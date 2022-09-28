Former UFC lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos, will make his return to 170 pounds for his next Octagon appearance against Bryan Barberena at UFC Orlando on December 3. Combate's Raphael Marinho was the first to report the news of the matchup being in the works, although the promotion itself has yet to officially announce anything regarding the booking. Dos Anjos is 2-1 in his last three fights and returns to the welterweight division for the first time since January 2020. He will try to bounce back from a fifth-round KO loss to Rafael Fiziev back at UFC Vegas 58. Barberena meanwhile is riding a three-fight winning streak currently and is coming off of a second-round TKO victory over former UFC welterweight champ, Robbie Lawler, at UFC 276.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO