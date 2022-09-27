Read full article on original website
Southington, New Canaan, Shelton top football poll
Southington is the new No. 1. When Southington traveled down to Greenwich last Saturday with its No. 6 ranking to challenge the top-ranked Cardinals, Southington’s Blue Knights rallied back from a 21-point deficit for a dramatic 29-28 victory. That enabled Southington to vault up five spots and seize No....
Boys Golf – Greenwich 145, New Canaan 155
Greenwich’s Charles Schrohe shot a 5-under par 30, which was his career best. New Canaan: Cullen McCarthy 34, James Casey 39, Sean Watchmaker 41, Patrick Saxe 41, Johnny Konidaris 46. Greenwich: Charles Schrohe 30, Owen Duda 36, Jack Hopper 39, AJ Enslein 40, Dylan Harris 42. Records: Greenwich 11-0,...
Girls Soccer – Brien McMahon 2, New Canaan 0
Brien McMahon: Amaris Tuminski 1g; Grace Simpson 1g. Goalies: BM – Alivia McDowell 5 saves; NC – Chrysi Gabriel 3 saves. Records: McMahon 5-3-0, New Canaan 1-6-1.
Field Hockey – Ludlowe 3, Trumbull 0
Shots: L – 32, T – 3; Penalty Corners: FL – 8, T – 2. Records: Ludlowe 4-3 overall, 3-3 FCIAC; Trumbull 4-4-1, 3-4-0.
Boys Soccer – Norwalk 5, St. Joseph 4
St. Joseph: Joseph Iazzetta 1g; Jake Pacacha 1g; Lucas Auten 1g; Zane Gugliemoni 1g; Henry Reichenbach 2a.
