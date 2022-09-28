Read full article on original website
Tennessee high school football scores for Week 7 of TSSAA 2022 season
Here are the Tennessee high school football scores for Week 7 of the TSSAA 2022 season: East Anderson Co. 49, Knoxville Carter 22 * Austin-East 71, Union Co. 22 * ...
Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Cane Ridge Ravens vs Smyrna Bulldogs
The sun had gone down, and the stage was set for a 6A-6 matchup with huge playoff implications. Who would take control of the logjam at the top of the district? This was the perfect opportunity. Both these team’s offenses can light up the scoreboard, but what defense was going to step up and make the play in crunch time?
Our Middle TN High School Football MVP for Week 6
The Middle Tennessee Source MVP for week six is Page running back Ethan Cunningham. Ethan was nominated for his performance in a 45-28 win on the road over Giles Co. The Patriot running back had 20 rushes for 158 yards and three touchdowns. He also had five catches for 82 yards and added a receiving touchdown. With 240 yards of total offense and four total touchdowns in a hostile environment, Ethan had a fantastic outing last week and is definitely deserving of our MVP title.
Friday’s Prep Football Scores from around the state
Anderson Co. 44, Lou. Jeffersontown 19 Bardstown 43, Nelson Co. 16 Beechwood 37, Dixie Heights 14 Belfry 49,
247Sports
Middle Tennessee football coach Rick Stockstill: Miami 'gave us $1.5 million but they got 1.6 yards per carry'
Last Saturday, the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the weekend, taking down the Miami Hurricanes, 45-31. During a recent interview on Nashville’s 104.5 The Zone, Blue Raiders coach Rick Stockstill took a shot at the Hurricanes. “They ran for 194 yards against...
Nashville, October 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏈 games in Nashville. The McGavock High School football team will have a game with John Overton High School on September 30, 2022, 17:00:00. The Green Hill High School football team will have a game with East Nashville Magnet High School on September 30, 2022, 17:00:00.
MTSU’s Lifesaving Blood Drive Rivalry with WKU Returns Oct. 3-5
Middle Tennessee State University supporters have poured out their True Blue love and helped save as many as 17,000 lives with blood they’ve donated since 2010 in the university’s big three-day fall blood drive. This fall, Monday-Wednesday, Oct. 3-5, the friendly rivalry with Western Kentucky University that launched...
Lockdown lifted at MLK Jr. Magnet High School after school threat
The school, located on 17th Avenue North, went into lockdown around 9 a.m.
Show up, show out: Tennessee State's homecoming events start Sunday
"Back in Stride Again" is the theme of Tennessee State's 2022 homecoming, starting Sunday in Nashville. And like Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, the legendary soul band which created the 1985 hit, the Tigers are back. Just as the theme notes, after a soft return to homecoming last year, coming out of the COVID-19...
