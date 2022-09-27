Read full article on original website
Girls Soccer – Brien McMahon 2, New Canaan 0
Brien McMahon: Amaris Tuminski 1g; Grace Simpson 1g. Goalies: BM – Alivia McDowell 5 saves; NC – Chrysi Gabriel 3 saves. Records: McMahon 5-3-0, New Canaan 1-6-1.
Boys Golf – Danbury 162, Trumbull 165
Trumbull: Yuvi Kapoor 38, Aryan Gautam 41, Jake Terlik 42, Drew Kelly 43, Aaron Bobela 43, Riley Wirth 46. Danbury: Brandon Calderon 35, Daniel Zaleta 40, Gavin Johnson 43, Aidan Meyst 44, Jack Markowitz 46, Richard Parker 47. Records: Trumbull 2-8; Danbury 3-7-1.
Southington, New Canaan, Shelton top football poll
Southington is the new No. 1. When Southington traveled down to Greenwich last Saturday with its No. 6 ranking to challenge the top-ranked Cardinals, Southington’s Blue Knights rallied back from a 21-point deficit for a dramatic 29-28 victory. That enabled Southington to vault up five spots and seize No....
Boys Soccer – Norwalk 5, St. Joseph 4
St. Joseph: Joseph Iazzetta 1g; Jake Pacacha 1g; Lucas Auten 1g; Zane Gugliemoni 1g; Henry Reichenbach 2a.
