Danbury, CT

Southington, New Canaan, Shelton top football poll

Southington is the new No. 1. When Southington traveled down to Greenwich last Saturday with its No. 6 ranking to challenge the top-ranked Cardinals, Southington’s Blue Knights rallied back from a 21-point deficit for a dramatic 29-28 victory. That enabled Southington to vault up five spots and seize No....
SOUTHINGTON, CT

