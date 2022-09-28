ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our Middle TN High School Football MVP for Week 6

The Middle Tennessee Source MVP for week six is Page running back Ethan Cunningham. Ethan was nominated for his performance in a 45-28 win on the road over Giles Co. The Patriot running back had 20 rushes for 158 yards and three touchdowns. He also had five catches for 82 yards and added a receiving touchdown. With 240 yards of total offense and four total touchdowns in a hostile environment, Ethan had a fantastic outing last week and is definitely deserving of our MVP title.
MURFREESBORO, TN
