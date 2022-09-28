Country artist, Craig Morgan recently released his memoir God, Family, Country. In support of his new book, Craig will hold a book signing on Thursday, September 29th at Barnes and Noble, located at 1701 Mallory Lane in Brentwood, at 5 pm. The event is free to attend, this will be his only local book signing. This event will include a discussion, Q&A, photo op, and live book signing. You can call the store to reserve your book for the event at 615-377-9979. You can also purchase the book online here.

BRENTWOOD, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO