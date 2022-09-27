ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

BGR.com

Hand sanitizer recall: A cancer-causing chemical was found in this sanitizer

Hand sanitizer is the kind of product many people still carry with them, as the pandemic is far from over. It’s a quick and effective way to clean your hands when you don’t have immediate access to soap and water. But hand sanitizers can be dangerous if they contain potentially harmful substances. After a hand sanitizer recall in April caused by methanol and benzene contamination, we now have an action involving an Antica Farmacista hand sanitizer that might contain benzene.
Government
Health
msn.com

STDs in the U.S. Are 'Out of Control' After Syphilis Cases Spiked 26% Last Year

The U.S. is seeing a surge in STD cases across the country, and health officials are asking for increased prevention efforts and new treatment protocols. "It is imperative that we ... work to rebuild, innovate, and expand (STD) prevention in the U.S.," Dr. Leandro Mena, of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a speech Monday at a medical conference on sexually transmitted diseases, per the Associated Press.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

CDC: Masking No Longer Required in Health Care Settings

Sept. 28, 2022 -- The Centers for Disease Control has changed its position on mandatory masking in health care settings, no longer recommending that it be universal. It’s a “major departure” from the CDC’s previous recommendation of universal masking to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, The Hill says.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NJ.com

Kids are pouring into N.J. hospitals. A spate of respiratory illness is filling pediatric beds.

New Jersey hospitals are filling up with kids coughing and struggling to breathe. But it’s not COVID-19. Or even influenza. An outbreak of viral respiratory infections is sending children to emergency rooms throughout the state. The biggest culprits are enterovirus and rhinovirus as well as a few cases of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), all of which usually produce cold-like symptoms.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Adults with a history of childhood trauma can benefit from recommended depression treatments, contrary to current theory

Adults with major depressive disorder who have a history of childhood trauma experience symptom improvement after pharmacotherapy, psychotherapy, or combination treatment. The results of a new study, published in The Lancet Psychiatry, suggest that contrary to current theory, these common treatments for major depressive disorder are effective for patients with childhood trauma.
MENTAL HEALTH
msn.com

CDC ends recommendations for social distancing, quarantine for COVID-19

(CNN) -- The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the nation should move away from restrictive measures such as quarantines and social distancing and focus on reducing severe disease from Covid-19. In new guidelines released Thursday, the agency no longer recommends staying at least 6 feet away from other people to reduce the risk of exposure -- a shift from guidance that had been in place since the early days of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Rise in Cases of Kids Infected With Paralyzing Illness Enterovirus D68 (EV-D68)

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 – Cases of a virus that strikes children and teens and can trigger paralysis in rare cases have been increasing in the United States and could continue to do so this fall, health officials warned Tuesday. Increases of enterovirus D68 (EV-D68), happen about every couple...
KIDS
MedPage Today

Circulation of Virus Tied to Paralysis in Kids Is Rising, CDC Says

The U.S. is experiencing increased circulation of enterovirus D68 (EV-D68), a virus linked with a rare neurologic complication that can cause paralysis in children, according to CDC surveillance data. Alongside increasing cases of rhinovirus (RV) and EV, mounting emergency department visits for acute respiratory illness have been reported in children...
KIDS
Digital Collegian

Acute Respiratory Illness Due to EV-D68 Increased in Late Summer 2022

THURSDAY, Sept. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- In late summer 2022, for children and adolescents, there was an increase in acute respiratory illness (ARI) resulting from enterovirus (EV)-D68 in the United States, according to research published in the Sept. 27 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
PUBLIC HEALTH

