Blue Raiders Fall Short in Comeback Against UTSA
Middle Tennessee football had a shot late, but when a 4th and long pass with under five minutes to play was broken up down eight points, the last gasp from the Blue Raiders was unanswered, with MTSU falling 45-30 to UTSA on Friday night at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium.
Our Middle TN High School Football MVP for Week 6
The Middle Tennessee Source MVP for week six is Page running back Ethan Cunningham. Ethan was nominated for his performance in a 45-28 win on the road over Giles Co. The Patriot running back had 20 rushes for 158 yards and three touchdowns. He also had five catches for 82 yards and added a receiving touchdown. With 240 yards of total offense and four total touchdowns in a hostile environment, Ethan had a fantastic outing last week and is definitely deserving of our MVP title.
Architectural Digest Selects the 53 Prettiest College Campuses in America – See Which Local Colleges Make the List
Architectural Digest (AD) released its “53 Prettiest College Campuses in America” list. AD states those on the list “stun across the board” for places that are as beautiful as they are educational. Coming in at number 11 on the list is Belmont University in Nashville. AD...
Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!. Join us for the 2nd Annual Car Show, hosted by the Mid-Tenn Hot Rodders. Registration from 10am-12pm ($20 per entry). Show from 12:00-4pm. Awards at 4pm. There will be multiple awards in each class; Including: mustangs, corvettes, classics, trucks, imports, modified, under construction, young guns (teens), best original, & best old school, best in show.
Photo of the Week: September 26, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
School Districts Hosting Partnership Fair in October
Rutherford County Schools & Murfreesboro City Schools. When combined, Rutherford County Schools and Murfreesboro City Schools operate 63 public schools and serve approximately 60,000 students. Those numbers make the school systems among the largest in Tennessee, only behind Knox County, Davidson County and Shelby County. To ensure the continued success...
Longtime Preds Analyst Terry Crisp Honored with Rink Dedication at Ford Ice Center in Bellevue
The Predators Renamed Rink One the “Terry Crisp Rink” and Announced the Terry Crisp Scholarship Fund on Sept. 20. The Nashville Predators organization dedicated and renamed Rink One at Ford Ice Center Bellevue to the “Terry Crisp Ice Rink” during a ceremony. The rink dedication, which also featured Preds play-by-play announcer Pete Weber and Preds President and CEO Sean Henry, honored Crisp’s service to the Nashville Predators over the last two decades.
Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Cane Ridge vs Smyrna Preview
Our game of the week this weekend takes us to Smyrna, where the 5-1 Cane Ridge Ravens take on the 6-0 Smyrna Bulldogs. This is a matchup between the top squads in 6A Region 6. Both teams are undefeated in district play. Which team will suffer their first district loss and who will take control in 6A-6 this Friday?
20 Local Coffee Shops to Celebrate National Coffee Day
September 29th is National Coffee Day. I can’t think of a better way to start my day than with a cup of joe from one of our local coffee shops. Check out our list of places to enjoy coffee today. Honest Coffee Roasters. 230 Franklin Rd #11a, Franklin, TN.
OBITUARY: Geraldine M. Melton
Geraldine M. Melton age 81 of Murfreesboro, died Sunday, September 25, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Benton Mullinax, and Nealie King Mullinax; brother, Thomas Brown Mullinax and sister-in-law, Jane Mullinax. Geri is survived by her husband of...
MPD Officer’s Act of Kindness Gains National Attention
In April, Murfreesboro Police Officer Lance Hofmeister noticed an elderly female walking down the side of a busy roadway with her walker. He stopped and offered her a ride in his patrol car to her hair appointment. Unknown to him, his kind service was captured on video and posted on social media, generating thousands of views, and airing across the nation, including on the national news program Inside Edition.
Due to Hurricane Ian, Predators will Now Host Thursday’s Preseason Game Against Tampa Bay Lightning
The Nashville Predators will host the Sept. 29 preseason game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Bridgestone Arena at 7 p.m. CT. The game, originally scheduled to be played at Tampa, will now be held in Nashville due to Hurricane Ian. Season Ticket Citizens can request up to four complimentary...
Victim Identified in Murfreesboro Fatal Shooting in Fast-food Restaurant Parking Lot
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The victim in Wednesday night’s fatal shooting in the parking lot of McDonald’s has been identified as 24-year-old Kevin Washington of Murfreesboro. Investigators believe Washington and another man got into an altercation outside the S. Rutherford Blvd. fast-food restaurant and exchanged gunfire. Washington was...
OBITUARY: Betty J. Davidson
Betty J. Davidson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, she was 95 years old. She was a native of Huntington, WV and a daughter of the late Bernie and Leona Treadway. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded by her husband, John Davidson; a...
Country Artist Craig Morgan to Hold Book Signing at Barnes and Noble
Country artist, Craig Morgan recently released his memoir God, Family, Country. In support of his new book, Craig will hold a book signing on Thursday, September 29th at Barnes and Noble, located at 1701 Mallory Lane in Brentwood, at 5 pm. The event is free to attend, this will be his only local book signing. This event will include a discussion, Q&A, photo op, and live book signing. You can call the store to reserve your book for the event at 615-377-9979. You can also purchase the book online here.
OBITUARY: Marie Garrett ‘Peewee’ Faulkner
Marie Garrett “Peewee” Faulkner of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, she was 69 years old. Born in Portsmouth, VA, but raised in Franklin, TN, she was the daughter of the late William and Odell Luckett Garrett. Mrs. Faulkner was also preceded in death by...
OBITUARY: Sonia Elizabeth Moyer
Sonia Elizabeth Moyer passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at her residence, she was 82 years old. She was a native of Shoemakersville, Pennsylvania and worked as a Borough Secretary for Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania. Sonia has lived in Rutherford County for the past ten years. In 2012 we moved...
OBITUARY: Gary Thomas Grisham
Gary Thomas Grisham of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, he was 67 years old. He was a native of Fort Campbell KY and was preceded in death by his parents, James Chester Grisham and Rose Pearl Powell Grisham, brothers, James Ray Grisham, and Roy Stacey Grisham.
Nashville Sobriety Checkpoint Planned for Friday Night on 8th Avenue South
September 27, 2022 – As part of a continuing effort to improve safety on our roadways, Traffic Division officers, joined by extra-duty MNPD personnel working through a grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, will be staffing a sobriety checkpoint on September 30, 2022, late Friday night on 8th Avenue South, north of the Edgehill area.
