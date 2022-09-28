Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Women's boxing pound-for-pound rankings: Katie Taylor still No. 1, but Claressa Shields can shake things up with a win
While Katie Taylor continues to lead the way in the ESPN women's pound-for-pound rankings and Amanda Serrano solidified her No. 3 spot with a decision victory on Sept. 24, a few upcoming matchups are surely going to shake the top 10 based on the results. Taylor returns to the ring...
Mackenzie Dern not expecting title shot if she beats Yan Xiaonan, feels a former champ is 'good next step'
LAS VEGAS – Mackenzie Dern’s ultimate goal is to be UFC champion, but she still feels she needs to get a bit more experience before getting the opportunity. The UFC strawweight contender returns to the cage this Saturday, as she’s set to take on Yan Xiaonan in the main event of UFC Fight Night 211. It’s a big fight for the division and one that can have big consequences.
UFC Fight Night 211 breakdown: Can Yan Xiaonan stop Mackenzie Dern's grappling?
MMA Junkie analyst Dan Tom breaks down the UFC’s top bouts. Today, we look at the main event for UFC Fight Night 211. Top UFC strawweight contenders Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan clash in the main event as they both look to get one step closer to a title shot. Dern (12-2 MMA, 7-2 UFC) holds the No. 5 spot in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie women’s strawweight rankings, while Xiaonan (15-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) is not too far behind at the No. 9 spot.
Bo Nickal set to debut at UFC 282 vs. Jamie Pickett
It’s two days after Bo Nickal earned a UFC contract and he already has his promotional debut booked. Thursday, the promotion finalized a middleweight bout between Nickal (3-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC) and Jamie Pickett (13-8 MMA, 2-4 UFC) for UFC 282, which takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
RELATED PEOPLE
Boxing Scene
Team Serrano: One Win Away From Becoming Undisputed, WBA Champ Has Been Eluding Us For A Little Bit
Amanda Serrano checked off several boxes with her latest win. Saturday’s ten-round, unanimous decision win over Sarah Mahfoud saw the Brooklyn-bred Boricua southpaw fight for her first Ring magazine title, which also marked her debut in the U.K. Amazingly through title wins in a female record seven weight divisions, it was also Serrano’s first time facing another reigning titlist in a true unification bout.
MMA Fighting
Antonio Inoki, wrestling legend who famously faced Muhammad Ali in mixed rules fight, dies at 79
Antonio Inoki, the Japanese professional wrestling legend and mixed martial arts pioneer, has died at the age of 79. News of his passing was confirmed by Yahoo Japan after a battle with health problems for several years, which eventually resulted in Inoki being confined to a wheelchair. An athlete all...
MMA Fighting
Bo Nickal opens as astronomical favorite for debut UFC fight against Jamie Pickett
Bo Nickal has his first UFC fight booked, and expectations are sky high. Oddsmakers at Best Fight Odds have set Nickal as a -1800 favorite following the announcement of his UFC debut, which takes place against Jamie Pickett (a +1100 underdog) at UFC 282 on Dec. 10 in Las Vegas. Nickal is undefeated in three pro bouts so far, with none of his opponents making it past the 1:02 mark of Round 1.
Boxing Scene
Joyce Wants Usyk Next, Also Calls Out Fury, Joshua, Wilder, and Whyte
Joe Joyce is brimming with enthusiasm. The 37-year-old heavyweight contender has seen his prospects glow lately, after he stopped former champion Joseph Parker with a brutal left hook in the 11th round of their 12-round contest last Saturday at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Now, "The Juggernaut" wants a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boxing Scene
Bomac Views Spence As Tougher Fight For Crawford Than Charlo
Although a showdown between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. remains at the top of nearly everyone’s must-see list, the Omaha, Nebraska, native has thrown around the possibility of moving up in weight to take on Jermell Charlo. With the truculent 154-pound undisputed champion standing firmly in Spence’s corner, Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) has stated on numerous occasions that he would be more than willing to strip Charlo of his championship status after doing the same to his good friend.
CBS Sports
UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan odds, predictions, lines: MMA expert releases surprising fight card picks
Ranked contenders who are vying for leverage in a crowded women's strawweight division meet Saturday when No. 5-ranked Mackenzie Dern takes on No. 6-ranked Yan Xiaonan in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan. The main card is set for 7 p.m. ET from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. Dern has won five of her past six UFC outings and could be in line for a title shot with an impressive performance Saturday. Yan has slid in the rankings amid two straight losses against top-ranked competition but can re-enter the title picture with a victory against a quality opponent.
Rafael dos Anjos vs. Bryan Barberena Scheduled For December
Former UFC lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos, will make his return to 170 pounds for his next Octagon appearance against Bryan Barberena at UFC Orlando on December 3. Combate's Raphael Marinho was the first to report the news of the matchup being in the works, although the promotion itself has yet to officially announce anything regarding the booking. Dos Anjos is 2-1 in his last three fights and returns to the welterweight division for the first time since January 2020. He will try to bounce back from a fifth-round KO loss to Rafael Fiziev back at UFC Vegas 58. Barberena meanwhile is riding a three-fight winning streak currently and is coming off of a second-round TKO victory over former UFC welterweight champ, Robbie Lawler, at UFC 276.
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney on his way to Australia to beat Kambosos again
By Sean Jones: Devin Haney is flying over to Melbourne, Australia, to defend his undisputed lightweight championship against former unified 135-lb champion George Kambosos Jr on October 16th at the Rod Laver Arena. The outcome is a foregone conclusion. Haney is a huge favorite, and he’s likely to beat the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boxing Scene
David Morrell: "I Want Benavidez But It's Not Depending On Me"
Having aggregated an amateur record consisting of 130 wins against only two losses, David Morrell found it necessary to accelerate his pro career. Just one year following his debut, the Cuban star snagged the interim WBA super middleweight crown. Shortly after, the WBA’s proliferation of world titles would continue as the 24-year-old was elevated to “Regular” champion.
chulavistatoday.com
Boxing: Caleb Plant says Anthony Dirrell is scared leading up to October 15 showdown
We're just weeks away from the big fight between American boxers Caleb Plant and Anthony Dirrell. The fight will take place on Saturday, October 15, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, as the co-main event with the highly-anticipated fight between Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius. Caleb Plant held a media...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
62K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0