97.1 FM Talk

10 rare pennies sell for $1.1M

When you factor in inflation, a collection of 10 pennies sold at auction this week would have had the buying power of $3.02 in today’s dollars back when they were minted at the turn of the 20th century.
Sarah Parish
BBC

Louth: Controversial seating removed after vandalism

Brightly coloured wooden seating on a busy town centre road has been removed after it was vandalised for a second time within weeks of being installed. The "parklets" were installed on Mercer Row in Louth by Lincolnshire County Council as part of a bid to get people to spend more time in the town.
BBC

Medieval woman's 3D animation tells Whithorn Priory's story

Talking 3D digital reconstructions of a 14th Century woman and a cleric with a cleft palate are helping to tell the story of a south of Scotland priory. An event at Wigtown Book Festival will let people go face to face with the individuals buried at Whithorn. The animations are...
BBC

Sleeping in barns - homeless in the countryside

Steve Phillips' place has bare walls, no TV, and a single small sofa. But at least now he has a roof and a bed - and his name on a tenancy agreement. Aged 45, this is the first place he can call home. Steve says that after suffering abuse growing...
tatler.com

The collection of the Earl and Countess of Avon is coming to Christie’s

Their marriage united two great political dynasties of the 20th century, and now, the incredible collection of art and furniture acquired by Sir Robert Anthony Eden, 1st Earl of Avon and his second wife, Clarissa Spencer-Churchill, is set to go under the hammer at Christie’s. The collection, acquired over...
WHIZ

Tree to be removed from the Guernsey County Courthouse Square

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio- A historic sycamore tree has stood on the grounds at the Guernsey County Courthouse here in Cambridge, Ohio for over 140 years. The county commissioners said the tree is a liability to the public. Their vote was 2-1 for cutting the tree down. The commissioners explained that this...
BBC

Bishop of Plymouth 'overwhelmed' after consecration at Westminster Abbey

The new Bishop of Plymouth has said he feels "overwhelmed" after being consecrated in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey. The Bishop of Plymouth, the Right Reverend James Grier, became the first new bishop to swear an oath of allegiance to King Charles III. He described the consecration as "an incredible...
