the urgency of hurricane disaster response and recovery efforts, and our state is swiftly sending more support and resources to Florida as they continue responding to Hurricane Ian," Gov. Greg Abbott said. "America is stronger when we come together during times of crisis, and the State of Texas will continue helping Floridians as they prepare to move forward from this dangerous storm."

FLORIDA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO