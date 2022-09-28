ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mackenzie Dern not expecting title shot if she beats Yan Xiaonan, feels a former champ is 'good next step'

LAS VEGAS – Mackenzie Dern’s ultimate goal is to be UFC champion, but she still feels she needs to get a bit more experience before getting the opportunity. The UFC strawweight contender returns to the cage this Saturday, as she’s set to take on Yan Xiaonan in the main event of UFC Fight Night 211. It’s a big fight for the division and one that can have big consequences.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 211 breakdown: Can Yan Xiaonan stop Mackenzie Dern's grappling?

MMA Junkie analyst Dan Tom breaks down the UFC’s top bouts. Today, we look at the main event for UFC Fight Night 211. Top UFC strawweight contenders Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan clash in the main event as they both look to get one step closer to a title shot. Dern (12-2 MMA, 7-2 UFC) holds the No. 5 spot in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie women’s strawweight rankings, while Xiaonan (15-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) is not too far behind at the No. 9 spot.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Eduard Folayang
Person
Christian Lee
Person
Zhang Lipeng
Person
Timofey Nastyukhin
Person
Shinya Aoki
Boxing Scene

Team Serrano: One Win Away From Becoming Undisputed, WBA Champ Has Been Eluding Us For A Little Bit

Amanda Serrano checked off several boxes with her latest win. Saturday’s ten-round, unanimous decision win over Sarah Mahfoud saw the Brooklyn-bred Boricua southpaw fight for her first Ring magazine title, which also marked her debut in the U.K. Amazingly through title wins in a female record seven weight divisions, it was also Serrano’s first time facing another reigning titlist in a true unification bout.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Bo Nickal opens as astronomical favorite for debut UFC fight against Jamie Pickett

Bo Nickal has his first UFC fight booked, and expectations are sky high. Oddsmakers at Best Fight Odds have set Nickal as a -1800 favorite following the announcement of his UFC debut, which takes place against Jamie Pickett (a +1100 underdog) at UFC 282 on Dec. 10 in Las Vegas. Nickal is undefeated in three pro bouts so far, with none of his opponents making it past the 1:02 mark of Round 1.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Joyce Wants Usyk Next, Also Calls Out Fury, Joshua, Wilder, and Whyte

Joe Joyce is brimming with enthusiasm. The 37-year-old heavyweight contender has seen his prospects glow lately, after he stopped former champion Joseph Parker with a brutal left hook in the 11th round of their 12-round contest last Saturday at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. Now, "The Juggernaut" wants a...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Championship#Mixed Martial Arts#Combat#Ufc#Singapore Indoor Stadium#Kunlun Fight#Russian
Boxing Scene

Bomac Views Spence As Tougher Fight For Crawford Than Charlo

Although a showdown between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. remains at the top of nearly everyone’s must-see list, the Omaha, Nebraska, native has thrown around the possibility of moving up in weight to take on Jermell Charlo. With the truculent 154-pound undisputed champion standing firmly in Spence’s corner, Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) has stated on numerous occasions that he would be more than willing to strip Charlo of his championship status after doing the same to his good friend.
COMBAT SPORTS
CBS Sports

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan odds, predictions, lines: MMA expert releases surprising fight card picks

Ranked contenders who are vying for leverage in a crowded women's strawweight division meet Saturday when No. 5-ranked Mackenzie Dern takes on No. 6-ranked Yan Xiaonan in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan. The main card is set for 7 p.m. ET from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. Dern has won five of her past six UFC outings and could be in line for a title shot with an impressive performance Saturday. Yan has slid in the rankings amid two straight losses against top-ranked competition but can re-enter the title picture with a victory against a quality opponent.
UFC
Fightful

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Bryan Barberena Scheduled For December

Former UFC lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos, will make his return to 170 pounds for his next Octagon appearance against Bryan Barberena at UFC Orlando on December 3. Combate's Raphael Marinho was the first to report the news of the matchup being in the works, although the promotion itself has yet to officially announce anything regarding the booking. Dos Anjos is 2-1 in his last three fights and returns to the welterweight division for the first time since January 2020. He will try to bounce back from a fifth-round KO loss to Rafael Fiziev back at UFC Vegas 58. Barberena meanwhile is riding a three-fight winning streak currently and is coming off of a second-round TKO victory over former UFC welterweight champ, Robbie Lawler, at UFC 276.
UFC
BoxingNews24.com

Devin Haney on his way to Australia to beat Kambosos again

By Sean Jones: Devin Haney is flying over to Melbourne, Australia, to defend his undisputed lightweight championship against former unified 135-lb champion George Kambosos Jr on October 16th at the Rod Laver Arena. The outcome is a foregone conclusion. Haney is a huge favorite, and he’s likely to beat the...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Scene

David Morrell: "I Want Benavidez But It's Not Depending On Me"

Having aggregated an amateur record consisting of 130 wins against only two losses, David Morrell found it necessary to accelerate his pro career. Just one year following his debut, the Cuban star snagged the interim WBA super middleweight crown. Shortly after, the WBA’s proliferation of world titles would continue as the 24-year-old was elevated to “Regular” champion.
COMBAT SPORTS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
62K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy