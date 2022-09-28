ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Markets Insider

A former top Russian finance official says Western sanctions have been at most 40% effective — but says economic growth will be interrupted for years

Sanctions against Russia have been 30% to 40% effective, a former finance official told Reuters. But the sanctions will interrupt Russia's economic growth for several years to come, said Oleg Vyugin. Russia's tech industry will also be impacted by sanctions, as it's reliant on foreign imports. Western sanctions against Russia...
France 24

Norway, Poland open new gas pipeline amid Nord Stream leaks

As European leaders were warning of sabotage to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, Poland and Norway inaugurated a new conduit that will reduce dependence on Russian gas. The move underscores the urgency of EU economies' search for new energy sources. Also in the show: our Berlin correspondents Nick Spicer and Anne Mailliet report on the German businesses being forced to close because of high energy costs, and the pound sterling stabilises a day after historic losses.
