Markets Insider

Paul Krugman, Mohamed El-Erian, and Nouriel Roubini are tearing into UK leaders whose spending plans upended markets. Here's what the 3 top economists have said.

Paul Krugman, Mohamed El-Erian, and Nouriel Roubini blasted the new UK government's spending plans. Prime Minister Liz Truss' planned tax cuts tanked the pound and spiked bond yields this week. "Trussonomics is deeply stupid," Krugman said, while Roubini slammed policymakers as "clueless." Paul Krugman, Nouriel Roubini, and Mohamed El-Erian have...
Liz Truss
Markets Insider

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the Fed's rate hike campaign is so extreme that recession risk is much higher than risk of the central bank 'waffling' on inflation

The Fed runs a higher risk of sparking a recession than falling behind on inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel. Markets are now expecting a fed-funds rate of 4.75% in May of next year. That could be overkill, as inflation will continue to fall, Siegel warned. The debate over whether the...
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Off Lows as Bank of England's Bond Market Intervention Raises Hopes for Fed Pivot

Bitcoin (BTC) recovered from daily lows after the Bank of England (BOE) said it will take steps to address the liquidity crunch in the government bond market. The announcement raised hopes that central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, are nearing their pain threshold concerning the market turmoil and might soon abandon the policy tightening that has roiled crypto and traditional assets this year.
BBC

IMF sounds alarm on UK tax cut plans

The International Monetary Fund has openly criticised the UK government over its plan for tax cuts, warning that the measures are likely to fuel the cost-of-living crisis. In an unusually outspoken statement, the IMF said the proposal would be likely to increase inequality and add to pressures pushing up prices.
U.K.
Click2Houston.com

'Big impact': UK economic chaos, pound plunge hit businesses

LONDON – Like many small business owners in Britain, Harry Niazi hoped for government help to keep his south London fish and chip shop going in the face of rocketing energy bills and soaring inflation. But an economic stimulus plan announced last week by Prime Minister Liz Truss’ new...
The Jewish Press

Redistributing Wealth, NOT Fighting Inflation

Biden threw a party to celebrate the Inflation Reduction Act on the White House South Lawn even as the latest figures showed that core inflation has continued to rise. Grocery prices had the steepest increase since 1979. Rent prices shot up again and medical costs are escalating. Even the most...
