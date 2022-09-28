ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Rutherford Source

Our Middle TN High School Football MVP for Week 6

The Middle Tennessee Source MVP for week six is Page running back Ethan Cunningham. Ethan was nominated for his performance in a 45-28 win on the road over Giles Co. The Patriot running back had 20 rushes for 158 yards and three touchdowns. He also had five catches for 82 yards and added a receiving touchdown. With 240 yards of total offense and four total touchdowns in a hostile environment, Ethan had a fantastic outing last week and is definitely deserving of our MVP title.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Join us for the 2nd Annual Car Show, hosted by the Mid-Tenn Hot Rodders. Registration from 10am-12pm ($20 per entry). Show from 12:00-4pm. Awards at 4pm. There will be multiple awards in each class; Including: mustangs, corvettes, classics, trucks, imports, modified, under construction, young guns (teens), best original, & best old school, best in show.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Photo of the Week: September 26, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

School Districts Hosting Partnership Fair in October

Rutherford County Schools & Murfreesboro City Schools. When combined, Rutherford County Schools and Murfreesboro City Schools operate 63 public schools and serve approximately 60,000 students. Those numbers make the school systems among the largest in Tennessee, only behind Knox County, Davidson County and Shelby County. To ensure the continued success...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Longtime Preds Analyst Terry Crisp Honored with Rink Dedication at Ford Ice Center in Bellevue

The Predators Renamed Rink One the “Terry Crisp Rink” and Announced the Terry Crisp Scholarship Fund on Sept. 20. The Nashville Predators organization dedicated and renamed Rink One at Ford Ice Center Bellevue to the “Terry Crisp Ice Rink” during a ceremony. The rink dedication, which also featured Preds play-by-play announcer Pete Weber and Preds President and CEO Sean Henry, honored Crisp’s service to the Nashville Predators over the last two decades.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Geraldine M. Melton

Geraldine M. Melton age 81 of Murfreesboro, died Sunday, September 25, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Benton Mullinax, and Nealie King Mullinax; brother, Thomas Brown Mullinax and sister-in-law, Jane Mullinax. Geri is survived by her husband of...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Get the Best Skin of Your Life

The summer heat was brutal on your skin. Get your glow back and achieve the best skin of your life at A Moment’s Peace Salon & Day Spa with a HydraFacial®. HydraFacial® uses a unique, patented Vortex-Fusion delivery system to exfoliate, extract and hydrate skin, and the spiral design delivers painless extractions.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Rutherford Source

MPD Officer’s Act of Kindness Gains National Attention

In April, Murfreesboro Police Officer Lance Hofmeister noticed an elderly female walking down the side of a busy roadway with her walker. He stopped and offered her a ride in his patrol car to her hair appointment. Unknown to him, his kind service was captured on video and posted on social media, generating thousands of views, and airing across the nation, including on the national news program Inside Edition.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Betty J. Davidson

Betty J. Davidson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, she was 95 years old. She was a native of Huntington, WV and a daughter of the late Bernie and Leona Treadway. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded by her husband, John Davidson; a...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Country Artist Craig Morgan to Hold Book Signing at Barnes and Noble

Country artist, Craig Morgan recently released his memoir God, Family, Country. In support of his new book, Craig will hold a book signing on Thursday, September 29th at Barnes and Noble, located at 1701 Mallory Lane in Brentwood, at 5 pm. The event is free to attend, this will be his only local book signing. This event will include a discussion, Q&A, photo op, and live book signing. You can call the store to reserve your book for the event at 615-377-9979. You can also purchase the book online here.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Marie Garrett ‘Peewee’ Faulkner

Marie Garrett “Peewee” Faulkner of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, she was 69 years old. Born in Portsmouth, VA, but raised in Franklin, TN, she was the daughter of the late William and Odell Luckett Garrett. Mrs. Faulkner was also preceded in death by...
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Sonia Elizabeth Moyer

Sonia Elizabeth Moyer passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at her residence, she was 82 years old. She was a native of Shoemakersville, Pennsylvania and worked as a Borough Secretary for Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania. Sonia has lived in Rutherford County for the past ten years. In 2012 we moved...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Gary Thomas Grisham

Gary Thomas Grisham of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, he was 67 years old. He was a native of Fort Campbell KY and was preceded in death by his parents, James Chester Grisham and Rose Pearl Powell Grisham, brothers, James Ray Grisham, and Roy Stacey Grisham.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

