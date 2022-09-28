Read full article on original website
Urgent warning as credit card users targeted in massive hacking attempt – signs to watch out for
A DODGY phishing scheme has been flagged for trying to dupe credit card users into turning over their login credentials. Credit card users need to be aware of this shady scam coming from deep in cyberspace. Cybersecurity experts at ArmorBlox flagged a false email that is used to kick off...
Billions of Google and Gmail users warned to check their accounts over hacking threat
GOOGLE is warning users to check their accounts or you risk being hacked. If you've got a Google account – including Gmail or Google Drive – then you could be putting yourself in unnecessary danger. Google has issued five tips to users to help them protect themselves. "We...
Android warning for BILLIONS – three types of data stealing apps to delete now
ANDROID users are being urged to delete apps that may be stealing their data. Last month, cybersecurity firm Trend Micro released a new report that outlined several malware-laden apps for Android. These apps have been dropping malware on Android devices that can steal banking information, text messages, and other forms...
Google and YouTube ‘down’ as users blocked from searching – real reason behind issues revealed
GOOGLE and YouTube users were shocked to find the site and its video platform were non-operational today. The issue was not created by the world's largest search engine but a popular cybersecurity plug-in. Malwarebytes is an internet protection service used by individuals and corporations. The service faced issues running Google...
WhatsApp adds one-click links to join a call and tests 32-person video chats
WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that allows users to share a direct link to a call, making it easier to stay in contact with your loved ones. The Call Links feature will start to appear on WhatsApp this week and can be accessed through a banner located at the top of the Calls tab. WhatsApp users who want to try the Call Link feature will need the latest version of the app.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow accused of killing citizens it claims are its own after illegal annexations – live
UK’s Ministry of Defence says Putin’s military tactics resulting in deaths of civilians in regions illegally annexed on Friday
Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook Deliver Very Bad News
Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report is not doing well. The social-media giant, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has been sending alarming signals for several months.
India launches 5G services, Modi calls it step in new era
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched 5G services in India, calling it a "step towards the new era."
Older Gen Z-ers love big tech companies like Google, Amazon, and Netflix, but Facebook and Instagram barely register, according to a new survey of 18- to 25-year-olds
A new survey finds that big tech companies rank highly in favorability among the eldest cohort of Gen Z, but Meta's companies notably lag behind.
Imperial delusion the enemy of peace, prosperity
As Russia’s war in Ukraine drags into its eighth month, the European Union scrambles for energy to heat its homes and power its industry in the coming winter, the U.S. and China continue to rattle sabers at each other over Taiwan and smaller actual and potential conflicts rage around the world, it seems like a good time to take stock […] The post Imperial delusion the enemy of peace, prosperity first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
Google appears to have disabled Google Translate in parts of China
Google appears to have disabled access to Google Translate in parts of China, redirecting visitors to the Hong Kong domain — which isn’t accessible from the mainland. According to users on Reddit and site archives viewed by TechCrunch, Google swapped the Google Translate interface at translate.google.cn with a generic Google Search page at some point within the last 24 hours.
How to make a Twitter account private and how to reverse it
Go to "Settings and Privacy," then "Privacy and safety," and then "Audience and tagging." Then turn on "Protect you Tweets."
How Do Hackers Find Out Who to Hack?
The internet is gigantic. There's a wealth of users. So how do hackers find who to hack with so many people connected to the internet? Is it random bad luck? Do hackers specifically target certain people, or do they have a systematic way they find vulnerable devices?. Turns out, the...
Apple removes VKontakte, Russia’s largest social network, from the App Store
Russians with the app on their Apple devices already can reportedly still use it. DepositPhotosVK apps offer food services, online payments, and email for millions of Russians.
Hackers breach tech magazine, send racist push notifications to iPhones
Hackers breached the content management system of Fast Company, a monthly business and tech magazine, on Tuesday evening. The hackers reportedly sent two obscene and racist push notifications to followers of the magazine in Apple News. “The messages are vile and not in line with the content and ethos of...
