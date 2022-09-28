ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk
The Verge

WhatsApp adds one-click links to join a call and tests 32-person video chats

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that allows users to share a direct link to a call, making it easier to stay in contact with your loved ones. The Call Links feature will start to appear on WhatsApp this week and can be accessed through a banner located at the top of the Calls tab. WhatsApp users who want to try the Call Link feature will need the latest version of the app.
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Albany Herald

Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook Deliver Very Bad News

Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report is not doing well. The social-media giant, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has been sending alarming signals for several months.
The Johnstonian News

Imperial delusion the enemy of peace, prosperity

As Russia’s war in Ukraine drags into its eighth month, the European Union scrambles for energy to heat its homes and power its industry in the coming winter, the U.S. and China continue to rattle sabers at each other over Taiwan and smaller actual and potential conflicts rage around the world, it seems like a good time to take stock […] The post Imperial delusion the enemy of peace, prosperity first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
TechCrunch

Google appears to have disabled Google Translate in parts of China

Google appears to have disabled access to Google Translate in parts of China, redirecting visitors to the Hong Kong domain — which isn’t accessible from the mainland. According to users on Reddit and site archives viewed by TechCrunch, Google swapped the Google Translate interface at translate.google.cn with a generic Google Search page at some point within the last 24 hours.
makeuseof.com

How Do Hackers Find Out Who to Hack?

The internet is gigantic. There's a wealth of users. So how do hackers find who to hack with so many people connected to the internet? Is it random bad luck? Do hackers specifically target certain people, or do they have a systematic way they find vulnerable devices?. Turns out, the...
