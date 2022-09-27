ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fciac.net

Southington, New Canaan, Shelton top football poll

Southington is the new No. 1. When Southington traveled down to Greenwich last Saturday with its No. 6 ranking to challenge the top-ranked Cardinals, Southington’s Blue Knights rallied back from a 21-point deficit for a dramatic 29-28 victory. That enabled Southington to vault up five spots and seize No....
SOUTHINGTON, CT
fciac.net

Boys Golf – Danbury 162, Trumbull 165

Trumbull: Yuvi Kapoor 38, Aryan Gautam 41, Jake Terlik 42, Drew Kelly 43, Aaron Bobela 43, Riley Wirth 46. Danbury: Brandon Calderon 35, Daniel Zaleta 40, Gavin Johnson 43, Aidan Meyst 44, Jack Markowitz 46, Richard Parker 47. Records: Trumbull 2-8; Danbury 3-7-1.
TRUMBULL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy