cdc.gov
Widespread Hepatitis A Outbreaks Associated with Person-to-Person Transmission — United States, 2016–2020
Monique A. Foster, MD1,*; Megan G. Hofmeister, MD2,*; Shaoman Yin, PhD2; Martha P. Montgomery, MD2; Mark K. Weng, MD2; Maribeth Eckert, MPH3; Noele P. Nelson, MD, PhD2; Jonathan Mermin, MD4; Carolyn Wester, MD2; Eyasu H. Teshale, MD2; Neil Gupta, MD2; Laura A. Cooley, MD2; Hepatitis A Response Team (View author affiliations)
Hand sanitizer recall: A cancer-causing chemical was found in this sanitizer
Hand sanitizer is the kind of product many people still carry with them, as the pandemic is far from over. It’s a quick and effective way to clean your hands when you don’t have immediate access to soap and water. But hand sanitizers can be dangerous if they contain potentially harmful substances. After a hand sanitizer recall in April caused by methanol and benzene contamination, we now have an action involving an Antica Farmacista hand sanitizer that might contain benzene.
Trump Disregards Hurricane Ian Risks, Refuses To Reschedule Florida Deposition In Video-Phone Fraud Case
Donald Trump refused to delay deposition in a class-action fraud lawsuit related to video phones even as opposing lawyers sought a deferral due to a category 4 hurricane that hit Florida’s west coast on Wednesday. What Happened: While Trump’s lawyers opposed delaying the deposition, the lawyers for the investors...
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
msn.com
STDs in the U.S. Are 'Out of Control' After Syphilis Cases Spiked 26% Last Year
The U.S. is seeing a surge in STD cases across the country, and health officials are asking for increased prevention efforts and new treatment protocols. "It is imperative that we ... work to rebuild, innovate, and expand (STD) prevention in the U.S.," Dr. Leandro Mena, of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a speech Monday at a medical conference on sexually transmitted diseases, per the Associated Press.
The STD Epidemic Is ‘Out Of Control’ According To The CDC: Here’s What You Should Know
Dr. Leandro Mena, the CDC's Director of the Division of STD Prevention, spoke about the epidemic at a medical conference on Monday.
EverydayHealth.com
CDC Warns of Increased Respiratory Virus Among Children That Can Cause Polio-Like Paralysis
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued an official advisory warning of a recent rise in the number of children hospitalized with a respiratory illness that can cause a serious neurologic condition that weakens muscles and reflexes. According to reports to the CDC in August from healthcare...
WebMD
CDC: Masking No Longer Required in Health Care Settings
Sept. 28, 2022 -- The Centers for Disease Control has changed its position on mandatory masking in health care settings, no longer recommending that it be universal. It’s a “major departure” from the CDC’s previous recommendation of universal masking to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, The Hill says.
STDs, drunk driving and quiet quitting: The end of the pandemic reveals an America acting out
Remote-work wars, crisis-level traffic deaths and STD infections, do-gooder fatigue, and mental health fears. Welcome to post-pandemic life.
Pregnant women who take Tylenol during pregnancy are a FIFTH more likely to have children with ADHD and sleep problems, study suggests
Women who take painkillers like Tylenol while pregnant are more likely to have children with ADHD or sleeping problems, a study suggests. Children were around a fifth more likely to have attention deficit hyperactivity disorde or some form of insomnia by age three if their mothers regularly used acetaminophen. It...
msn.com
Steroids Commonly Used for Asthma and Allergies Linked to Changes in Brain Structure, Study Shows
Glucocorticoids, a common steroid used to address inflammation associated with asthma and allergies, has been linked to changes in the white matter of the brain and cognitive decline, according to new research. Published in BMJ Open, the new study—which the authors called the largest of its kind to date to...
CDC issues alert on new respiratory virus that can paralyze children
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has sent out a warning concerning an increase in the spread of a contagious virus that can cause permanent paralysis in children. The CDC said that hospitals and other healthcare providers told the agency during the course of last month that “pediatric...
Virus associated with polio-like muscle weakness is spreading among kids, CDC warns
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about the spread of a common childhood virus that can cause muscle weakness or paralysis in rare cases. According to a report released Tuesday, the CDC recorded 260 cases of enterovirus D68, which most commonly leads to respiratory illness among kids, from March 1 to Sept. 20.
parentherald.com
CDC Issues Alert for Common Childhood Virus That Can Cause Paralysis and Muscle Weakness
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an alert on September 9 about the spread of a common childhood virus, the enterovirus D68, which most commonly leads to respiratory illness among children and can cause paralysis or muscle weakness in rare cases. Those who get it have symptoms...
Kids are pouring into N.J. hospitals. A spate of respiratory illness is filling pediatric beds.
New Jersey hospitals are filling up with kids coughing and struggling to breathe. But it’s not COVID-19. Or even influenza. An outbreak of viral respiratory infections is sending children to emergency rooms throughout the state. The biggest culprits are enterovirus and rhinovirus as well as a few cases of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), all of which usually produce cold-like symptoms.
MedicalXpress
Adults with a history of childhood trauma can benefit from recommended depression treatments, contrary to current theory
Adults with major depressive disorder who have a history of childhood trauma experience symptom improvement after pharmacotherapy, psychotherapy, or combination treatment. The results of a new study, published in The Lancet Psychiatry, suggest that contrary to current theory, these common treatments for major depressive disorder are effective for patients with childhood trauma.
msn.com
CDC ends recommendations for social distancing, quarantine for COVID-19
(CNN) -- The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the nation should move away from restrictive measures such as quarantines and social distancing and focus on reducing severe disease from Covid-19. In new guidelines released Thursday, the agency no longer recommends staying at least 6 feet away from other people to reduce the risk of exposure -- a shift from guidance that had been in place since the early days of the pandemic.
MedicineNet.com
Rise in Cases of Kids Infected With Paralyzing Illness Enterovirus D68 (EV-D68)
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 – Cases of a virus that strikes children and teens and can trigger paralysis in rare cases have been increasing in the United States and could continue to do so this fall, health officials warned Tuesday. Increases of enterovirus D68 (EV-D68), happen about every couple...
MedPage Today
Circulation of Virus Tied to Paralysis in Kids Is Rising, CDC Says
The U.S. is experiencing increased circulation of enterovirus D68 (EV-D68), a virus linked with a rare neurologic complication that can cause paralysis in children, according to CDC surveillance data. Alongside increasing cases of rhinovirus (RV) and EV, mounting emergency department visits for acute respiratory illness have been reported in children...
Digital Collegian
Acute Respiratory Illness Due to EV-D68 Increased in Late Summer 2022
THURSDAY, Sept. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- In late summer 2022, for children and adolescents, there was an increase in acute respiratory illness (ARI) resulting from enterovirus (EV)-D68 in the United States, according to research published in the Sept. 27 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
