Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report ranks several North Carolina cities poorly for changes in their unemployment rates
(The Center Square) — Several North Carolina cities ranked toward the bottom of a list of 180 U.S. cities analyzed for changes in the unemployment rate over the last two years. The personal finance website WalletHub ranked changes in the unemployment rate for 180 U.S. cities, comparing the August...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Abbott, O’Rourke spar over border security at Friday night debate
(The Center Square) – Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Robert “Beto” O’Rourke sparred over border security efforts during their first and only debate Friday night. Border security was cited by moderators as the number one issue to residents of Edinburgh, the border town...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois quick hits: Spoof call warning; millions for EV chargers; two cities among 'best places'
Illinois State Police took to its social media accounts to warn people of scammers impersonating state police representatives. Officials said the scammers are using a technique called “spoofing” to disguise their phone number, and make the caller ID look like a government agency like the Illinois State Police. ISP reminded people that they will never call to solicit money from the public.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Texas sending additional resources to assist Florida
(The Center Square) – Texas has deployed additional state resources to support Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts in Florida. "Texans understand the urgency of hurricane disaster response and recovery efforts, and our state is swiftly sending more support and resources to Florida as they continue responding to Hurricane Ian," Gov. Greg Abbott said. "America is stronger when we come together during times of crisis, and the State of Texas will continue helping Floridians as they prepare to move forward from this dangerous storm."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
State House, Senate candidates talk taxes, education, elections, abortion at St. Peter forum
Four days after the early voting period opened, candidates seeking to represent St. Peter in the Minnesota House and Senate gathered at St. Peter High School Tuesday to discuss the top issues concerning Minnesotans at the St. Peter Area League of Women Voters Legislative Forum. League of Women Voters Moderator...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Companies donate more than $10 million in one day to help Floridians
(The Center Square) – Companies nationwide donated more than $10 million in one day to help Floridians in the aftermath of destruction caused by Hurricane Ian. Ian, which is believed to be the costliest storm in U.S. history, has devastated communities throughout much of southwest and central Florida. “We...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Dixon pledges to protect Line 5 from Whitmer’s ‘attacks’
(The Center Square) – Although there are many telling differences between Michigan’s 2022 gubernatorial candidates, energy policy may be the most significant from an economic perspective for families. Democrat incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has led the charge to close the Line 5 dual pipeline that has spanned the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Kentucky gets $15M investment back from aluminum mill that never materialized
(The Center Square) – A $15 million investment Kentucky made in a proposed aluminum mill that never got off the ground is coming back to the state, and both the Democratic governor and Republican lawmakers are taking credit for it. In 2017, Kentucky gave that money to what was...
RELATED PEOPLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tax cut benefits all of Missouri
A big part of the debate over Missouri’s income tax cut revolves around how much the state stands to lose. That is the wrong question. The debate should be framed around how much individuals stand to gain from retaining more of their hard-earned money. So when people say the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Inflation rate hikes could affect Virginia bonds, economy
(The Center Square) – The Federal Reserve intends to keep raising interest rates, which could have a negative effect on future state and local bonds in Virginia and a mixture of positive and negative effects on businesses, according to scholars and interest groups. As inflation continues to be a...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gordon picks Allred to serve as Wyoming secretary of state
(The Center Square) – Karl Allred will serve as Wyoming's interim secretary of state, Gov. Mark Gordon announced on Thursday. Allred was among three candidates sent to the governor by the state Republican Central Committee. "I have selected Mr. Allred from the candidates forwarded to me by Wyoming Republican...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Attempt to veto universal school choice in Arizona officially fails
(The Center Square) – State officials have verified that a group trying to stop the nation’s most expansive school choice program was short by tens of thousands of signatures when they claimed otherwise. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs announced Friday that Save Our Schools Arizona’s petition effort...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Abbott, O’Rourke spar over immigration, abortion and Uvalde shooting in debate
Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke clashed Friday night over immigration, abortion and gun control in the only planned gubernatorial debate before the Nov. 8 elections. The debate at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg kicked off with a discussion on immigration, which consistently...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Texas law enforcement officers thwart human smuggling, arrest convicted criminals near border
(The Center Square) – Texas law enforcement officers working through Operation Lone Star continue to thwart criminal activity at the Texas-Mexico border, including interdicting human smugglers and kidnappers. Since Gov. Greg Abbott launched Texas’ border security initiative last March, state law enforcement officers have apprehended more than 308,700 illegal...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Newsom calls for windfall tax on oil companies amid high gas prices
(The Center Square) – With California experiencing a spike in gas prices in recent days, Gov. Gavin Newsom called for a windfall tax on oil companies to put money "back in Californians' pockets." Over the last 10 days, gas prices increased by 84 cents in California despite crude oil...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Newsom signs bill allowing state to revoke out-of-state parent’s rights over trans kids
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Thursday allowing California to take "temporary emergency jurisdiction" over a child that traveled to the state for transgender drugs or operations, stripping parents of their authority over their kids. "States across the country are passing laws to demonize the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Local legislators help fund trip to national FFA convention
State senator Tom Whatley understands what FFA, formerly known as Future Farmers of America, can do for young people. Whatley believes FFA is one of the best organizations for students to learn life skills. Whatley was an Alabama State FFA officer and made lifelong friends in the organization. “I met...
KPVI Newschannel 6
NWS issues red flag fire warning for Central Alabama
A Red Flag Warning is under effect for Tallapoosa County and surrounding areas. The National Weather Service in Birmingham issued a Red Flag Warning for all of Central Alabama from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Wednesday, Sept. 28. According to the weather agency, a Red Flag Warning means “critical...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Pritzker suggests SAFE-T Act changes could be needed
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has suggested that changes to the state's controversial SAFE-T Act could be needed to better inform the public. Among other things, the SAFE-T Act eliminates cash bail in Illinois. Supporters say it will keep many criminals in jail, while those opposed say it will let most people out.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Party leaders argue over tax cut headed to Missouri governor's desk
(The Center Square) – As legislation to cut taxes was being prepared for delivery to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, leaders from both parties continued to disagree on its merits. "Throughout this process, we always put Missourians first, and I believe our work stands as a strong example of what...
Comments / 0