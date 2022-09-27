ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Comments / 0

Related
fciac.net

Boys Golf – Greenwich 145, New Canaan 155

Greenwich’s Charles Schrohe shot a 5-under par 30, which was his career best. New Canaan: Cullen McCarthy 34, James Casey 39, Sean Watchmaker 41, Patrick Saxe 41, Johnny Konidaris 46. Greenwich: Charles Schrohe 30, Owen Duda 36, Jack Hopper 39, AJ Enslein 40, Dylan Harris 42. Records: Greenwich 11-0,...
GREENWICH, CT
fciac.net

Southington, New Canaan, Shelton top football poll

Southington is the new No. 1. When Southington traveled down to Greenwich last Saturday with its No. 6 ranking to challenge the top-ranked Cardinals, Southington’s Blue Knights rallied back from a 21-point deficit for a dramatic 29-28 victory. That enabled Southington to vault up five spots and seize No....
SOUTHINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy